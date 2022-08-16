Moody's takes action on 17 Turkish bank ratings, changes outlooks to stable

Stockholm, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of 10 banks in Turkiye and the foreign-currency long-term senior unsecured debt ratings of seven banks. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of 16 Turkish banks. The outlooks on the long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings - where applicable - of 16 banks were changed to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's has placed on review for upgrade the long-term ratings of Sekerbank T.A.S. (Sekerbank).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL468695 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of the Government of Turkiye's bond rating to B3 with stable outlook from B2 with negative outlook, which also resulted in the lowering of the ceilings for foreign-currency to B3 from B2 and local-currency to B1 from Ba3. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 12 August 2022: "Moody's downgrades Turkiye's ratings to B3, changes outlook to stable" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468377).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of the BCAs of 16 Turkish banks reflects the rating agency's view that operating conditions faced by Turkish banks remain challenging. Nevertheless, these difficulties are captured by the Very Weak + macro profile of Turkiye and countered by relatively resilient financial metrics. Bank-specific considerations are given later in this press release.

The Very Weak + macro profile incorporates the rising pressures on Turkiye's balance of payments position with potential further weakening of the country's foreign-currency reserves position and the authorities' increasingly unorthodox policy measures, which have not yet succeeded in stabilising the currency. The macro profile also captures unpredictable policymaking that has resulted in very high inflation, the weak credibility of the central bank, low investor confidence and the banking system's still significant levels of short-term wholesale foreign-currency funding and foreign-currency deposits, which are equivalent to 45% of total liabilities of the banking sector.

Despite these challenges the macro profile takes into account the fact that there has been some improvement in Turkish banks' funding and liquidity profiles. Reliance on short-term wholesale foreign funding has reduced to USD59 billion at end-May 2022 from USD75 billion at end-December 2018, while at the same time foreign currency liquidity has increased (USD104 billion at end-May 2022). Moody's also notes that Turkish banks have continued to maintain access to the syndicated loans market throughout the coronavirus pandemic and periods of heightened risks with respect to domestic and global operating conditions.

The rating agency also highlighted the relatively resilient performance of the Turkish banks, despite the challenging operating environment. Turkish banks have reported improvements in profitability in recent quarters primarily driven by robust business volumes, strong income from investments in Turkish government securities and widening margins. Internal capital generation continues to support Turkish banks' capital levels. In addition, there has been only a limited increase in the nominal stock of problem loans. However, banks' asset quality remains vulnerable to an eventual deterioration in borrower repayment capacity given Turkiye's very high inflation and the consistent deterioration in the value of the Turkish lira. The banks' BCAs adequately balance these downside risks against their liquidity and capital buffers.

-- ADJUSTED BCAS AFFIRMED DUE TO UNCHANGED UPLIFT FROM AFFILATE SUPPORT

A number of Turkish banks are owned by overseas banking groups which benefits their ratings via the inclusion of affiliate support. Moody's sees this support as unchanged.

Consequently the Adjusted BCAs of five banks were affirmed. The Adjusted BCAs of Alternatifbank A.S. (Alternatifbank), Denizbank A.S. (Denizbank) and HSBC Bank A.S. (Turkey) (HSBC Turkey) benefit from three notches of uplift, while the Adjusted BCAs of QNB Finansbank A.S. (QNB Finansbank) and Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB) benefit from two notches of uplift. The difference in uplifts reflects the differences in relative creditworthiness between parents and subsidiaries, as well as the rating agency's expectations of extraordinary support in case of need.

-- DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM DEPOSIT, ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

PROBABILITY OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IS UNCHANGED WHILE CAPACITY TO PROVIDE SUPPORT HAS WEAKENED, DRIVING DEPOSIT RATING DOWNGRADES

The downgrade of Turkiye's bond rating to B3 from B2 marks a reduction in the government's capacity to support its banks, even though Moody's expectations of the probability of such support is unchanged.

The lower sovereign rating led to a one-notch downgrade of the long-term deposit ratings of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat Bank) and Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (VakifBank).

The ratings of four banks - Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti BBVA), Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank),Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.(YapiKredi) and Export Credit Bank of Turkiye A.S. (EXIM Bank) - that previously benefited from one-notch of uplift from government support no longer receive any uplift as their long-term deposit and issuer ratings - where applicable - are now in line with Turkiye's long-term issuer rating at B3. As a result, long-term deposit and issuer ratings - where applicable - of these banks were downgraded by one notch.

DEPOSIT RATINGS DOWNGRADED OWING TO LOWER SOVEREIGN CEILINGS

Following the downgrade of the sovereign rating to B3 from B2 Moody's also lowered Turkiye's foreign-currency country ceiling to B3 from B2 and local-currency ceiling to B1 from Ba3.

As a consequence, the long-term foreign-currency deposit ratings of five Turkish banks were downgraded and are constrained at the foreign-currency country ceiling. These banks are: QNB Finansbank, Denizbank, TEB, HSBC Turkey and Alternatifbank.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK

The long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured ratings - where applicable - of all the Turkish banks rated by Moody's, except Sekerbank, now have a stable outlook. This is in line with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating. The outlook balances resilience of the Turkish banks' performance and solvency profiles against the persistently challenging domestic operating environment.

REVIEW FOR UPGRADE OF SEKERBANK'S LONG-TERM RATINGS

In contrast to the general trend, Moody's placed all of Sekerbank's ratings, except short-term ratings, on review for upgrade reflecting the material idiosyncratic improvements in the bank's solvency profile following the improvements in the bank's asset quality and profitability metrics over the last three years.

Following a major loss in 2019 due to a spike in loan loss charges, Sekerbank's profitability has now substantially recovered. Sekerbank's strengthening profitability is underpinned by its established and growing domestic franchise coverage in Turkiye, reflected in the considerable extent of retail deposits as a portion of deposits at 72% of total deposits and the granularity of the bank's deposit base, which compares favorably with Turkish banking sector average and underpins the bank's strong net interest margin of 4.9% in 2021.

The rating agency's review for upgrade of Sekerbank will also consider the sustainability of asset quality improvements reflected in the decline in the bank's problem loans to gross loans to 5.4% as of June 2022 (December 2019: 13.4%). The improvement was underpinned by the bank's enhanced risk monitoring and management practices following the spike in problem loans in 2019. Nevertheless, Moody's notes that the bank's current problem loans ratio is still above the Turkish banking sector average and the bank has a high exposure to the SME sector at 56% of total loans.

Moody's expects the problem loans ratio to increase, which could also weaken the bank's profitability due to higher expected credit losses, driven by challenges in the operating environment stemming constraining borrower repayment capacity given Turkiye's very high inflation and consistent weakening in the value of the lira.

BANK SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Akbank at b3 and downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings and the foreign-currency senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B2.

Akbank's b3 BCA reflects the bank's resilient core capital, profitability and provisioning coverage against problem loans offset by high asset risk in a very weak operating environment and significant reliance on market funding.

Moody's assessment of a high probability of government support now results in no uplift, from one-notch previously for Akbank's ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating of B3, which is at the same level as the bank's standalone BCA.

Alternatifbank A.S. (Alternatifbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of Alternatifbank at caa1, the Adjusted BCA at b1 and long-term local-currency deposit rating at B1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating to B3 from B2.

Alternatifbank's BCA is driven by modest profitability and capitalisation and moderate problem loans, mitigated by robust liquidity and the benefit of parental funding.

Alternatifbank's b1 Adjusted BCA reflects a three-notch uplift from the bank's caa1 BCA based on Moody's assumption of very high probability of affiliate support from The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ, A3 Stable, ba1), based on the close brand affiliation of the two banks, 100% ownership and Alternatifbank's status as a material subsidiary of CBQ.

The downgrade of Alternatifbank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating was driven by Turkiye's lower foreign currency ceiling at B3.

Denizbank A.S. (Denizbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of Denizbank at caa1, the Adjusted BCA at b1 and long-term local-currency deposit rating at B1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating to B3 from B2.

The standalone BCA of caa1 is driven by Denizbank's relatively weak asset quality in a challenging operating environment. At the same time the bank's BCA is supported by robust liquidity and capital and high loan loss coverage.

Denizbank's b1 Adjusted BCA reflects a three-notch uplift from the bank's caa1 BCA based on Moody's assumption of very high probability of affiliate support from Emirates NBD PJSC (ENBD, A2 stable, baa3), based on 100% ownership and Denizbank's status as a material and strategically important subsidiary of ENBD.

The downgrade of Denizbank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating was driven by Turkiye's lower foreign-currency ceiling at B3.

Export Credit Bank of Turkiye A.S. (EXIM Bank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of EXIM Bank and the Adjusted BCA at b3. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings to B3 from B2.

Turk EXIM Bank's b3 BCA is driven by modest profitability and significant reliance on wholesale funding in a weak operating environment, mitigated by negligible problem loans and moderate capitalisation.

Moody's assessment of a very high probability of government support now results in no uplift, from one-notch previously, for EXIM Bank's deposit ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating of B3.

HSBC Bank A.S. (Turkey) (HSBC Turkey)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of HSBC Turkey at caa1, the Adjusted BCA at b1 and long-term local-currency deposit rating at B1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the long-term foreign-currency deposit rating to B3 from B2.

HSBC Turkey's caa1 BCA is driven by sound profitability and liquidity, offset by expected pressure stemming from the very weak operating environment on the bank's asset quality and its capitalisation levels.

HSBC Turkey's b1 Adjusted BCA reflects a three-notch uplift from the bank's caa1 BCA based on Moody's assumption of very high probability of affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc (A3 stable, a3) based on HSBC Turkey's enhanced strategic fit with the group, following completion of its strategic realignment, as well as its improved performance and strong brand association.

The downgrade of HSBC Turkey's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating was driven by Turkiye's lower foreign-currency ceiling at B3.

Nurol Investment Bank A.S. (Nurol)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Nurol at caa2 and affirmed the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings at Caa2.

Nurol's caa2 BCA is supported by the bank's strong profitability. This is counterbalanced by the bank's lack of business diversification, significant borrower and sector concentration risks, weakened capitalisation and high reliance on market funding.

The affirmation of Nurol's issuer ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's BCA, the fact that these ratings are not constrained by Turkiye's local-currency and foreign-currency ceilings and the fact that Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support results in no uplift for the bank's ratings.

Odea Bank A.S. (Odea)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Odea at caa1 and affirmed the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings at Caa1.

Odea's caa1 standalone BCA reflects high problem loans, relatively low profitability and modest capitalisation in a very weak operating environment, only partly mitigated by moderate dependence on wholesale funding.

The affirmation of Odea's deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's BCA, the fact that these ratings are not constrained by Turkiye's local-currency and foreign-currency ceilings and the fact that Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support results in no uplift for the bank's ratings.

QNB Finansbank A.S. (QNB Finansbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of QNB Finansbank at b3, the Adjusted BCA at b1 and the long-term local-currency deposit rating at B1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating to B3 from B2.

QNB Finansbank's b3 BCA is supported by the bank's established franchise in Turkiye, moderate capital ratios and robust profitability. At the same time, the bank's BCA is constrained by its relatively weak asset quality, which is pressured further by the challenging operating environment, and its high reliance on wholesale funding, although mitigated to some extent by parental funding.

QNB Finansbank's b1 Adjusted BCA reflects a two-notch uplift from the bank's b3 BCA based on Moody's assumption of very high probability of affiliate support from Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C) (QNB, Aa3 stable, baa1) driven by QNB Finansbank's strategic importance to QNB and greater integration and increasing significance of QNB Finansbank to QNB.

The downgrade of QNB Finansbank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating was driven by Turkiye's lower foreign currency ceiling at B3.

T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat Bank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Ziraat Bank at caa1 and downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2.

Ziraat Bank's caa1 BCA is driven by moderate capital which is susceptible to a depreciation of the Turkish lira and moderate profitability in a very weak operating environment, mitigated by a relatively low stock of problem loans, although expected to increase, and robust liquidity.

Moody's assessment of very high probability of government support now results in a one-notch uplift, from two-notches previously, for Ziraat Bank's deposit ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating at B3.

Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB)

Moody's affirmed TEB's BCA at b3, the Adjusted BCA at b1 and the long-term local-currency deposit rating at B1. At the same time, Moody's also downgraded the bank's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating to B3 from B2.

TEB's b3 BCA reflects the bank's sound profitability and parental funding supporting liquidity. These strengths are moderated by high asset risk in a very weak operating environment and relatively modest core capital buffers.

TEB's b1 Adjusted BCA reflects a two-notch uplift from the bank's b3 BCA based on Moody's assumption of high probability of affiliate support from BNP Paribas (BNPP, Aa3/Aa3 stable, baa1), based on its strong brand association and ownership around 70%.

The downgrade of TEB's foreign currency deposit rating was driven by Turkiye's lower foreign currency ceiling at B3.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti BBVA)

Moody's affirmed the BCA of Garanti BBVA and the Adjusted BCA at b3 and downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2.

Garanti BBVA's b3 BCA reflects the bank's sound risk management, strong profitability and capital and relatively lower market funding balanced against a very weak operating environment.

Moody's assessment low probability of affiliate support from the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA; A2 stable, baa2), results in no uplift to the bank's ratings.

Moody's assessment of high probability of government support now results in zero-notch uplift, from one-notch previously, for Garanti BBVA's deposit ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating of B3.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halkbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Halkbank at caa3 and the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings at B3.

Halkbank's caa3 BCA is driven by the bank's weak capital, susceptible to a further depreciation of the Turkish lira, lack of international market access and governance considerations and legal risk in a very weak operating environment in Turkiye.

Moody's assessment of very high probability of government support assumptions provides an unchanged three-notches uplift for Halkbank's deposit ratings.

Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of Isbank at caa1 and the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings at B3.

Isbank's caa1 BCA is driven by moderate consolidated capital and a relatively elevated stock of problem loans in a very weak operating environment, mitigated by strong profitability and liquidity.

Moody's assessment of high probability of government support assumptions provides an unchanged one-notch uplift from the BCA to Isbank's deposit ratings.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TSKB)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and the Adjusted BCA of TSKB at caa1 and long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings at B3.

TSKB's caa1 BCA is driven by the bank's modest capitalisation and high reliance on wholesale funding in a very weak operating environment. These are partially offset by the low level of problem loans, robust profitability and the favorable term structure of the wholesale funding.

Moody's assessment of high probability of government support assumptions provides an unchanged one-notch uplift for TSKB's issuer ratings as previously.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (VakifBank)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of VakifBank at caa2 and downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings and the senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B2.

VakifBank's caa2 standalone BCA is driven by high asset risk, still moderate capital and high dependence on wholesale funding in a weak operating environment, only partly mitigated by satisfactory profitability and strong liquidity.

Moody's assessment of very high probability of government support now results in two-notches uplift, from three-notches previously, for VakifBank's deposit ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating of B3.

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YapiKredi)

Moody's affirmed the BCA and Adjusted BCA of YapiKredi at b3 and downgraded the long-term local-currency and foreign-currency deposit ratings and the senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B2.

YapiKredi's b3 BCA is driven by the bank's moderate capital and relatively high problem loans in a very weak environment, mitigated by strong liquidity and profitability.

Moody's assessment of high probability now results in zero-notch uplift, from one-notch previously, for YapiKredi's deposit ratings, reflecting Turkiye's lower issuer rating of B3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded due to a combination of following: (1) a sustained improvement in the domestic operating environment, (2) strengthening solvency profiles with resilient asset quality and strong profitability, (3) further reduction of reliance on market funding while maintaining the liquidity buffers, or (4) an upgrade of the government's ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded due to: (1) a further deterioration in the operating conditions of Turkish banks, including further currency depreciation and weaker investor confidence, (2) a material increase in problem loans or a deterioration in profitability or (3) a further downgrade of the government's rating or foreign-currency and local-currency ceilings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for Akbank T.A.S., T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S., Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. and Odea Bank A.S. ratings is Nitish Bhojnagarwala, +971 (423) 795-63. The local market analyst for Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.

