Moody's says Enviva Partners' senior unsecured notes add-on does not change ratings

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") said Enviva Partners, LP's proposed $150 million add-on to the 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 will not affect the company's credit ratings or stable outlook. The company plans to use the proceeds with additional borrowings under the revolving credit facility and the completed $200 million equity issuance to fund the Greenwood and Georgia Biomass plant acquisitions as well as capital expenditures for the Greenwood expansion project and for general corporate purposes.

"Enviva's strategy to finance growth through a balanced mix of debt and equity to fund the Greenwood drop-down and Georgia Biomass acquisition remains consistent with past transactions," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for Enviva Partners, LP.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On June 18, 2020, Enviva Partners, LP announced the acquisition of the Greenwood, South Carolina wood pellet production plant from its sponsor, Enviva Holdings, LP for total consideration of $172 million, including a seller's note of $40 million due February 2023. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Georgia Biomass wood pellet production plant located in Waycross, Georgia, from innogy SE for $175 million. The transactions are credit positive because they further increase Enviva's scale, buildout the company's footprint in the Southeast, add a significant long-term, fully-contracted backlog through 2035 with high-quality counterparties and improve customer diversification. Pro forma for the transactions, Moody's adjusted leverage improves slightly from 4.7x to 4.5x for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. We expect Enviva to reduce leverage towards 3.5x in FY 2021 as the recent contract additions and capacity additions become accretive to EBITDA.

Enviva Partners, LP's Ba3 rating reflects it leading industry position with an estimated 14% market share in the global wood pellets industry driven by positive fundamentals for the biomass market in Europe and Asia as a result of an increase in renewable energy regulation in order to reduce carbon emissions. The company also benefits from its access to abundant and relatively low-cost supply of wood fiber in the Southeast US in close proximity to its manufacturing facilities and transportation. Long-term take-or-pay contracts with an increasing pro forma backlog totaling $15.5 billion and an average contract length of 12.7 years following the Greenwood and Georgia Biomass acquisitions provide increased revenue and EBITDA generation visibility. Recently added contracts with highly rated Japanese counterparties and improved customer diversification further support the rating.

Enviva's Ba3 credit profile is constrained by its current relatively small scale and significant operational concentration in the Southeast US. The company's customers are highly dependent on continued government tax support, tariffs and subsidies in Europe and Asia to ensure that the biomass industry is able to compete with alternative fuel sources on an economic basis. Enviva's rating also incorporates its MLP structure that results in significant distributions to common unit holders and the general partner limiting free cash flow generation.

Enviva's SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity supported by modest cash balances, expectations for moderate positive free cash flow over the rating horizon and an unrated $350 million revolving credit facility, which had $70 million outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

The B1 rating on senior unsecured debt, one notch below CFR, reflects its subordinated position with respect to claims on collateral relative to the secured revolver, which is secured by liens on substantially all of Enviva's assets. We expect the company to generate sufficient cash to meet its capital and minimum distribution requirements and to be in compliance with the restrictive covenants under the secured credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects expectations for adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 3.5x by the end of FY 2021, maintaining sufficient liquidity for operations and adhering to a financial policy that utilizes a balance of debt and equity to finance future drop-down transactions and major capital expenditure programs.

Although not likely in the near-term, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Debt/EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments was maintained below 3.0x, free cash flow to debt (FCF/Debt) sustained above 10% or if the company experiences further significant organic growth through new contracts. Moody's could downgrade the rating if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, free cash flow to debt (FCF/ Debt ) is negative for a sustained period, upon a material adverse change in the regulatory environment of the company's key markets, a change in the financial policy that includes using more debt in the capital structure to finance drop-down activity or major capital expenditures or a major customer loss.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance risks in the rating. Enviva's products are considered renewable and sustainable and increased favorable regulation in Europe and Asia requiring lower carbon emissions and increased consumption of renewables benefits the company. Enviva is currently not party to any legal proceeding or investigation regarding environmental damages or remediation. On the social front, Enviva is dedicated to sustainability in terms of forest conservation. However, governance risks for Enviva are above average. Although Enviva is a public company with good disclosure and transparency, its MLP structure raises governance risks related to the inherent GP (general partner) conflicts of interest with stakeholders including creditors and common unit holders as the GP exercises control despite having a minority stake. Furthermore, directors are appointed by the GP and are not required to have a majority of independent directors. The MLP structure also requires a significant distribution as well as IDRs (incentive distribution rights) that favor the general partner over the common unit holders.

Enviva Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed in November 2013 to engage in the production of utility-grade wood pellets. The company aggregates and processes wood fiber into transportable wood pellets sold under long-term take-or-pay supply contracts to major power generators in Europe and Asia who use the pellets in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal plants. Enviva is the largest supplier of industrial wood pellets as measured by production capacity, enjoying a 14% market share of global pellet supply. The company owns and operates seven production plants that source their wood fiber requirements from Southeastern US and are in close proximity to the company's owned and leased ports. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, the company generated $731 million in revenues.

