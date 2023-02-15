Moody's takes action on LOC-backed variable rate demand bonds supported by Bank of America, N.A.

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed the long-term Aa2 ratings of the below bonds on review for upgrade. Moody's reviewed the long-term rating of the Bonds following Moody's rating action of Bank of America, N.A. (the Bank) on January 23, 2023. At such time Moody's placed the Bank's long-term Aa2(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment on review for upgrade. For more information on such rating action please see the press release published on such date.
The short-term P-1 and VMIG 1 ratings assigned to the applicable bonds remain unchanged.
• St. Louis (City of) MO, Parking Commission Finance Corporation, Tax-Exempt Parking Revenue Bonds, (Cupples Garage Project), Series 2003-A
• Tempe (City of) AZ, Industrial Development Authority, Variable Rate Revenue Bonds, (ASUF Brickyard, LLC Project), Series 2004-A (Tax-Exempt)
• Montgomery (County of) TN, Public Building Authority, Adjustable Rate Pooled Financing Revenue Bonds (Tennessee County Loan Pool), Series 1997, Series 1999, Series 2002, Series 2004 and Series 2008
• Clarksville Public Building Authority, TN, Adjustable Rate Pooled Financing Revenue Bonds (Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund), Series 1999, Series 2001, Series 2004 and Series 2008
• Public Building Authority of the City of Clarksville, TN, Adjustable Rate Pooled Financing Revenue Bonds (Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund) Series 2009
• District of Columbia, Variable Rate Revenue Bonds (AARP Foundation Issue), Series 2004
• Calhoun (County of) TX, Navigation District, Tax-Exempt Adjustable Mode Environmental Facilities Revenue Bonds, (Formosa Plastics Corporation Project), Series 2006
• Illinois Finance Authority, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (The University of Chicago Medical Center, IL Project), Series 2010A
• Illinois Finance Authority, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (University of Chicago Medical Center), Series 2011A
• Maryland Economic Development Corporation, Variable Rate Economic Development Revenue Bonds (Prologue, Inc. Project), Series 2005
• Newton (City of), KS, Variable Rate Demand Hospital Refunding Revenue Bonds (Newton Healthcare Corporation Project), Series 2008
• Build NYC Resource Corporation, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Loan Enhanced Assistance Program) Cobble Hill, Series 2008 B-1, Series 2008 B-2 and Series 2008 B-3
• Snohomish County Housing Authority, WA, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Olympic View & Sound View Apartments Project), Series 2007
• Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, Variable Rate Demand Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Virginia State University Real Estate Foundation), Series 2008
• The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States, Taxable Variable Rate Demand Notes, Series 2001A
• San Diego Housing Authority, CA, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds (Park and Market Apartments), Series 2017A
• Colorado Educational & Cultural Facilities Authority, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (National Jewish Federation Bond Program)
• Chicago (City of) IL, Variable Rate Demand Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds (Uptown Preservation Apartments Project), Series 2007
• Eagle (County of) CO, Taxable Housing Facilities Revenue Bonds (The Tarnes at BC, LLC Project), Series 1999-A
• New Jersey Health Care Financing Authority, Revenue Bonds, Variable Rate Composite (COMP) Program, Series 2003 A-2
• Eagle County Holland Creek Metropolitan District, CO, Variable Rate Revenue Bonds, Series 2001
• Cabell (County of) West Virginia, Variable Rate Demand University Facilities Revenue Bonds (Provident Group-Marshall Properties L.L.C.-Marshall University Project), Series 2010A
• Breckenridge Terrace, LLC, Taxable Facilities Revenue Notes (Breckenridge Terrace Project), Series 1999-A and Series 1999-B
• Tenderfoot Seasonal Housing, LLC, Taxable Housing Facilities Revenue Notes, 2000A
• Dallas Performing Arts Cultural Facilities Corporation, Cultural Facility Revenue Bonds (Dallas Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. Project), Series 2008A
• Covington (Town of) TN, Industrial Development Board, Adjustable Rate Industrial Development Revenue Bonds (Charms Company Project) Series 1992
• Clarksville Public Building Authority, TN, Adjustable Rate Pooled Financing Revenue Bonds (Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund), Series 2003 and Series 2005
• Montgomery (County of) TN, Public Building Authority, Adjustable Rate Pooled Financing Revenue Bonds (Tennessee County Loan Pool), Series 2006
• Charlotte (City of) NC, Taxable Variable Rate Certificates of Participation, (NASCAR Hall of Fame Facilities Project), Series 2009D
• Riverside (County of) CA, Certificates of Participation (2009 Public Safety Communication & Woodcrest Library Projects Refunding Project), Series 2009
• New York State Housing Finance Agency, Housing Revenue Bonds, (330 Riverdale Avenue Apartments Project), Series 2008A
• ABAG Finance Authority for Nonprofit Corporations, CA, Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (California Alumni Association Project), Series 2004
• Michigan Strategic Fund, Tax-Exempt Adjustable Mode Variable Limited Obligation Revenue Bonds, (Wedgwood Christian Services Project), Series 2008
• Irvine Ranch Water District, Bonds of the Irvine Ranch Water District, Consolidated Series 2009B
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The Bonds continue to be supported by an irrevocable direct pay letter of credit (LOC) provided by Bank of America, N.A. Moody's current long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is Aa2(cr) (on watch for Possible Upgrade) and P-1(cr), respectively.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Long-term: • Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Long-term: • Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
