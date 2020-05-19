Moody's says Cogent's B3 senior unsecured rating not impacted by add-on notes

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) says Cogent Communications Group, Inc.'s (Cogent) proposed €215 million add-on senior unsecured notes due 2024 (Notes) do not impact the existing B3 senior unsecured rating. Cogent Communications Finance, Inc. (Cogent Finance), a temporary and newly created unrestricted subsidiary of Cogent, will be the initial issuer of the Notes. Proceeds from issuance of the Notes will be deposited into an escrow account and accrued interest during the escrow period will be a general obligation of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Cogent Holdings), the public parent of Cogent. At the time escrowed proceeds are allowed to be released under prescribed terms to fund a portion of the repayment of Cogent's existing senior unsecured notes due 2021 and to augment cash on its balance sheet, Cogent Finance will then be merged with and into Cogent and the Notes will then be exchanged into obligations of Cogent and added-on to Cogent's existing €135 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. All existing ratings and the stable outlook are unaffected.

Cogent's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by a strong liquidity profile and Moody's expectation for mid to high single-digit revenue growth and solid margins due to robust internet traffic growth, its expanding and diversified customer base, and a productive and growing sales force. The company's low cost structure and targeted niche product sales approach continue to make it a nimble and formidably persistent competitor against larger companies burdened with more complex, higher cost legacy structures. Pro forma for the unsecured notes financing Moody's expects leverage (Moody's adjusted) to approach 5.0x by year-end 2020, falling to 4.5x by year-end 2021. The company is constrained by slightly negative to potentially neutral free cash flow generation which results from its use of targeted debt leverage to optimize shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks. Today's unsecured debt issuance will ultimately facilitate a large dividend to Cogent Holdings and extend the maturity profile of Cogent by repaying debt coming due in 2021. While liquidity currently offsets some of the risks inherent in this financial policy, Cogent's relatively high leverage, small scale and the highly competitive end markets could also pressure the company's future credit profile absent the balanced approach to this policy that exists today.

Cogent has a simple strategy that focuses primarily on selling high speed internet access to on-net customers, typically by leasing dark fiber between its network and its customers' locations, with limited pursuit of off-net solutions for specific customer needs. Cogent's focus on internet service allows for a streamlined cost structure and uniform network architecture. Technology trends continue to be favorably aligned with Cogent's architecture, as enterprise and net-centric customers' networking and transit needs still remain heavily reliant upon dedicated internet access. Older, complex network IT architectures face obsolescence risks in favor of low cost IP networks. This trend benefits Cogent and will continue to support its growth.

Cogent's instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Cogent, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. Cogent's $445 million senior secured notes due 2022 are rated Ba3, two notches above the B2 CFR to reflect their senior position in the capital structure. The senior secured notes are guaranteed by Cogent's domestic subsidiaries and secured by a pledge of stock of 100% of Cogent's US subsidiaries and 65% of the Company's non-US subsidiaries. Cogent's $189 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021, which are expected to be called with a combination of proceeds from the announced €215 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 add-on and balance sheet cash, and existing €135 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024 are rated B3, reflecting their junior position to the 2022 senior secured notes. Cogent's bond indentures restrict certain payments, such as dividends or share repurchases, if consolidated leverage (as defined within) is above 4.25x, which was the case as of March 31, 2020. However, as of March 31, 2020, $80.5 million in cash held by the ultimate holding company, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., was not subject to this limitation.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The US communications infrastructure industry is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that while Cogent's earnings and cash flow will continue to grow, equity stakeholder returns -- in the form of dividends and share buybacks -- will increase in tandem. Moody's expects the company will maintain sufficient liquidity and that debt leverage levels (Moody's adjusted) will remain in a 4x -5x range. Despite the current competitive advantages of Cogent's low cost structure and niche sales approach, the company's aggressive equity stakeholder return policy will prevent the company from generating meaningful positive free cash flow for the near future.

Moody's could upgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow is positive. Moody's could downgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained above 5x (Moody's adjusted).

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., with headquarters in Washington, DC, is a multinational Tier 1 internet service provider. The company offers dedicated internet access and data transport over its fiber optic, IP network to corporate and net-centric customers. Cogent, as one of the top five largest carriers of internet traffic in the world, generated $553 million in revenue for the latest 12 months ending March 31, 2020.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

