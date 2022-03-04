Moody's says that Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors' potential spin-off of infrastructure assets is credit positive but has no immediate impact on Ba3 ratings

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") said that Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC's (FTAI, Ba3 stable) proposed spin-off of infrastructure assets would improve its creditworthiness as it would allow the firm to have greater focus on its more profitable aviation segment and would improve its debt-to-EBITDA leverage (based on FTAI's public comments on the transactional terms of the proposed spin-off). However, FTAI's outlook remains stable, despite the likelihood that the credit-positive spin-off will occur in April, because of the current heightened level of operating environment uncertainty that faces all aircraft lessors that have assets affected by Russia's military conflict with Ukraine.

Moody's believes that FTAI will benefit from the spin-off of infrastructure assets due to their high capital investments requirements, even though these assets are expected to become increasingly profitable in the next twelve to eighteen months. The infrastructure assets consist of Jefferson Terminal, Long Ridge Energy Terminal and Repauno Delaware Port. Out of the three infrastructure assets in this segment, only Jefferson Terminal currently is moderately profitable ($10.6 million EBITDA in 2021) with Long Ridge Terminal and Repauno expected to bring contractual revenues and earnings next year. Transtar, a recently acquired a wholly-owned subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation (Ba3 stable), is also intended to be spun-off and, according to FTAI, is on track to generate approximately $70 million of annual EBITDA.

Moody's said that, absent the recent shock to the operating environment caused by the military conflict, FTAI's proposed infrastructure asset spin-off would have driven upward pressure on its ratings. However, for the time being, FTAI's ratings remain at Ba3 with stable outlook, pending a clearer picture of the magnitude and duration of the adverse effects that international sanctions on Russia will have on the airline leasing sector. In a report published on 4 March, Moody's said that lessors have the financial capacity to absorb moderate, temporary disruptions to operations and cash flow, however credit, asset and operating risk will rise in the sector if the military conflict is prolonged. Moody's currently anticipates that any decline in air travel demand will most likely be limited to the immediate region of the military conflict, but developments related to the military conflict are highly fluid and uncertain.

Moody's believes that FTAI's exposure to Russia and Ukraine is limited. As such, if FTAI's airline customers in Russia choose to terminate leases, Moody's anticipates that it will have a moderate impact on FTAI's earnings and cash flow. Moody's also anticipates that some of these cash flow declines, including due to increased costs for repossession, maintenance and storage of the aircraft, will be offset by income and maintenance reserve payments held by FTAI from airline lessees per the lease contracts.

Should FTAI's revenues and costs be adversely affected by the military conflict, Moody's said it has good absorption capacity in its capital cushion (19% tangible common equity / tangible total assets at 31 December 2021) and good liquidity, consisting of $188 million of cash and approximately $60 million availability on its $250 million revolving facility due 2024, with no near-term debt maturities.

More broadly, Moody's believes that FTAI is well positioned to benefit from the air travel recovery, supported by improving demand for the current generation of narrow-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family of aircraft, which is a focus of FTAI's investment strategy in the sector. Additionally, the company's most recent investments and partnerships with Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin, A3 stable) and with AAR (NYSE: AIR), a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company, also contribute to earnings expansion.

FTAI's ratings also reflect the credit risks associated with FTAI's strategy of opportunistic growth through debt-funded asset purchases as well as at times debt-funded high dividend payouts. Moody's anticipates that FTAI's debt / EBITDA leverage (10.1x based on last twelve months EBITDA ended 31 December 2021) following the proposed spin-off of infrastructure assets and Transtar would improve to approximately 7x, but will still remain above pre COVID-19 levels. The company anticipates that all of the recourse debt will remain with the infrastructure assets (comprising approximately 20% of total debt on FTAI's balance sheet at 31 December 2021) and that the $400 million notes, associated with the purchase of Transtar, will also be paid off.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FTAI will continue to benefit from the recovery of global air travel and that the financial and operational impact from the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be relatively contained. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the spin-off of the infrastructure assets and Transtar remains on track.

The ratings could be upgraded if it becomes more clear that there will be only limited impact on FTAI's earnings and capital associated with Russia's military conflict with Ukraine, and the plans for the spin-off proceed. In the absence of the spin-off, FTAI's ratings could be upgraded if the company reaches greater scale while maintaining good margins and reduces its debt to EBITDA leverage to less than 4.5x on a sustained basis while maintaining strong liquidity. The rating could also be upgraded if FTAI retains its infrastructure assets and the assets sustain positive EBITDA adequate to service project financing, thereby reducing their contingent reliance on FTAI's leasing businesses.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's profitability prospects deteriorate materially, if its capital or liquidity profile weaken as a result of debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder dividends, or if the company loses a material customer or suffers a business disruption, that weakens its financial prospects. These factors include a substantially higher than expected impact on earnings and capital from the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The ratings could also be downgraded if debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 5.5x as a result of any of the aforementioned factors.

Fortress Trnsp & Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is an investor in infrastructure and equipment in the transportation sector with total assets of $4.9 billion as of 31 December 2021. FTAI was formed in 2011 and launched an IPO in 2015, resulting in approximately 99% public ownership with remaining ownership interests held by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress). FTAI is externally managed by FIG LLC, also a Fortress affiliate.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

