Moody's takes action in AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA & AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA transactions

Madrid, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded and affirmed the ratings of Notes in AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA and AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA. The upgrades reflect the better than expected collateral performances and increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Issuer: AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA

....EUR175.3M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

....EUR12.6M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR8.2M Class C Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2021 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

....EUR3.8M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 8, 2010 Definitive Rating Assigned C (sf)

Issuer: AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA

....EUR649.4M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 17, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

....EUR12.2M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 17, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR13.4M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 17, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrades of the ratings of the Notes in AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA are prompted by the better than expected collateral performances and increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches. For instance, cumulative defaults have remained largely unchanged in the past year from 3.25% in December 2021 to 3.31% in December 2022. The credit enhancement for Class B and C, the mezzanine and most junior tranche affected by today's rating action increased to 22.06% from 16.06% and to 5.99% from 4.36% respectively, since the last rating action.

For AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA the increase in credit enhancement is the main driver for the upgrade on the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement increased to 4.63% from 3.91% since the last rating action.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the classes of Notes that had sufficient credit enhancements to maintain their current ratings.

Pool factors for these two transactions are 36% for AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA and 13% for AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA.

AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA amortization is currently paying pro-rata as all conditions are met. The increase of credit enhancement for affected tranches is solely driven by the non-amortizing reserve fund due to the uncurable cumulative default trigger was breached.

AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA is currently amortizing sequentially as the arrears performance triggers have been breached for Classes B and C. This deal is expected to have its 13% pool factor fall below the 10% sequential amortization trigger shortly. Reserve fund was funded at the target floor in the last payment date.

Key Collateral Assumptions Revised for AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed portfolio Expected Loss (EL) and MILAN assumption for AyT HIPOTECARIO MIXTO V, FTA due to better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption to 2.4% as a percentage of current pool balance from 2.78% due to the improving performance. The revised expected loss assumption corresponds to 1.75% as a percentage of original pool balance.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has decreased the MILAN CE assumption to 8.8%.

Key collateral assumptions have been maintained for AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Vital I, FTA. Expected loss assumption is 2.78% as a percentage of original pool balance and MILAN CE assumption is 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

A Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to its RMBS methodology framework. However, at this time no associated country-specific supplement has been published which would be relevant for the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

