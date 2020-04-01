Moody's takes action on 8 South African sub-sovereign issuers

Johannesburg, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today taken rating actions on 8 South African
sub-sovereign issuers covering the following sectors: (1)
Regional and local governments (RLGs) and (2) Government related issuers
(GRI). Today's actions follow Moody's downgrade of the Government
of South Africa rating to Ba1 from Baa3 with a negative outlook on 27
March 2020. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign
rating action, please refer to the press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420630.
Moody's has taken the following actions on the sub-sovereign
issuers:
• Downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of the City of
Cape Town, City of Johannesburg and City of Ekurhuleni to ba1 from
baa3, and long term Global Scale Ratings (GSR) to Ba1 from Baa3
issuer and debt ratings of the same cities, and maintained the negative
outlook.
• Downgraded the BCA of Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
to ba1 from baa3 and long term issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3, and
maintained the negative outlook.
• Affirmed BCA of ba1 and long term GSR of Ba1 for City of Tshwane
and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
• Affirmed the BCA of ba2 and the long term GSR of Ba2 for City of
uMhlathuze and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
• Downgraded the long term GSR issuer rating to Ba2 from Ba1 for
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company and maintained the negative outlook.
• Affirmed the long-term GSR local and foreign currency issuer
rating of Ba2 for South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) and maintained
the negative outlook.
• Affirmed all long term NSR ratings for all issuers.
• Downgraded the short-term GSR ratings to NP from P-3
for City of Cape Town, City of Ekurhuleni and City of Johannesburg.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421854
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADING THE RATINGS OF 4 METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITIES
AND MAINTAINING THEIR NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS
The one notch downgrade on four metropolitan municipalities (City of Cape
Town, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, City of
Ekurhuleni and City of Johannesburg) reflects the close economic,
operational, financial and institutional linkages between the municipalities
and their support provider, the Government of South Africa,
illustrating the centralised nature of the local public sector.
In line with Moody's Regional and Local Government rating methodology,
the regional and local government framework limits the ratings on sub-sovereign
issuers to be at par or below the credit rating of their support provider,
warranting an action on the municipalities rated at the same level as
the sovereign. The negative outlook on these municipalities mirrors
the weakening of the credit profile of the sovereign.
The affirmation of the national scale ratings of City of Cape Town,
Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, City of Ekurhuleni
and City of Johannesburg maintains the individual strength displayed by
issuers rated in the country.
Moody's has lowered its extraordinary support assumption from moderate
to low for City of Cape Town, City of Ekurhuleni, City of
Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.
The rationale for lowering the level of extraordinary support from national
government towards the metropolitan municipalities reflects our view that
there is very limited financial support from the national government to
municipalities that are facing financial pressure.
RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADING THE RATING OF EKURHULENI WATER CARE COMPANY
AND MAINTAINING THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The rationale for downgrading the global scale rating of Ekurhuleni Water
Care Company (ERWAT) reflects its close operational and financial linkages
with its support provider, the City of Ekurhuleni. ERWAT's
rating is derived from the application of Moody's approach to GRIs
rated solely on support. From a credit risk perspective,
it is not meaningful to distinguish between ERWAT and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan
Municipality because of the intrinsic operational and financial ties between
the two. The entity is 97% owned by the city of Ekurhuleni
and derives 78% of its total revenue from service charges collected
by the City of Ekurhuleni and transferred to the company in equal monthly
instalments, ensuring regular cash flow. ERWAT's debt exposure
benefit from explicit guarantees from Ekurhuleni, as at 2019 fiscal
year 89% of ERWAT's total debt was guaranteed by the City
of Ekurhuleni. ERWAT's rating of one notch below its support
provider reflects that Ekurhuleni has contingent liabilities on other
entities and a smaller portion of ERWAT's debt is not guaranteed.
The negative outlook reflects that of the city.
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS OF SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL ROADS
AGENCY AND MAINTAINING THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The affirmation of South African National Roads Agency ratings reflects
the close operational and financial linkages between the entity and the
sovereign. The affirmation of the Ba2 rating which is now one notch
below the sovereign rating reflects the national government's approval
of additional financial allocations from non-toll budget to support
SANRAL's GFIP while the future of the open road tolling funding
model is being decided. The decision to affirm the rating also
reflects the fact that in 2019, SANRAL generated 75% of its
revenue from non-toll roads (25% from toll roads) and the
agency receives both operating and capital grants from the national government
for the non-toll business, which shows the level of financial
dependence of SANRAL on its support provider. The one notch rating
difference from the support provider reflects the fact that national government
has contingent liabilities related to other state-owned entities
which may constrain its support to SANRAL. The negative outlook
mirrors that of the sovereign rating, which may have a direct negative
impact on the agency's financial support in case of severe financial
constrain from the support provider. SANRAL's rating is derived
from the application of Moody's approach to GRIs rated solely on
support and is 100% owned by the national government through the
department of transport as the sole shareholder. SANRAL's
operating and capital requirements are dependent on national government
ongoing support, more especially for its Gauteng Freeway Improvement
Project (GFIP) which has consistently experienced cash flow pressures
due to low GFIP collections. SANRAL has consistently received ongoing
financial support from national government including the recent approval
of ZAR2.2 billon per annum additional transfer from non-
toll budget to support the GFIP from 2019-2022.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS OF CITY OF TSHWANE AND CHANGING THE
OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The affirmation of City of Tshwane's Ba1 ratings reflects improvement
in its liquidity profile and declining debt levels. The city's
cash and cash equivalents balance improved from ZAR3.4 billion
in 2018 to ZAR4.8 billion in 2019, while debt levels to operating
revenue declined to 32% in 2019 from 34% in 2018 and the
city projects its debt levels to further decline in the next three years.
The city also posted an improved gross operating balance to operating
revenue of 8.5% in 2019 from 7.4% in 2018.
The City has a flexible debt structure which consists of 20% bullet
bonds maturing in 2023 and 2028 respectively which are covered by sinking
fund investments while 80% of the total debt consist of amortising
debt profiles.
The change of the outlook to negative from stable mirrors that of the
sovereign rating. Moody's also affirmed Tshwane's baseline
credit assessment of ba1 and the long term National Scale Rating (NSR)
of Aa2.za. Moody's has also lowered the level of support
coming from the supporting government for the city of Tshwane to low from
moderate.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS OF CITY OF UMHLATHUZE AND CHANGING
THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
City of Umhlathuze which is rated one notch below the sovereign is characterised
by declining debt levels and solid operating performance which is expected
to continue in the next three years. As a result, Moody's
affirmed the city's BCA of ba2, GSR of Ba2 and NSR of A1.za
and changed the outlook to negative from stable. The change of
the outlook to negative from stable on the City of uMhlathuze reflects
the negative outlook of the supporting Government.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
RLGs
Environmental considerations are material to South African RLGs' credit
profiles. Water shortages are one of the most material environmental
risks for the sector. South Africa is considered a water scarce
country and drought is the most frequent environmental risk which has
a direct impact on the sector's revenues. Revenues from water purchases
account for 10% of revenues on average across the rated sector.
Water supply risks are managed through partnerships between the central
government Department for Water and Sanitation and respective municipalities,
and some of the financial burden for implementing and maintaining diverse
water sources will be borne by municipalities. Large municipalities
(metros) have increased their focus on water related infrastructure investment
in their 2019-22 capital budgets. Northern Cape and Eastern
Cape provinces have been declared disaster areas due to water shortages
and they require funding from national government to alleviate the situation.
Social considerations are material to South African RLGs' credit profiles.
South African RLGs face growing demographic-related spending pressures
which are exacerbated by historical infrastructure backlogs and high levels
of urbanization and population growth. National government transfers
and municipal borrowing capacity are often not sufficient to meet ongoing
requirements for the provision for basic services such as water,
electricity and housing. As a result, it has become increasingly
challenging for the municipalities to meet the required capital infrastructure
spending. The country also faces a high unemployment rate,
which directly impacts the ability of residents to pay for services,
and increases the number of households that are entirely dependent on
government transfers for basic services. In addition, South
Africa has one of the highest inequality rates in the world and this also
filters through to the local governments in the country, creating
risks of ongoing service delivery protests as most poor communities are
largely dependent on the national government for the provision of basic
services such as water, electricity and housing.
Governance considerations are material to South African RLGs' credit profiles.
The municipalities' governance and management practices are key credit
differentiating factors. In South Africa, municipal financial
operations are guided by various legislations, such as the Municipal
Finance Management Act (MFMA). The national government, through
the Treasury, has an oversight role. Although data transparency
and quality is generally good, some financial statements,
along with medium-term budgets are not published on the websites
of the municipalities and national treasury in a timely manner,
signaling a gradual weakness in the oversight role played by the supporting
government.
GRIs
Environmental considerations are material to ERWAT's credit profile.
ERWAT is 97% owned by the City of Ekurhuleni and is exposed to
similar water shortages affecting its support provider. The vast
majority of ERWAT's operating revenue is derived from the City of Ekurhuleni
which could be affected in case of water shortages due to drought.
Environmental considerations are not material to SANRAL's credit profile.
Social considerations are not material to SANRAL and ERWAT. Both
entities are exposed to some social risks, mainly related to the
ability of users to pay toll roads and water services. Nevertheless,
these risks have limited credit impact given the support coming from the
central government in the case of SANRAL and the City of Ekurhuleni for
ERWAT.
Governance risks are material to SANRAL's and ERWAT's credit profiles.
The governance framework is intrinsically intertwined with their supporting
governments, which is responsible to exert strong oversight and
ultimately take strategic decisions. Although in the past few years
the oversight role played by the supporting governments has displayed
some weaknesses in the institutional strength.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any further weakening of the South African sovereign credit profile could
lead to downward adjustments in the ratigs of RLGs and government-related
companies. Additionally, any individual financial difficulties
resulting in cash-flow pressures and consistently high or growing
debt levels could lead to downward rating actions independent of sovereign
rating movements.
Upward rating pressure is highly unlikely considering the negative outlook,
however if the sovereign rating outlook is stabilized we would also consider
stabilizing the outlook for both RLGs and government-related companies.
Evidence of any given entity's ability to display comparatively stronger
credit fundamentals and an ability to withstand the deterioration of the
operating environment could also exert upward rating pressure.
The principal methodologies used in rating Cape Town, City of;
Ekurhuleni, City of; Johannesburg, City of; Nelson
Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality; Tshwane, City of,
and uMhlathuze, City of was Regional and Local Governments published
in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
The principal methodologies used in rating South African National Roads
Ag. Ltd (The), and Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in Febuaury 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
Glossary of Terms and Acronyms
Affirmation: An Affirmation is a public statement that the current
Credit Rating assigned to an issuer or debt obligation, which is
not currently under review, continues to be appropriately positioned.
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): Baseline credit assessments (BCAs)
are opinions of issuers' standalone intrinsic strength, absent any
extraordinary support from an affiliate or a government. Baseline
Credit Assessments are not Credit Ratings.
Credit Rating: A Credit Rating is an opinion from Moody's Investors
Service (MIS) regarding the creditworthiness of an entity, a debt
or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or
other financial instrument, or of an issuer of such a debt or financial
obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial
instrument, issued using an established and defined ranking system
of rating categories.
Debt: Long term debt (including liability for capital leases) plus
short term debt plus current portion of long term debt. May also
be adjusted to include other long term obligations, such as leases
and pensions.
Global Scale Long Term Credit Rating: Long-term ratings are
assigned to issuers or obligations with an original maturity of one year
or more and reflect both on the likelihood of a default on contractually
promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event
of default.
Global Scale Ratings: Ratings assigned on Moody's global long-term
and short-term rating scales are forward-looking opinions
of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial
corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles,
project finance vehicles, and public sector entities.
Global Scale Short Term Credit Rating: Short-term ratings
are assigned to obligations with an original maturity of thirteen months
or less and reflect the likelihood of a default on contractually promised
payments.
GRI (Government-Related Issuer): GRI is an entity with full
or partial government ownership or control, a special charter,
or a public policy mandate from the national, regional or local
government. Moody's generally uses 20% as the minimum government
ownership level before considering an issuer to be a GRI.
National Scale Long Term Rating: Moody's long-term National
Scale Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of
issuers and financial obligations within a particular country.
NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries; rather,
they address relative credit risk within a given country.
National Scale Short Term Rating: Moody's short-term NSRs
are opinions of the ability of issuers in a given country, relative
to other domestic issuers, to repay debt obligations that have an
original maturity not exceeding one year. Short term NSRs in one
country should not be compared with short-term NSRs in another
country, or with Moody's global ratings.
Operating Revenue: For regional and local governments, this
represents recurrent income such as taxes and central government transfers,
used for government's core operations. For corporations,
this represents income received from the sale of goods and services.
Outlook: An Outlook is an opinion regarding the likely direction
of an issuer's rating over the medium term.
Rating Outlook: A Moody's rating outlook is an opinion regarding
the likely rating direction over the medium term. Rating outlooks
fall into four categories: Positive (POS), Negative (NEG),
Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV). Outlooks may be assigned
at the issuer level or at the rating level.
Rating Review: A rating review indicates that a rating is under
consideration for a change in the near term. A rating can be placed
on review for upgrade (UPG), downgrade (DNG), or more rarely
with direction uncertain (UNC). A review may end with a rating
being upgraded, downgraded, or confirmed without a change
to the rating. Ratings on review are said to be on Moody's "Watchlist"
or "On Watch".
For further information on these definitions or on Moody's ratings symbols,
please consult the Rating Symbols and Definitions document on www.moodys.com
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Only credit rating actions issued by Moody's Investors Service South
Africa (Pty) Ltd are considered for the purpose of this disclosure.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer page on www.moodys.com
for additional rating history details. The date on which some ratings
were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were
fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently,
Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and
accurate based on the information that is available to it.
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) were
not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entity.
These ratings were initiated by Moody's. Please refer to Moody's
Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available
on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. On
this basis, the rated entity or its agent(s) is considered to be
a participating entity. The rated entity or its agent(s) generally
provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process.
The main assumptions underlying the methodology used to determine the
credit ratings are:
1) Expected future economic trends and operating environment of the relevant
sector are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and
expected loss.
2) Expectations for institutional framework and management's capabilities
and approach to financial risks are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood
of default and expected loss.
3) Indicators for financial position and performance are assumed to be
predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and
the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate.
4) Indicators for leverage and debt coverage are assumed to be predictive
for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating
category criteria are believed to be appropriate.
5) Expectations for legal, regulatory, liquidity, and
financial market risks, integrity and transparency of financial
reporting, governance, financial performance of counterparties
and the likelihood and nature of support by a government or financial
party are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default/expected
loss.
Information sources used to prepare the ratings are the following:
parties involved in the rating, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the include the following: Financial
data, Economic and demographic data, Public information,
and Moody's information.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it
uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources
Moody's considers to be reliable, including, when appropriate,
independent third-party sources. However, Moody's
is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or
validate information received in the rating process. The information
available and considered in determining the credit rating is of appropriate
quality relative to that available for similar obligors, securities
or money market instruments.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated
entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing
a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality
and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including,
when appropriate, independent third-party sources.
However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance
independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public
dissemination.
The ratings for Cape Town, City of, Ekurhuleni Water Care
Company; Ekurhuleni, City of; Johannesburg, City
of, Nelson Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality, South
African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The), Tshwane, City
of, and uMhlathuze, City of have been disclosed to the rated
entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting
from that disclosure.
The ratings for South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) are
unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Credit ratings are Moody's current opinions of the relative future credit
risk of entities, credit commitments, or debt or debt-like
securities rated by Moody's. Moody's defines credit risk as the
risk that an entity may not meet its contractual, financial obligations
as they come due and any estimated financial loss in the event of default.
Credit ratings do not address any other risk, including but not
limited to: market liquidity risk, market value risk,
or price volatility. Credit ratings are not statements of current
or historical fact. Credit ratings do not constitute investment
or financial advice, and credit ratings are not recommendations
to purchase, sell, or hold particular securities. Credit
ratings do not comment on the suitability of an investment for any particular
investor. Moody's issues its credit ratings with the expectation
and understanding that each investor will make its own study and evaluation
of each security that is under consideration for purchase, holding,
or sale.
The volatility for the credit ratings Cape Town, City of; Ekurhuleni
Water Care Company; Ekurhuleni, City of; Johannesburg,
City of; Nelson Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality; South
African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The); Tshwane, City
of , and uMhlathuze, City of for are:
1) Fundamental elements to economic performance are typically based on
slow moving factors, such as demographic shifts or transformational
changes to technology. Economic growth and wealth forms an important
basis of the financial foundation of a government and is expected to remain
stable over extended periods of time. Moderate, short-term
swings in economic trends are not likely to lead to rating volatility.
Unexpected/severe downgrades/shocks to economic trends are more likely
to result in a higher degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch
rating changes. Sustained improvements in economic trends may generally
result in upward movement in ratings by one notch.
2) The institutional framework, which is established by a set of
legislative acts, and management's capabilities and approach
to financial risks tend to be stable over time. Changes to the
institutional framework typically occur at a slow pace, providing
ample time for an administration to adopt new policies and procedures
to minimize the potential financial impacts. Jurisdictions where
staff turnover is high may lead to greater volatility in the assessment
of management's abilities. Sudden unpredictable changes can
lead to institutional instability. Rating levels are sensitive
to the authority's capability to formulate and implement cohesive
policy. Material deterioration in the capability to effectively
formulate and implement policy can lead to a multi-notch downgrade
/ downside rating pressure. Sustained improvements in the capability
to effectively formulate and implement policy may generally result in
upward movement in ratings by one notch.
3) Sustained positive / negative trends in financial position and performance,
impacting a variety of financial indicators such as cash from operations
and borrowing requirements, can lead to positive/negative ratings
changes over the rating horizon. Changes in these financial indicators
may lead to changes in debt burdens which impacts the probability of default.
Short-term fluctuations, especially when not accompanied
by a defining trend, would generally not impact the rating level
itself and not necessarily lead to rating changes. Systemic changes
in financial position and performance are more likely to result in a higher
degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch rating changes.
Sustained improvements in financial position and performance may generally
result in upward movement in ratings by one notch.
4) Rating levels are sensitive to leverage and debt coverage metrics.
Material increase in leverage ratios are more likely to lead to negative
rating pressure while improvements in debt coverage are more likely to
lead to positive rating pressure. Combined severe deterioration
in debt burden and debt affordability are likely to lead to a multi-notch
downgrade / downgrade rating pressure. Sustained improvements in
these factors may generally lead to upward movement in ratings by one-notch.
5) A rapid deterioration in political stability, government and
external liquidity position, or banking system health over a short
period of time are usually associated with multi-notch downward
rating moves. Sustained improvements in these factors may lead
to upward rating movements, usually confined to one notch.
The sensitivity to assumptions for the credit ratings are:
1) Moody's expects economic factors and the operating environment
to remain stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Ratings are
sensitive to significant changes in assumptions of the future economic
trends and the operating environment over an extended period of time.
If economic trends are significantly weaker over a sustained period of
time, ratings could face a one-notch downgrade. For
example, a temporary recession followed by a return to typical growth
levels would likely not result in a rating downgrade, but a permanent
decline in a key sector of the economy resulting in a material decline
in GDP per capita could result in a downgrade.
2) Moody's expects the institutional framework within which local
and regional governments operate to be stable over the rating horizon.
Changes in the institutional framework tend to be infrequent and modified
on a slow pace. Ratings are sensitive to changes to these assumptions.
For example, a constitutional change that allows for greater flexibility
of revenue generation would result in a ratings upgrade. The sensitivity
of the rating change would be relative to the change in the institutional
framework.
3) Moody's assumes a local or regional government's financial
position and performance metrics are stable over the 12-18 month
horizon. The rating is weakly sensitive to short-term changes
in these assumptions and more sensitive to changes in the multi-year
trend. For example, a single year surplus matched with a
moderate increase in revenue growth may not result in a rating change,
while a significant deficit matched by a significant decrease in revenue,
with multiple years of smaller deficits planned, could result in
a multi-notch downgrade. A change in an entity's fiscal
target could also result in a ratings change. For example,
a focus on lower revenue growth, which threatens the recurrent achievement
of balanced budgets, could result in a single notch downgrade.
4) Moody's expects assumptions for leverage and debt coverage to
be stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Metrics that measure
leverage and debt coverage tend to vary within a narrow range of expected
levels during a 12-18 month period and modest variances are not
expected to lead to multi-notch rating changes. Significant
changes to these levels could result in multi-notch ratings.
For example, a doubling of an entity's leverage within a 12
month span could result in a one or more notch downgrade. If actual
results are materially different from assumptions, this could also
result in multi-notch rating changes. For example,
an entity's change in debt policy which results in a material decrease
in debt coverage, as opposed to an assumption of stable debt coverage,
could result in a one or more notch downgrade relative to the size of
the change from assumptions.
5) Moody's assumes that the legal, regulatory and financial
market risks are stable over the medium-term. Rating levels
are sensitive to rapid changes in these factors. If these elements
are strengthened and/or enforcement is increased, this could result
in a one-notch upgrade. For example, if courts increase
the enforcement of legal provisions in contracts, thereby increasing
bondholder protection, this would be seen as a strengthening of
the legal and regulatory framework, and may result in a one or more
notch upgrade. If financial market risks deteriorate, such
as a change in a Central Bank's policy towards foreign exchange
markets, for example the fixing of the exchange rate to an artificially
low level compared to market fundamentals, this could result in
a one or more notch downgrade.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings
Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Moody's credit ratings are opinions of the relative credit risk
of financial obligations translating into an ordinal ranking of issuers
and financial obligations across asset classes and geographies.
As such, no absolute probability of default nor expected loss given
default is assigned to each individual credit rating. Please refer
to the following link for an index of Moody's default studies.
https://www.moodys.com/Pages/GuideToDefaultResearch.aspx
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings
Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information
on the time horizon in which a credit rating action may be expected after
a review or outlook action took place.
I hereby attest, as a person who has responsibility for these Credit
Rating Actions, that to the best of my knowledge:
1. No part of these Credit Ratings were influenced by any other
business activities;
2. The Credit Ratings were based solely on the merits of the obligor,
security, or money market instruments being rated; and
3. The Credit Ratings were an independent evaluation of the credit
risk of the obligors, securities, or money market instruments.
Massimo Visconti, VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
