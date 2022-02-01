Moody's says Full House's $100 million tack-on does not affect Caa1 note rating

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") said that
the Caa1 rating on Full House Resorts, Inc.'s ("Full
House") 8.250% senior secured notes is not affected
by the company's proposed $100 million tack-on.
The new notes will have the same terms as Full House's $310
million aggregate 8.250% senior notes due 2028 rated Caa1
issued on February 12, 2021. The new notes and the existing
notes will be treated as a single fungible class of securities under the
indenture with the same CUSIP number.
The senior secured notes are rated the same as Full House's Caa1
Corporate Family Rating given that they comprise a significant majority
of the company's debt capital structure. Full House's
only other debt is an undrawn $15 million senior secured priority
revolver that it expects to increase to $40 million along with
the new senior secured tack-on.
Full House intends to use the net proceeds to develop, construct,
equip and open a temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois named The
Temporary by American Place. The Temporary casino is scheduled
to open in mid-2022 and will operate while the permanent casino
facility, American Place, is under construction. In
December 2021, Full House was selected by the Illinois Gaming Board
to build the American Place project, a new destination casino hotel
in the northern Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Illinois. While
the company designs and constructs the permanent American Place facility
-- details are not yet available for this project regarding budget
and timing -- it intends to operate The Temporary by American
Place.
The transaction is credit negative because it increases Full House's
already high debt and leverage to fund the first phase of the American
Place development project. Full House's Caa1 Corporate Family
Rating, Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and
stable rating outlook are nevertheless unaffected by the transaction because
the company's earnings from existing operations have exceeded Moody's
original projections and leverage will remain within Moody's expectations
for the rating.
While the company is taking on additional debt, Moody's expects
the temporary casino, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022,
will generate earnings and cash flow that the company can use to support
the development of a permanent casino. Additionally, since
Moody's first assigned a rating to Full House in February 2021,
the company issued $40 million of equity which was not factored
into the original rating assignment, and to date, the company's
EBITDA generation has performed better than Moody's initially expected.
As a result, the latest 12-month debt-to-EBITDA
for the period ended 30-Sep-2022 was 6.7x compared
to Moody's original expectation of 8.6x. As a result,
even with the additional leverage from the $100 million tack-on,
Full House's debt-to-EBITDA will be in a mid 8x range
that is in line with Moody's original expectations.
However, there is considerable risk in Full House's significant
development activities that, when completed, will account
for a significant majority of the company's earnings and cash flow.
The prospective nature of this situation has inherent risks, including
delays, lower than expected ramp-up, cost overruns,
and other items that may be out of the control of the company.
The budget for the Bronco Billy's project in Cripple Creek,
Colorado has increased to approximately $250 million from $180
million due to supply chain issues, rising costs for commodities
such as a steel, and higher labor costs. Such factors create
questions about the final cost of the company's development projects.
Additionally, while Full House is currently generating enough EBITDA
from its existing assets to service the pro forma debt related to the
Bronco Billy's redevelopment already underway, there is no
interest reserve to support debt service related to the Bronco Billy's
construction redevelopment and expansion project. As a result,
that project itself remains exposed to anything that might impair the
EBITDA performance of existing assets, or debt service related to
any additional debt that the company decides to raise. Additionally,
the development of the Waukegan, Illinois permanent facility does
not have final plans and specifications for construction of The Temporary
or American Place. As a result, Moody's expects a future
financing that will likely involve some amount of debt will be needed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Full House's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the relatively
long Bronco Billy's construction period, uncertainty related to
the level of visitation and earnings at the redesigned property,
modest scale, and exposure to cyclical discretionary consumer spending.
The company is also starting the American Place project in Waukegan,
Illinois in multiple phases without full funding. Rising labor
costs increases in commodity prices and supply chain challenges add to
the development risk with the Bronco Billy's redevelopment budget
already being raised. Moody's also believes there are structural
weaknesses in the debt support that indicate an aggressive financial policy
that is a governance risk. These key structural credit concerns
include the fact that the Bronco Billy's project budget does not
include an interest reserve specifically designated to support debt service
during a long construction period, and that there are minimal restrictions
in the new secured note indenture on Full House's ability to raise additional
debt. The company's ability to take on additional debt is only
limited by a 2.0x incurrence-based fixed charge coverage,
according to the note indenture.
Positive credit considerations include the introduction of sports betting
in Indiana and Colorado and the passing of Colorado Amendment 77 both
of which will provide a good source of incremental cash flow. Additionally,
once completed, Bronco Billy's will be the newest product in the
Cripple Creek CO market and the phased approach to the American Place
project in an attractive market can help fund the development of the permanent
facility.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery
is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Full House remains vulnerable to a renewed spread
of the outbreak. Full House also remains exposed to discretionary
consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Additional social risks for gaming companies include high taxes and operating
restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem
gambling and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices
and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from
traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may
not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly
slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer
privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer
behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could
face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational
damage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook considers that despite its small size,
the company has some level of diversification and has existing assets
that generate earnings and positive free cash flow.
Ratings could be upgraded once the Bronco Bill's expansion and American
Place Temporary facility are complete and Full House demonstrates the
ability to cover its fixed charges, generate some level of positive
free cash flow, and maintain debt/EBITDA at or below 6.0x.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is any delay in construction on either
project, the construction budget on either project is increased
materially for any reasons, or there is a decline in the company's
EBITDA performance from existing assets. A deterioration in liquidity
could also lead to a downgrade.
Based in Las Vegas, Full House Resorts, Inc. operates
five casino facilities in Mississippi, Indiana, Nevada,
and Colorado. The company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino
and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino
and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort
in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon,
Nevada. FHR also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency
Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada
under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Revenue for
the publicly traded company for the 12 months ended 30-Sep-2021
was approximately $175 million.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Keith Foley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653