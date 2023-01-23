Moody's takes action on five tranches from three Aqua Finance Trust securitizations

Approximately $615.9 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded five classes of notes issued by Aqua Finance Trust securitizations. The collateral backing these securitizations consist of home improvement installment loans and installment loans backed by marine or recreational vehicles (marine/RVs) originated by approved dealers in Aqua Finance, Inc. (Aqua)'s network. Aqua also acts as the servicer of the loans.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Aqua Finance Trust 2019-A

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Class B Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 19, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Issuer: Aqua Finance Trust 2020-A

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Class B Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 26, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Issuer: Aqua Finance Trust 2021-A

Class A Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 6, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade actions reflect a correction to the cash-flow analysis previously used by Moody's in rating these transactions. The rating actions also consider recent performance trends on the underlying pools, our updated cumulative loss expectations on the pools, build-up of credit enhancement, and availability of excess spread in the deals. Additionally, the rating actions reflect the weak credit profile and securitization history of Aqua as sponsor and servicer, the back-up servicing arrangements, and the challenges associated with Aqua's oversight of the dealer licenses on an ongoing basis.

In these transactions, principal is allocated sequentially to the Class A notes until the target credit enhancement level for Class A is achieved (e.g. 77% for 2019-A). After the target is achieved, principal distributions will be made on a pro-rata basis to the various classes of notes if the transaction's cumulative collateral loss rates do not exceed the levels specified in the transaction documents. However, if the most subordinate tranche is undercollateralized, principal distributions to all tranches revert back to sequential allocation regardless of the cumulative loss trigger. In our prior rating actions, we did not consider the switch from pro-rata to sequential allocations in the event the most subordinate tranche becomes undercollateralized. This error has now been corrected, and today's rating actions reflect this change.

Our net loss expectation on remaining pools of these transactions ranges between 14.3% and 16.3%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396935. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of better than expected improvements in the economy, changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed its expectations and levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses may increase, for example, due to performance deterioration stemming from a downturn in the US economy, deficient servicing, inadequate transaction governance or fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

