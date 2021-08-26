Moody's stabilizes Givaudan's outlook; affirms Baa1 ratings

London, 26 August 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed Givaudan SA's (Givaudan) outlook to stable from negative; concurrently Moody's affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating and the Baa1 assigned to the CHF150 million Swiss Bonds maturing in 2028.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the company's sustained like-for-like revenue growth and margin improvement as of the first half of 2021 and Moody's expectation that growth will continue leading to a decline in leverage in 2021 and beyond.

In H1 2021, revenues grew by 7.9% on a like-for-like basis driven by an increase in sales in fine fragrances by 34.5% and in active beauty by 14.4%. Sale activity rebounded in prestige fragrances and a wave of new business wins led to overall revenues above pre-pandemic levels.

Moody's expects that Givaudan will continue to grow its like-for-like revenues by around 5-6% in 2021 and by 4-5% in 2022, in line with the 2020-2025 strategy. At the same time Moody's expect a similar growth in EBITDA, as Givaudan will benefit from incremental contributions from recent acquisitions and the sound growth fundamentals in the global flavour and fragrance (F&F) sector amid favourable demographic and economic trends. In addition, operating profitability will continue to benefit from the cost discipline and savings generated by the GBS programme.

The growth in revenue and EBITDA will lead to a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 3.1x-3.2x in 2021 and around 3.0x in 2022 from 3.7x in 2020, in line with the guidance for a Baa1 rating.

The Baa1 rating continues to be underpinned by Givaudan's strong business profile reflecting its market leadership in the global flavours and fragrances sector, significant diversification in terms of geography and customer base, as well as strong innovation and service capabilities.

LIQUIDITY

Givaudan maintains sound liquidity. At the end of H1 2021, the group had cash and equivalent of CHF306 million and short-term debt of around CHF670 million. In addition, the group's liquidity is underpinned by access to a CHF750 million committed revolving credit facility, which was undrawn and matures in June 2023. The terms and conditions governing the facility do not contain any financial covenants but include a material adverse change as an event of default.

Givaudan pays its dividends, which are typically around 80% of the company FCF generation, in March and thus the liquidity position at half-year is typically weaker in that period compared to the rest of the year.

The group's debt is contracted by Givaudan SA or by entities of the group guaranteed by Givaudan SA, with the exception of two private placements undertaken by Givaudan United States Inc. on a standalone basis — that is, without any guarantee from Givaudan SA — for a total amount of $210 million. These private placements contain some financial covenants, which were complied with by the company as of the end of June 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's notes that Givaudan has been focusing its innovation efforts on active cosmetic ingredients and natural solutions in response to the increasing demand from end customers for organic products. It places much emphasis on sourcing natural raw materials in a responsible way. The group set itself the goal to become a climate-positive business before 2040 (2050 if we include the impact of its supply chain) across scope 1, 2 and 3 and aligned its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Givaudan is a public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. At the end of 2020, its three main shareholders were William H. III Gates and Melinda French Gates, BlackRock, Inc. (Aa3 Stable) and MFS Investment Management with a 13.86%, 5.06% and 4.99% stake each.

Givaudan is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile and monitors its capital structure on the basis of a leverage ratio defined as net debt divided by equity plus net debt. However, since its flotation in 2000, acquisitions have been integral to the group's growth strategy leading to Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA overing at or above 3x, the weaker end of the expected range for the rating. Also, its progressive dividend policy is characterised by a relatively high pay-out ratio, which averaged just under 80% of free cash flow after capex in the past five years.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a continuous strong performance of the flavours and frangrances industries in the next 12-18 months, as well as the successful execution of the cost improvement program and the company's adjusted metrics remaining within the guidance for the Baa1 rating. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that the company will maintain a strong liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating may develop over time should Givaudan use its FCF to achieve further permanent deleveraging leading to Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt being positioned around 2.0x and above 25%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

The Baa1 rating could come under downward pressure, should weaker-than-expected operating results or the pursuit of debt-funded acquisitions result in insufficient FCF applied towards debt reduction, preventing Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA from falling toward 3.0x and RCF to net debt rising into the mid-teens in percentage terms.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Givaudan SA

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Givaudan SA

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Givaudan SA is the global leader in the flavour and fragrance industry. In 2020, the group reported EBITDA of CHF1.3 billion on sales of CHF6.3 billion.

