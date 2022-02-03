Moody's takes action on LOC-backed variable rate demand bonds jointly supported by Royal Bank of Canada

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed the Aa1 long-term
ratings of the bonds listed below. These bonds were previously
on review for upgrade. Moody's reviewed the ratings of the bonds
following Moody's rating action of Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank) on
January 27, 2022. At such time Moody's upgraded to Aa1(cr)
from Aa2(cr) (On Review for Upgrade) the long-term Counterparty
Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank. For more information on such
rating action please see the press release published on such date.
The VMIG 1 ratings assigned to the applicable bonds remain unchanged.
• Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, Variable
Rate Health Care Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021E; (Underlying
bond rating Aa3)
• Cobb County Hospital Authority, GA, Revenue Anticipation
Certificates, (Equipment Pool Project), Series 2004;
(Underlying bond rating A2)
• Cobb County Hospital Authority, GA, Revenue Anticipation
Certificates, (Equipment Pool Project), Series 2006;
(Underlying bond rating A2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The long-term ratings are based on joint default analysis (JDA)
which reflect Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions.
JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessment of the Bank and the credit quality of the obligor; (ii)
the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii)
the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide
for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term
and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa1(cr) and P-1(cr).
Moody's underlying rating of the applicable Bonds are referenced above
in the list of bonds.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the
Bank and each obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent
with JDA ratings of Aa1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Long-term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR
Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the applicable
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Long-term: Moody's downgrades the long-term
CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the applicable
Bonds.
• Long-term: Moody's assessment of the level of default
dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Randy Matlosz
Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653