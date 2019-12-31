Moody's takes action on $128.5 million of US RMBS issued from 2003 to 2006

New York, December 31, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of ten tranches and downgraded the rating of three tranches from eight transactions, backed Subprime and Alt-A loans, issued from 2003 to 2006.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Nomura Asset Acceptance Corporation, Alternative Loan Trust, Series 2004-AP3

Cl. A-5A, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. A-5B, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. A-6, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2018 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Underlying Rating: Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2018 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Financial Guarantor: Ambac Assurance Corporation (Segregated Account - Unrated)

Issuer: Nomura Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-WF1

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2018 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2003-3

Cl. M1, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2013 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Series 2004-R2

Cl. M-4, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2017 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Argent Securities Trust 2006-W1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-HE8

Cl. II-1A-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 21, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. II-1A-3, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 21, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. II-2A, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 21, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: Chase Funding Trust, Series 2003-4

Cl. IIM-1, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Oct 21, 2013 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Chase Funding Trust, Series 2003-5

Cl. IIM-1, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 28, 2017 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect the recent performance and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. The rating upgrades are a result of improving performance of the related pools and/or an increase in credit enhancement available to the bonds. The rating downgrades are due to weaker performance of the underlying collateral and/or the erosion of credit enhancement available to the bonds. Class M-4 from Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Series 2004-R2 is downgraded due to outstanding interest shortfalls on the bond that are not expected to be recouped as the bond has weak reimbursement mechanism for interest shortfalls.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in November 2019 from 3.7% in November 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year. Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

A list of the action including CUSIP identifiers and the associated pool losses may be found at:

Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF486195

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

