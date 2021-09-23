Moody's said that Barings BDC's merger with Sierra Income Corp. has no rating implications

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Announcement:

Moody's said that Barings BDC's merger with Sierra Income Corp. has no rating implications

23 Sep 2021

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") said today that Barings BDC, Inc.'s (BBDC) agreement to acquire Sierra Income Corp. (Sierra), announced by the company on 21 September 2021, has no rating implications for its Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings. BBDC's outlook is stable.

BBDC, whose portfolio of middle-market loan investments had a fair value of $1.6 billion at 30 June 2021, has announced it will acquire Sierra, a private business development company (BDC) whose portfolio fair value was approximately $630 million at 30 June 2021, for total stock and cash consideration of $624 million based on BBDC's net asset value (NAV) of $11.39 per share on 30 June 2021. Based on the closing price of BBDC's shares on 20 September 2021, the total consideration on a market value basis is approximately $588.6 million, representing a premium of 6.1% to Sierra's NAV as of 30 June 30 2021. BBDC's external advisor Barings LLC (Barings) is contributing $100 million in cash of the total consideration, which will result in BBDC booking the acquired assets at an estimated discount of 6% compared to fair value.

Moody's views the proposed transaction's effects on BBDC's credit profile as neutral on balance and therefore it has no rating implications. BBDC's credit attributes and performance prospects including the acquisition effects continue to be supportive of its Baa3 long-term ratings and stable outlook. BBDC's portfolio credit performance risks will rise because Sierra's portfolio has a materially lower percentage of first-lien secured credit investments compared to BBDC's 78% at 30 June 2021, which will result in the pro-forma first lien percentage declining to about 71%. Additionally, pro forma loan non-accruals are about 2% according to BBDC management, whereas BBDC reported having no non-accrual loans at 30 June 2021. However, in Moody's view, incremental credit performance risk is offset by a new $100 million credit support agreement from Barings, which will limit potential net cumulative realized and unrealized losses on the acquired Sierra portfolio over the next 10 years.

Incremental debt associated with the acquisition totals a modest $87 million, which will result in BBDC's pro forma net debt-to-equity leverage declining to .74x from 1.14x at 30 June 2021. While Moody's expects that BBDC's debt-to-equity ratio will eventually rise as the company deploys leveraged capital toward further portfolio growth, initially BBDC will have a strong cushion compared to its statutory minimum asset coverage requirement of 150%, providing strong loss-absorbing capital flexibility.

BBDC expects that the transaction will be accretive to earnings and NAV at closing, which includes operating cost synergies totaling $8 million on a last-twelve-month basis. Barings will increase the hurdle rate for its management incentive fee to 8.25% from 8.0%, which will reduce overall fees and increase BBDC's dividend coverage capacity and liquidity and reduce pressure for BBDC to invest in higher yielding but riskier assets. Moody's expects that BBDC's increased scale will strengthen its access to investors in the public debt markets, leading to more diverse funding.

BBDC's ratings reflect its standalone profile of ba1 and one notch of rating uplift based on Moody's expectation that Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual; Aa3 stable), the parent of BBDC's external manager Barings LLC (Barings), will provide support to BBDC if necessary to prevent a default. BBDC's ba1 standalone assessment incorporates the effective oversight by Barings, and the company's investment focus on high quality first lien senior secured loans. Credit challenges include a high level of encumbered investments that constrains liquidity and less funding diversity compared to larger, more established BDC peers. However, the company has successfully increased funding diversity to include a higher percentage of unsecured debt over the past 15 months. BBDC also has a limited operating history, though this is offset by the more extensive investing and asset management histories of Barings and MassMutual in global private finance.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

