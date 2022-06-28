Moody's says ASP Unifrax's incremental first lien term loan has no impact on ratings or outlook

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") noted that ASP Unifrax Holdings, Inc.'s (Alkegen) $200 million incremental first lien term loan will not impact the company's ratings including its B3 corporate family rating or its stable ratings outlook. The proceeds from the term loan along with $150 million in new equity from the sponsor and $80 million in cash will be used to fund the Luyang investment, which will increase Alkegen's ownership in Luyang from 28% to 53% controlling interest and cover the transaction fees and expenses.

Alkegen's B3 corporate family rating reflects its high financial leverage and history of debt financed acquisitions along with its exposure to the cyclical automotive, industrial, and chemical end markets. It also reflects its product and end-market diversity and exposure to the growing electric vehicle and specialty filtration markets which are capitalizing on the regulatory push to reduce carbon emissions and enhance indoor and industrial air quality. The rating also benefits from the company's leading global market positions in thermal management, battery materials, filtration and emissions control and its longstanding relationships with many blue-chip customers. The increased investment in Luyang will provide a platform for the company to benefit more fully from Luyang's organic growth in China from the sale of its existing thermal management products as well as provide a platform for Alkegen to establish licensing agreements for its products to be sold in China and the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition should have limited integration risks and will enhance the company's ability to extract cash dividends from Luyang which can be used to support debt reduction.

Alkegen is paying about 14x its projected 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase its ownership stake in Luyang to 53% and is funding the deal in a large part with debt considering that $250 million incremental term loan debt raise in April 2022 which provided the $150 million of cash on the balance sheet that was used to partly fund Luyang investment. Nevertheless, given that company will now be fully consolidating the financials of Luyang, the acquisition will be a deleveraging transaction on this basis.

Moody's anticipates that Alkegen's stand-alone operating and financial performance will continue to evidence moderate improvement in 2022 resulting from the acquisition of Lydall and the continued, albeit slowing, global economic recovery. The company's financial flexibility is limited within its current rating considering the recent mostly debt financed acquisition of Lydall. Alkegen will continue to grow supported by strength in industrial end-markets and the rebound in global automotive production although semiconductor shortages could continue to dampen the projected recovery. Longer term sales are likely to get a boost from tightening carbon regulations, growth in battery and filtration markets, and new product development. However, downside risks to the global economic recovery are building along with rising interest rates, inflationary cost pressures, supply chain and logistical issues, spillover effects from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and COVID related lockdowns in China. Alkegen has operations in Europe, where surging energy costs and the risk of power shortages and energy rationing pose meaningful risks. Additionally, its operations in China may be impacted by forced shutdowns or supply chain issues related to spreading cases of COVID-19. Any strengthening of the company's credit profile will likely be driven by earnings growth since material debt reduction is not anticipated in the near term.

Alkegen's profit margins are expected to decline in 2022, given Lydall's lower profit margins and inflationary cost pressures, but this will be tempered by significant Lydall cost synergies and the addition of Luyang on a consolidated basis since it has stronger profit margins than Lydall. Also, expected revenue growth driven by volume gains, price increases and cross-selling opportunities, along with the recurring nature of its sales combined with its focus on higher margin products and supply chain optimization should lead to earnings growth and expanding margins on a pro forma basis. The relatively low sustaining capital investment requirements of the business should also lead to consistent free cash flow generation and provide the opportunity for debt reduction. Moody's estimates that Alkegen's pro forma consolidated adjusted leverage (Debt/EBITDA) will decline to 6.8-7.2x based on our projected adjusted EBITDA for 2022 of about $380-420 million.

Alkegen has a good liquidity profile supported by about $125 million in cash and full availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility as of March 2022. The Company extended the maturity of the revolver to 91 days prior to the maturity of its term loan (December 2025) or May 2027 if the term loan maturity is extended beyond that date. Its 53% equity stake in Luyang will provide a potential alternative source of liquidity as it is a publicly listed company in China. The revolver has a springing first-lien leverage ratio covenant of 7.5x if borrowings exceed 35%. We expect the company to remain compliant with the covenant with a good cushion.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Alkegen will evidence a material growth in revenues, earnings and cashflow on a pro forma basis in 2022-2023, successfully implements the outlined cost savings, productivity enhancing and business optimization opportunities and will execute on its commitment to deleverage its balance sheet through both earnings' growth and absolute debt reduction. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will not pursue any additional material debt-funded M&A transactions.

Alkegen's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 6.0x driven by both EBITDA growth and debt reduction, if RCF/Debt is sustained above 8% and the company consistently generates positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also require the execution of more conservative financial policies from the sponsor and management.

Moody's could downgrade Alkegen's ratings if its adjusted leverage were expected to sustain above 7.5x or if the company undertakes a significant debt-financed acquisition or dividend recapitalization. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if liquidity deteriorates, and the company's operations consistently consume cash.

Headquartered in Tonawanda, N.Y., ASP Unifrax Holdings, Inc. (Alkegen) produces heat-resistant ceramic fiber products, specialty filtration, advanced materials solutions, and specialty glass microfiber materials for a variety of industrial applications. The company has been a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group since late 2018. Alkegen generated revenues of approximately $1.05 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Botir Sharipov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

