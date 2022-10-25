Moody's takes action on UK banks' ratings

Action follows negative outlook on the UK's Aa3 sovereign debt rating and sustainable improvements in the credit profile of Nationwide

London, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A1 long-term deposit ratings of Barclays Bank PLC and Santander UK plc, and changed the outlook on these ratings to negative from stable. The rating agency also affirmed the A1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings (where applicable) of Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC UK Bank plc, Lloyds Bank plc, National Westminster Bank Plc and Santander UK plc, and changed the outlook on these ratings to negative from stable.

The action reflects the potentially weaker capacity of the UK government (Aa3 negative) to support the country's systemic banks, as indicated by the recent change of the outlook on the sovereign debt rating to negative from stable ("Moody's changes the outlook on the UK to negative, affirms Aa3 ratings"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469280).

Moody's also affirmed the A1 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Nationwide Building Society (Nationwide), maintained the stable outlook on these ratings, and upgraded the lender's junior senior unsecured debt ratings to A3 from Baa1, the subordinated debt ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 and the preferred stock non-cumulative ratings to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb), following the upgrade of Nationwide's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a3 from baa1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- BARCLAYS BANK PLC, HSBC UK BANK PLC, LLOYDS BANK PLC, NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC AND SANTANDER UK PLC

In today's rating action, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable on the A1 long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings, where applicable, that benefit from a one-notch uplift from government support.

Moody's assigns a moderate probability of support to the deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of systemic banks in the UK. Moderate probability of government support typically results in a one-notch uplift to the ratings. However, in operational resolution regimes such as the UK, an assumption of a moderate probability of government support does not typically result in an uplift when such support leads bank ratings to be in line with the sovereign debt rating; in the UK, despite a moderate assumption of government support, several deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of systemically important banks already do not benefit from uplift due to the proximity of these ratings to the UK sovereign debt rating.

A downgrade of the UK sovereign debt rating, which is currently on a negative outlook, would reduce the likelihood of an uplift to A1 long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings.

-- NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

The affirmation of Nationwide's long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings reflects the upgrade of its BCA to a3 from baa1 and reduced UK sovereign support to zero notch from one notch.

The upgrade of Nationwide's BCA to a3 from baa1 reflects: (1) its strong asset quality, supported by a low stock of problem loans; (2) very high capital ratios; (3) significantly improved profitability, supported by higher interest rates; and (4) ample stock of liquid assets, including pre-positioned assets with the Bank of England.

The stable outlook on Nationwide's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the fact that a downgrade of the UK sovereign debt rating, which is currently on a negative outlook, would not impact these ratings, as they no longer benefit from government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the affected ratings of Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC UK Bank plc, Lloyds Bank plc, National Westminster Bank Plc and Santander UK plc, is unlikely given the negative outlook. The outlooks could be stabilised in case the outlook on the UK's sovereign debt rating is changed to stable from negative.

Nationwide's long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded if the society issues more debt than envisaged under its current funding plan, or assets grow less than currently forecast; the ratings could also be upgraded following an upgrade of the society's BCA, supported by further improvements in profitability, asset risk and liquidity, which the rating agency sees as unlikely.

A downgrade of the UK's sovereign debt rating would result in a downgrade of the affected ratings.

For Barclays Bank PLC, the impact of a sovereign downgrade on the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating could be offset by an upgrade of the BCA of Barclays Bank PLC's parent, Barclays PLC (Baa2 positive, baa2); this is because lower support from a weakening sovereign would be offset by higher support from a strengthening parent.

Nationwide's long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings could be downgraded if the society issues less debt than envisaged under its current funding plan, or assets grow more than currently forecast.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: National Westminster Bank Plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: HSBC UK Bank plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Lloyds Bank plc

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: HBOS plc

..Affirmation:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Bank of Scotland plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable

Issuer: HBOS Treasury Services Ltd

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable (assumed by Bank of Scotland plc)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Santander UK plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Santander Financial Services plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Nationwide Building Society

..Upgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

