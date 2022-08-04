info

Announcement:

Moody’s says IMA’s ratings unchanged following revolver upsize

04 August 2022
﻿

New York , August 4, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service says the B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default rating of IMA Financial Group, Inc. (IMA) remain unchanged following the company's amendment of its credit agreement to upsize its revolving credit facility to $150 million from $100 million. IMA intends to use revolver borrowings, cash on hand, newly issued equity and rollover equity to fund an acquisition and pay related fees and expenses. The rating outlook for IMA is unchanged at stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, IMA's ratings reflect its good regional presence in middle market insurance brokerage. The company offers a range of property and casualty insurance and employee benefits products and services mainly in the western and southwestern US. IMA has good diversification across clients, producers, and insurance carriers and has expertise in such sectors as construction and energy. The company has generated solid organic growth over the past three years with gradually increasing EBITDA margins. IMA attributes its strong client retention to its distinct sales and service model. Employee ownership of the company is a key factor in the company's low producer turnover.

These strengths are offset by IMA's pending increase in financial leverage and integration risk associated with the planned acquisition. Other challenges include the company's modest scale relative to other rated insurance brokers, and its geographic concentration where the top four states account for a majority of revenue. The company's acquisition strategy leads to sizable contingent earnout liabilities, which consume a portion of free cash flow. Like other brokers, IMA also faces potential liabilities arising from errors and omissions in the delivery of professional services.

Following the transaction, Moody's estimates that IMA's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be in the range of 6.5x-7x, with (EBITDA - capex) coverage of interest in the low single digits and a free-cash-flow-to-debt ratio in the low single digits. These pro forma metrics include Moody's adjustments for operating leases, contingent earnout liabilities, and run-rate earnings from recent and pending acquisitions.

Giving effect to the incremental revolving credit facility, IMF's ratings include:

Corporate family rating at B3;

Probability of default rating at B3-PD;

$150 million (including $50 million increase) senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in November 2026 at B3 (LGD3);

$530 million senior secured term loan maturing in November 2028 at B3 (LGD3).

The rating outlook for IMA is unchanged at stable.

Based in Denver, Colorado, IMA ranks as the 22nd-largest US insurance broker based on 2021 revenues, according to Business Insurance. The company's product mix is about 63% commercial insurance, 23% employee benefits, 5% personal insurance and 9% other products, distributed primarily to middle market businesses and individuals in the western and southwestern US. During the 12 months ended March 2022, IMA generated net revenue of $370 million.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Paulette Truman
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

