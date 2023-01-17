Moody's says Dish Network Corporation's $500 million senior secured notes add-on to its November secured issue has no impact on the company's ratings or outlook

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") says Dish Network Corporation's ("DISH") new $500 million secured notes add-on has no immediate impact on the company's ratings or outlook. The proposed notes will be an add-on to the existing $2 billion of senior secured notes issued in November 2022 rated Ba3 and therefore the terms are the same for the new notes. In November, Moody's downgraded DISH's senior unsecured convertible notes to B3 from B2, downgraded its probability of default (PDR) rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and affirmed its B2 corporate family rating (CFR). The rating outlook is stable. The B3 rating on the company's unsecured convertible notes reflects a one notch override lift from the LGD model derived rating as the new secured notes as well as the intercompany notes have priority only on certain designated spectrum, not on all assets. This override lift could go away if there is a material increase in the amount of assets (spectrum in particular) that is encumbered. The use of proceeds for DISH's new secured issuance will be for general corporate purposes, including the build out of wireless infrastructure and debt repayment.

The downgrade of DISH's unsecured convertible notes in November was caused by the issuance of the secured notes, which resulted in effective subordination of the unsecured notes and potential disproportionate loss absorption relative to the new secured notes in a default scenario. The new secured notes benefit from a first priority lien on the equity interests in ParkerB.com Wireless L.L.C., owner of the Company's 600 MHz spectrum licenses. The transaction has a maximum loan to value of 35% against the collateral at the time of the issuance appraisal. The book value of the collateral at September 30, 2022 is $6.2 billion but the appraisal value is materially higher based on a recent comparable transaction in the band. The secured notes issued in November as well as the add-on notes required a third-party appraisal to be delivered within 4 months of closing, which has now been completed and is $10.04 billion. While the FCC prohibits security interests in FCC licenses, and some potential uncertainty exists as to the ability to perfect a security interest in the proceeds of a sale of FCC licenses, in Moody's view the negative pledge against any other encumbrances of the collateral mitigates that potential deficiency. DISH's 600 Mhz spectrum is not subject to the June 2023 automatic forfeiture provisions of its agreement with the FCC which requires 75% build out by 2025, materially reducing risks around collateral forfeiture. The secured notes also benefit from a first priority lien of the equity of wholly owned pay TV subsidiary DISH DBS Corporation (DBS), as well as an unsecured guarantee from DISH Wireless Holding, L.L.C., the intermediate parent of the various other spectrum entities, and unsecured guarantees from other select, though not all, material subsidiaries of DISH. The secured notes do not have guarantees from the direct DBS operating subs, any subsidiaries directly holding spectrum, or subsidiaries holding the retail wireless business. The unsecured notes of DISH do not benefit from any of these equity pledges or guarantees. The add-on issuance helps the pre-funding of the remaining build out needs of DISH through 2024 with the proceeds of the proposed notes which reduces the risk of DISH failing to meet build-out deadlines in June 2023 and June 2025. The additional debt and leverage at DISH in connection with the proposed add-on is offset by the expected debt reduction from repayment (verses refinancing) of most or all of DBS's March 2023 $1.5 billion maturity, which Moody's believes can be satisfied with cash flow generation and cash on hand. The offering also significantly reduces risk associated with liquidity and capital needs until the company's 2024 maturities ($2 billion at DBS and $1 billion at DISH). While the capital will take the company much closer towards completing its targeted build out, it will not prove adequate to fund the material losses of a startup enterprise nor will it be sufficient to meet the capital needs to fund handsets and success-based growth. Pro forma consolidated debt at DISH for the new issuance is about $22.6 billion (LTM 9/30/22 pro forma for pending transactions). Moody's believes that it is less likely that DBS will be used to support DISH's financial needs going forward except to the extent that it has excess cash over its maturity repayment needs over time.

DBS bondholders have no legal recourse to DISH or its wireless spectrum licenses other than any wireless spectrum licenses pledged as collateral for the intercompany loan, and have limited protection against the upstreaming of cash to DISH, although the intercompany loan restricts DBS from using any proceeds from prepayment of the loan to directly make cash dividends or distributions to DISH prior to repayment in full of the intercompany loan.

DISH's B2 CFR reflects high consolidated pro forma leverage (around 6.5x gross debt to EBITDA at consolidated DISH) incorporating Moody's standard adjustments. The company's DBS subsidiary is also facing strong secular headwinds and DISH is facing significant startup and build out costs. We anticipate that leverage will climb further without balance in capital raising. DISH's B2 CFR is supported by the substantial asset value derived from its vast wireless spectrum license holdings, although they are in process of being converted into operating assets which will need to generate revenues and eventually profits since it is unlikely at this point that these assets will or could be sold/monetized as financial assets. DISH's only subscribers are those acquired from Sprint and T-Mobile in mid-2020 and the revenue stream it gets from leasing certain satellite assets to DBS.

As of September 30, 2022, and pro forma for pending transactions, DISH and DBS had about $3.3 billion of cash and cash and marketable securities, combined. The company has no revolving bank facility, but we believe that the company has significant potential for alternate liquidity with very significant spectrum asset value (with fair market value that is likely in excess of book) that could be leveraged. An additional risk includes the potential for DISH to acquire additional spectrum licenses (though there are no material new auctions planned by the FCC at this point), but it may pursue other wireless spectrum license transactions and has a standing option to acquire $3 billion of wireless spectrum licenses from T-Mobile. The company also has exposure to the eventual re-auction of AWS spectrum which was returned to the FCC by DISH for the difference between the new auction result and the $3 billion that was originally bid for the licenses. DISH's need for additional capital to fund the build-out of its wireless network was largely expected. However, further increases in debt and leverage without additional equity capital raising would increase financial risks at a time when DISH is still in its developmental IOT network build out stage and while DBS is unlikely to see secular pressures recede in its pay TV business.

The company's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company has adequate liquidity for DISH and DBS for the next 12 to 18 months to fund 5G build-out costs over that period and fund DBS's $1.5 billion unsecured notes maturity in March 2023.

DISH Network Corporation has two wireless business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment, and is the fourth U.S. national carrier. DISH's consolidated revenue for LTM September 30, 2022 was roughly $17.1 billion. DISH DBS is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH and is a direct broadcast satellite pay-TV provider, as well as an Internet pay-TV provider through its SLING TV business, with a total of approximately 10.02 million subscribers as of September 30, 2022.

