Moody's says Full House's $100 million tack-on does not affect Caa1 note rating

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") said that the Caa1 rating on Full House Resorts, Inc.'s ("Full House") 8.250% senior secured notes is not affected by the company's proposed $100 million tack-on.

The new notes will have the same terms as Full House's $310 million aggregate 8.250% senior notes due 2028 rated Caa1 issued on February 12, 2021. The new notes and the existing notes will be treated as a single fungible class of securities under the indenture with the same CUSIP number.

The senior secured notes are rated the same as Full House's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating given that they comprise a significant majority of the company's debt capital structure. Full House's only other debt is an undrawn $15 million senior secured priority revolver that it expects to increase to $40 million along with the new senior secured tack-on.

Full House intends to use the net proceeds to develop, construct, equip and open a temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois named The Temporary by American Place. The Temporary casino is scheduled to open in mid-2022 and will operate while the permanent casino facility, American Place, is under construction. In December 2021, Full House was selected by the Illinois Gaming Board to build the American Place project, a new destination casino hotel in the northern Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Illinois. While the company designs and constructs the permanent American Place facility -- details are not yet available for this project regarding budget and timing -- it intends to operate The Temporary by American Place.

The transaction is credit negative because it increases Full House's already high debt and leverage to fund the first phase of the American Place development project. Full House's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and stable rating outlook are nevertheless unaffected by the transaction because the company's earnings from existing operations have exceeded Moody's original projections and leverage will remain within Moody's expectations for the rating.

While the company is taking on additional debt, Moody's expects the temporary casino, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022, will generate earnings and cash flow that the company can use to support the development of a permanent casino. Additionally, since Moody's first assigned a rating to Full House in February 2021, the company issued $40 million of equity which was not factored into the original rating assignment, and to date, the company's EBITDA generation has performed better than Moody's initially expected. As a result, the latest 12-month debt-to-EBITDA for the period ended 30-Sep-2022 was 6.7x compared to Moody's original expectation of 8.6x. As a result, even with the additional leverage from the $100 million tack-on, Full House's debt-to-EBITDA will be in a mid 8x range that is in line with Moody's original expectations.

However, there is considerable risk in Full House's significant development activities that, when completed, will account for a significant majority of the company's earnings and cash flow. The prospective nature of this situation has inherent risks, including delays, lower than expected ramp-up, cost overruns, and other items that may be out of the control of the company. The budget for the Bronco Billy's project in Cripple Creek, Colorado has increased to approximately $250 million from $180 million due to supply chain issues, rising costs for commodities such as a steel, and higher labor costs. Such factors create questions about the final cost of the company's development projects. Additionally, while Full House is currently generating enough EBITDA from its existing assets to service the pro forma debt related to the Bronco Billy's redevelopment already underway, there is no interest reserve to support debt service related to the Bronco Billy's construction redevelopment and expansion project. As a result, that project itself remains exposed to anything that might impair the EBITDA performance of existing assets, or debt service related to any additional debt that the company decides to raise. Additionally, the development of the Waukegan, Illinois permanent facility does not have final plans and specifications for construction of The Temporary or American Place. As a result, Moody's expects a future financing that will likely involve some amount of debt will be needed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Full House's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the relatively long Bronco Billy's construction period, uncertainty related to the level of visitation and earnings at the redesigned property, modest scale, and exposure to cyclical discretionary consumer spending. The company is also starting the American Place project in Waukegan, Illinois in multiple phases without full funding. Rising labor costs increases in commodity prices and supply chain challenges add to the development risk with the Bronco Billy's redevelopment budget already being raised. Moody's also believes there are structural weaknesses in the debt support that indicate an aggressive financial policy that is a governance risk. These key structural credit concerns include the fact that the Bronco Billy's project budget does not include an interest reserve specifically designated to support debt service during a long construction period, and that there are minimal restrictions in the new secured note indenture on Full House's ability to raise additional debt. The company's ability to take on additional debt is only limited by a 2.0x incurrence-based fixed charge coverage, according to the note indenture.

Positive credit considerations include the introduction of sports betting in Indiana and Colorado and the passing of Colorado Amendment 77 both of which will provide a good source of incremental cash flow. Additionally, once completed, Bronco Billy's will be the newest product in the Cripple Creek CO market and the phased approach to the American Place project in an attractive market can help fund the development of the permanent facility.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Full House remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Full House also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risks for gaming companies include high taxes and operating restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem gambling and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook considers that despite its small size, the company has some level of diversification and has existing assets that generate earnings and positive free cash flow.

Ratings could be upgraded once the Bronco Bill's expansion and American Place Temporary facility are complete and Full House demonstrates the ability to cover its fixed charges, generate some level of positive free cash flow, and maintain debt/EBITDA at or below 6.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is any delay in construction on either project, the construction budget on either project is increased materially for any reasons, or there is a decline in the company's EBITDA performance from existing assets. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Based in Las Vegas, Full House Resorts, Inc. operates five casino facilities in Mississippi, Indiana, Nevada, and Colorado. The company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. FHR also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Revenue for the publicly traded company for the 12 months ended 30-Sep-2021 was approximately $175 million.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

