Moody's takes action on $146.7 Million issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust

New York, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the ratings of 21 tranches, backed by Prime Jumbo mortgage
loans issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust ("JPMMT").
The transactions are backed by first-lien, fully amortizing,
fixed-rate prime quality residential mortgage loans with strong
credit characteristics. JPMMT 2019-INV1 also includes prime
jumbo non-conforming investor mortgages.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-3
Cl. A-14, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Oct
30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Apr 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr
30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-5
Cl. A-14, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Jun 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Jun 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on
Jun 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Aug 21, 2019 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV1
Cl. A-14, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
May 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
May 30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct
30, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on
Oct 30, 2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May
30, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
The rating upgrades are primarily due to an increase in credit enhancement
available to the bonds and a decrease in our projected pool losses.
The action reflects the strong performance of the underlying pool with
minimal, if any, serious delinquencies to date and a faster
prepayment rate than originally anticipated. As of February 2020,
the pool factor for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-3
decreased to 51.5%.
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds
are exposed to increased performance volatility as fewer loans remain
in pool ("tail risk"). The transactions provide for a credit enhancement
floor to the senior bonds which mitigates tail risk by protecting the
senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time.
Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst
other factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties
frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the
third party reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength
of the transaction's originators and servicers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic
uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. The
unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in February 2020 from 3.8%
in February 2019. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range
of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year.
Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in
the sector.
House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's
expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases
than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions.
Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent
on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers
or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these
transactions.
The updated Loss Projections may be found at: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF487882
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph DiMiceli
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Soumya Vasudevan
VP-Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653