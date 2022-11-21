Moody's says Disney's leadership shuffle does not impact ratings

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") stated that The Walt Disney Company's (Disney) (A2 stable) announcement on November 20, 2022 that it has replaced its sitting CEO, Bob Chapek with the company's previous leader, Robert A. Iger, has no impact on the company's credit ratings. Moody's believes that the company's conservative financial policies and commitment to its A2 ratings remain intact and are consistent with the commitment evidenced during Mr. Iger's long leadership tenure with the company. This includes its commitment to returning the company's credit metrics to historical levels consistent with its A2 long-term debt credit ratings.

The move to return Mr. Iger as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, was unexpected and surprising. Mr. Iger spent more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO prior to Mr. Chapek's appointment in 2020 and served as executive chairman until 11 months ago. He has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, with a mandate from Disney's board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the board in developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his two year term. Mr. Chapek navigated the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, and through the initial transition to direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming in the face of declining linear television in many markets. However, Disney's board concluded that Mr. Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company as it navigates an increasingly complex period of industry transformation. The position of Chairman of the Board remains unchanged, with Susan Arnold serving in that capacity.

As CEO, Mr. Iger helped build Disney into one of the world's most successful and admired media and entertainment companies with an unparalleled collection of internally developed and acquired intellectual properties, and a strategic vision focused on creative excellence, technological innovation and international growth. He expanded on Disney's legacy of unparalleled storytelling with the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. He embraced new technology, making Disney an industry leader through its creative content offerings across new and multiple platforms, including the highly successful launch of the Disney+ streaming service in November 2019 and ESPN+ in 2018. However, the shakeup does raise questions regarding the board's possible dissatisfaction with Mr. Chapek's leadership and/or strategies, and it again raises succession uncertainty.

Disney has diverse media and entertainment business segments, the strongest brands and franchises in the industry and robust free cash flow generation under normal operating conditions and non-heavy investment periods. Its large portfolio of iconic brands and franchises and ability to exploit them through film, television, theme parks, consumer products, and video game licensing positions the company as the leader in global media and entertainment. Disney is well positioned for the industry transition from traditional linear television viewing to direct-to-consumer video on demand streaming. Disney's leverage remains temporarily higher than what Moody's considers acceptable for the company's A2 rating because of the debt it took on to complete the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.'s (Fox) entertainment assets, because of the material earnings pressure from the significant temporary business disruptions due to the pandemic, and due to the impact from the heavy investments in content to grow the company's streaming platforms including foregoing some licensing of content to third parties. Generally, Disney's businesses have recovered well, and management has remained committed to its historically conservative financial strategies. Moody's expects the company will reduce leverage back in line with its historical norm over the next couple of years. Moody's measured approach to evaluating Disney's credit profile considers the company's strong liquidity, demonstrated commitment to a conservative financial policy, and Moody's expectation that Disney's earnings will recover as the effects of the pandemic will wane without any long-term harm to its diverse businesses.

Following the company's acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., the company's leverage was elevated. Pre-COVID-19, Moody's expected Disney's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage would decline back to under 2.25x (level appropriate for its A2 long-term debt ratings) by the end of calendar 2022. However, the deleveraging was delayed by the steep pandemic related business disruptions to many of the company's important business segments, some of which are lingering through calendar 2022 (i.e. theatrical box office). With the effective shut down of several of the company's segments, leverage spiked significantly in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and then declined as these segments reopened to strong demand. Moody's current Net debt-to-EBITDA leverage (including the Hulu debt adjustment of $5.775 billion) as of fiscal 2022 was 3.3x, while gross leverage was 4.0x. Moody's anticipates Disney's gross leverage to decline to under 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2023, though there remains significant uncertainty surrounding this forecast given the potential for macro pressures.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Disney management will continue to take strenuous steps to mitigate any lingering effects from the pandemic and investment losses into DTC streaming television and sustain strong liquidity in light of the material temporary impact on cash flows. It also considers management's commitment to returning credit metrics to levels consistent with its A2 long-term debt ratings, though the pandemic effects and potential for macroeconomic challenges are likely to mean it will take longer than previously expected to get there. Moody's believes that the company will continue to reinvest aggressively in content IP, technology and businesses most likely to benefit from changing consumer media and entertainment consumption trends such as its direct-to-consumer streaming platforms which benefited from the consumer lock downs. But the company is also investing across all its other sub segments including domestic and international parks and its cruise line. The outlook also reflects Moody's confidence in management's commitment to its credit ratings, particularly given the company's previous statements that it will suspend share repurchases and dividends until leverage is reduced and credit metrics return to levels consistent with its A2 credit ratings. The suspension of dividends has materially underscored Disney's commitment to its A2 credit profile and restoring its credit metrics to pre-Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. acquisition levels. Moody's believes that dividends and share repurchases will remain part of Disney's long-term capital allocation strategy once credit metrics are well positioned again.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

