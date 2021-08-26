Moody's stabilizes Givaudan's outlook; affirms Baa1 ratings

London, 26 August 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed Givaudan SA's (Givaudan) outlook to stable from negative;
concurrently Moody's affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating
and the Baa1 assigned to the CHF150 million Swiss Bonds maturing in 2028.
A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the company's sustained like-for-like
revenue growth and margin improvement as of the first half of 2021 and
Moody's expectation that growth will continue leading to a decline
in leverage in 2021 and beyond.
In H1 2021, revenues grew by 7.9% on a like-for-like
basis driven by an increase in sales in fine fragrances by 34.5%
and in active beauty by 14.4%. Sale activity rebounded
in prestige fragrances and a wave of new business wins led to overall
revenues above pre-pandemic levels.
Moody's expects that Givaudan will continue to grow its like-for-like
revenues by around 5-6% in 2021 and by 4-5%
in 2022, in line with the 2020-2025 strategy. At the
same time Moody's expect a similar growth in EBITDA, as Givaudan
will benefit from incremental contributions from recent acquisitions and
the sound growth fundamentals in the global flavour and fragrance (F&F)
sector amid favourable demographic and economic trends. In addition,
operating profitability will continue to benefit from the cost discipline
and savings generated by the GBS programme.
The growth in revenue and EBITDA will lead to a Moody's adjusted
Debt/EBITDA of 3.1x-3.2x in 2021 and around 3.0x
in 2022 from 3.7x in 2020, in line with the guidance for
a Baa1 rating.
The Baa1 rating continues to be underpinned by Givaudan's strong business
profile reflecting its market leadership in the global flavours and fragrances
sector, significant diversification in terms of geography and customer
base, as well as strong innovation and service capabilities.
LIQUIDITY
Givaudan maintains sound liquidity. At the end of H1 2021,
the group had cash and equivalent of CHF306 million and short-term
debt of around CHF670 million. In addition, the group's
liquidity is underpinned by access to a CHF750 million committed revolving
credit facility, which was undrawn and matures in June 2023.
The terms and conditions governing the facility do not contain any financial
covenants but include a material adverse change as an event of default.
Givaudan pays its dividends, which are typically around 80%
of the company FCF generation, in March and thus the liquidity position
at half-year is typically weaker in that period compared to the
rest of the year.
The group's debt is contracted by Givaudan SA or by entities of
the group guaranteed by Givaudan SA, with the exception of two private
placements undertaken by Givaudan United States Inc. on a standalone
basis — that is, without any guarantee from Givaudan SA —
for a total amount of $210 million. These private placements
contain some financial covenants, which were complied with by the
company as of the end of June 2021.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's notes that Givaudan has been focusing its innovation efforts on
active cosmetic ingredients and natural solutions in response to the increasing
demand from end customers for organic products. It places much
emphasis on sourcing natural raw materials in a responsible way.
The group set itself the goal to become a climate-positive business
before 2040 (2050 if we include the impact of its supply chain) across
scope 1, 2 and 3 and aligned its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets
with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
Givaudan is a public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
At the end of 2020, its three main shareholders were William H.
III Gates and Melinda French Gates, BlackRock, Inc.
(Aa3 Stable) and MFS Investment Management with a 13.86%,
5.06% and 4.99% stake each.
Givaudan is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile
and monitors its capital structure on the basis of a leverage ratio defined
as net debt divided by equity plus net debt. However, since
its flotation in 2000, acquisitions have been integral to the group's
growth strategy leading to Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA overing
at or above 3x, the weaker end of the expected range for the rating.
Also, its progressive dividend policy is characterised by a relatively
high pay-out ratio, which averaged just under 80%
of free cash flow after capex in the past five years.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a continuous strong
performance of the flavours and frangrances industries in the next 12-18
months, as well as the successful execution of the cost improvement
program and the company's adjusted metrics remaining within the guidance
for the Baa1 rating. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation
that the company will maintain a strong liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating may develop over time should Givaudan use
its FCF to achieve further permanent deleveraging leading to Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt being positioned
around 2.0x and above 25%, respectively, on
a sustained basis.
The Baa1 rating could come under downward pressure, should weaker-than-expected
operating results or the pursuit of debt-funded acquisitions result
in insufficient FCF applied towards debt reduction, preventing Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA from falling toward 3.0x and RCF to net debt
rising into the mid-teens in percentage terms.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Givaudan SA
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Givaudan SA
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Givaudan SA is the global
leader in the flavour and fragrance industry. In 2020, the
group reported EBITDA of CHF1.3 billion on sales of CHF6.3
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Danilo Ruocco
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
