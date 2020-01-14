Moody's takes action on $386 Million of US RMBS issued from 2004 to 2007

New York, January 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of 15 tranches
from 10 transactions, backed by subprime and Alt-A loans,
issued by multiple issuers.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: MortgageIT Trust 2005-2
Cl. 1-A-1, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Aug 5, 2010 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Cl. 1-A-2, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously
on Apr 26, 2013 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Issuer: Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1
Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on
Mar 4, 2011 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on
Mar 4, 2011 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
Issuer: Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2006-NC2
Cl. A-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun
27, 2017 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2006-OP1
Cl. M-6, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on
Feb 26, 2018 Upgraded to Ca (sf)
Issuer: Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-NC1
Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 9, 2016 Upgraded to Caa2 (sf)
Issuer: RALI Series 2006-QA3 Trust
Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on
Dec 14, 2010 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on
Dec 14, 2010 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
Issuer: RALI Series 2006-QA7 Trust
Cl. I-A-1, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Dec 14, 2010 Confirmed at Ca (sf)
Cl. II-A-1, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Dec 14, 2010 Confirmed at Ca (sf)
Issuer: Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust 2005-3
Cl. M3, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 11,
2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Issuer: Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust 2006-1
Cl. A4, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 7,
2015 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)
Issuer: Terwin Mortgage Trust, Series TMTS 2005-4HE
Cl. M-3, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb
27, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on
Mar 31, 2017 Upgraded to Ca (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrades are primarily due to improved performance of the underlying
collateral and increases in credit enhancement available to the bonds.
Today's action also reflects the recent performance as well as Moody's
updated losses expectations on the underlying pools.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance
Methodology" published in February 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic
uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate The unemployment
rate fell to 3.5% in December 2019 from 3.9%
in December 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range
of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year.
Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in
the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance.
Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower
increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating
actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain
highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from
servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the
performance of these transactions.
Zhiyu Jiang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Karandeep Bains
VP-Senior Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
