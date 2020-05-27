Moody's says Texas Capital's merger termination is credit positive but has no immediate rating implications

New York, May 27, 2020 --

Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) said that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.'s (long-term issuer rating Baa3 negative) termination of its merger agreement with Independent Bank Group, Inc. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is credit positive. The merger was initially announced on 9 December 2019 and management expected to close the transaction in mid-2020.

Though the merger would have resulted in a more diversified loan and deposit franchise, as well as provided opportunity for cost savings that could have enhanced profitability, Moody's expected that it would have presented material integration risks given the relative size of each company, which drove the change in Texas Capital's rating outlook to negative when the transaction was first announced last December. The merger termination removes these additional risks, which is credit positive for Texas Capital but it has no immediate implications for its ratings and outlook, which remains negative.

The unchanged assessment of Texas Capital's standalone credit profile is based on its good financial performance historically, which includes strong asset quality performance during the 2007-09 recession and 2015-17 energy downturn, as well as good operating efficiency. Texas Capital's standalone credit profile and ratings also incorporate its comparatively weak capitalization relative to rated US regional bank peers and deposit concentrations.

The rating outlook remains negative because of the broad and growing economic and market upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's assessment of Texas Capital's asset risk incorporates the risks associated with concentrated exposure to commercial real estate (CRE), including construction and development lending, the energy sector and mortgage warehouse lending. These risks are mitigated by the bank's conservative underwriting standards and effective risk management, but the operating environment will increase the risks from these concentrations.

Positively, Texas Capital has been significantly reducing its leveraged loan portfolio since 2019, which should benefit its asset risk. However, its energy loans outstanding equaled about one-half of its tangible common equity (TCE) at 31 March 2020, which is much less than before the 2015-17 energy downturn, but high among regional banks. Its CRE loans are equal to almost twice its TCE with more than half in construction and development lending, which is also an elevated level.

The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the coronavirus shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. The rapid and abrupt decline in demand resulting from the broad global shutdown of economic activity will create stress conditions for the world oil market, peaking in the second or third quarters of 2020. Without knowing the severity or duration of the shortfall in demand, Moody's expects low oil prices to persist in 2020 followed by a more meaningful recovery in 2021 as economic activity, international trade and supply-chain disruptions normalize over time. Moody's expects Texas Capital's energy portfolio to be stressed under the current low oil prices. Moody's notes that Texas Capital's energy portfolio has performed well in previous downturns, which Moody's believes reflects the firm's conservative underwriting practices. A large majority of Texas Capital's energy borrowers have some level of hedging in place, which Moody's believes will help mitigate some pressure in the near term. It also had solid reserve coverage of 8.8% of energy loans as of 31 March 2020.

Texas Capital's capitalization has been among the lowest of rated US banks and is its key credit challenge. Texas Capital's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.3% as of 31 March 2020, representing an increase from 8.9% at year-end 2019. Positively, Texas Capital does not pay a common dividend which provides its management greater flexibility in managing its capital position in the current uncertain operating environment.

Texas Capital's funding profile benefits from a low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding owing to its sizeable deposit base. However, Texas Capital's commercial banking focus and limited branch network result in a somewhat less balanced franchise and less granular deposit book than many US regional bank peers. As a result, Texas Capital's deposits do not fully fund its loan portfolio and it has large deposit relationship concentrations.

On the same day the merger termination was announced, Texas Capital also said that its Chief Executive Officer was stepping down and that the Board of Directors was conducting a search for a permanent CEO. Moody's does not expect the change to alter the strategic direction or risk profile of Texas Capital and expects the firm to be able to smoothly transition to new executive leadership.

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if Moody's views that the company is able to sustain its current capitalization over the outlook period despite expected pressures on profitability and credit costs. Conversely, Texas Capital's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses a relaxation in its internal controls or underwriting in the loan portfolio, or if there is a material decline in capitalization. Any indications of an increase in risk appetite could also lead to a rating downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

