Moody's takes action on LOC-backed variable rate demand bonds jointly supported by Royal Bank of Canada

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed the Aa1 long-term ratings of the bonds listed below. These bonds were previously on review for upgrade. Moody's reviewed the ratings of the bonds following Moody's rating action of Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank) on January 27, 2022. At such time Moody's upgraded to Aa1(cr) from Aa2(cr) (On Review for Upgrade) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank. For more information on such rating action please see the press release published on such date.

The VMIG 1 ratings assigned to the applicable bonds remain unchanged.

• Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, Variable Rate Health Care Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021E; (Underlying bond rating Aa3)

• Cobb County Hospital Authority, GA, Revenue Anticipation Certificates, (Equipment Pool Project), Series 2004; (Underlying bond rating A2)

• Cobb County Hospital Authority, GA, Revenue Anticipation Certificates, (Equipment Pool Project), Series 2006; (Underlying bond rating A2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term ratings are based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflect Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank and the credit quality of the obligor; (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa1(cr) and P-1(cr). Moody's underlying rating of the applicable Bonds are referenced above in the list of bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and each obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent with JDA ratings of Aa1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the applicable Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-term: Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the applicable Bonds.

• Long-term: Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

