Moody's takes action on Bayview's small business ABS

Approximately $30 million asset-backed securities affected

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings on three classes from two transactions of small business loans issued by Bayview Commercial Asset Trust and Bayview Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust, reflecting performance of the transactions. The loans are secured primarily by small commercial real estate properties in the U.S. owned by small businesses and investors.

The complete rating actions are as follow:

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2006-SP1

Cl. B-2, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2016 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2008-3

Cl. M-1, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 1, 2017 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 1, 2017 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade actions are prompted by the continued realized losses on the underlying pools that have led to significant write downs on the bottom most tranches.

The recent write downs have decreased the subordination available to the 2006-SP1, Cl B-2 and the 2008-3, Cl M-1 to 4.6% and 7.3%, respectively, and overcollateralization has been depleted. Further, in July approximately 25% of the pool balance for both transactions is severely delinquent, in foreclosure, or in REO status. In the current environment, the risk of further performance deterioration is heightened, affecting the recovery on these bonds.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of small businesses from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against expected losses could drive the ratings up. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a decrease in seriously delinquent loans or lower severities than expected on liquidated loans. As a primary driver of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy could also affect the ratings, as can changes in servicing practices.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against expected losses could drive the ratings down. Moody's expectation of pool losses could increase as a result of an increase in seriously delinquent loans and higher severities than expected on liquidated loans. As a primary driver of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy could also affect the ratings. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

