Moody's takes action on 13 bonds from three transactions issued by Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust between 2020 and 2021

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of 10 bonds and downgraded the ratings of three bonds from three US warehouse RMBS transactions issued by Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust between 2020 and 2021. The transactions are securitizations backed by revolving pools of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or in accordance with the criteria of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee of securities backed by mortgage loans to be pooled in connection with the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2

Cl. A, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. C, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

Cl. A, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. C, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2

Cl. A, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. C, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions resolve the review of these bonds which were placed on watch on February 17, 2022 due to an update to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework." Today's actions account for the application of a rating cap due to wet loan risk. During the review period, Moody's considered certain foundational structural protections available in the transactions, the maximum percentage of wet loans allowed, available credit enhancement, and amendments to the governing documents among other factors, for the affected transactions.

We received executed amendments to the governing documents from the sponsor, loanDepot.com, LLC, for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 and Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2 (Mello transactions). The amendments reflect the change in the maximum wet loan concentration limit from 50% to 28.50% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2020-2, 27.00% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 and 29.50% for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-2.

All three transactions impacted by today's rating actions include structural protections that are considered "moderate" under the updated methodology. In addition, the MILAN CE is higher than the maximum wet loan concentration limit for each warehouse facility and therefore does not require any adjustment. The MILAN CE reflects the loss we expect the portfolio to incur in a severe economic scenario (the Aaa scenario). However, all transactions are subject to a rating cap of Aa3 that would impact the Class B tranches which have less hard credit enhancement than the maximum wet loan concentration permitted in each transaction.

Principal Methodologies

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. An upgrade of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in an upgrade of certain securities.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Expected losses rising above our original expectations as a result of a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool or financial distress of any of the counterparties could also drive the ratings down. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. A downgrade of LD Holdings Group LLC's rating could result in a downgrade of certain securities.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

