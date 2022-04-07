Moody's takes action on the ratings of 7 South African sub-sovereign issuers

Actions follow the affirmation of the Ba2 rating, with stable outlook, for the South African Sovereign

Johannesburg, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today taken rating actions on 5 South African Regional and Local Governments (RLGs) and 2 Government-Related Issuers (GRIs), following the affirmation of the Ba2 rating, of the Government of South Africa and the change of the outlook to stable. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on April 1st: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348

The ratings of City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg, Steve Tshwete Municipality and The South African National Roads Agency Ltd, have been affirmed with stable outlooks to reflect Moody's expectation that the issuers' credit profiles shall remain in line with their current rating levels. The rating action on South Africa's sovereign points to improvements in the operating environment, whilst structural sector challenges remain, for these entities.

The rating of the City of Ekurhuleni has been downgraded to Caa1 from B3 to reflect the city's very fragile liquidity position, in the context of a weaker operating performance and more complex debt structure compared to peers. The outlook remains negative, reflecting continued downside risks to the city's operating performance and liquidity. The rating of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company has been downgraded to Caa1 from B3, with a negative outlook, in line with that of its support provider, City of Ekurhuleni.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality's Caa1 rating was affirmed and the negative outlook maintained, reflecting the city's continued fragile liquidity profile, which carries the risk of further deterioration when the city will no longer be directly under central government administration after fiscal year 2022.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

? Affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 and long-term global scale and national scale issuer and debt ratings (LT GSR and LT NSR) of Ba3/Aa3.za and affirmed the short-term global scale issuer rating (ST GSR) of NP and short-term national scale issuer rating (ST NSR) of P-1.za for the city of Cape Town and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

? Affirmed the BCA of ba3 and LT GSR and LT NSR issuer and debt ratings of Ba3/A1.za and affirmed the ST GSR of NP & ST NSR of P-1.za for the city of Johannesburg and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

? Affirmed the BCA of b1 and LT GSR and LT NSR issuer ratings of B1/Baa2.za for Steve Tshwete Municipality and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

? Downgraded the BCA to caa1 from b3 and LT GSR of and LT NSR issuer and debt ratings to Caa1/B2.za from B3/Ba3.za for the city of Ekurhuleni and affirmed the ST GSR and ST NSR of NP and NP.za respectively, whilst maintaining the negative outlook.

? Affirmed the BCA of caa2 and LT GSR and LT NSR issuer ratings of Caa1/B2.za for Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality and maintained the negative outlook.

? Downgraded the LT GSR and LT NSR issuer ratings to Caa1/B2.za from B3/Ba3.za for Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT), whilst the outlook remains negative.

? Affirmed South African National Roads Agency Ltd (SANRAL's) LT GSR issuer rating of Ba3 and LT NSR issuer rating of A1.za and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMED RATINGS

The affirmation of City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg, and Steve Tshwete Municipality's ratings; at Ba3, Ba3 and B1, respectively; reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment will improve slightly, in particular as the national and local economies recover from the pandemic, while significant structural challenges continue to weigh on the ratings. Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Steve Tshwete achieved moderate operating performance for the fiscal year ended 2021. Moody's expects the average gross operating balances (GOBs)/operating revenues of these RLGs over the next three years at 5.5%, 7.9% and 4.3%, respectively. These cities have also demonstrated resilience in their liquidity positions during the 2021 fiscal year, having moderate to strong cash ratios (cash and cash equivalents/current liabilities). With the expected increase in revenue collection together with increasing capital spending needs, Moody's expects these cash ratios to remain moderate to strong, averaging 0.6x, 0.3x and 0.8x, respectively, over the next three years.

The rating affirmation for Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, at Caa1, reflects the city's very fragile liquidity position during the 2021 fiscal year, which Moody's expects to persist. Although the city recorded a positive GOB/operating revenue at 3.4%, during fiscal 2021, Moody's expects the liquidity position to continue being fragile, as the city manages its high debt obligations whilst faced with increasing capital spending pressure. The cash ratio was 0.06x for fiscal year 2021. Moody's expects the cash ratio to remain weak averaging 0.13x over the next 3 years. The issuers rating is further constrained by weak governance practices.

The affirmation of SANRAL's rating at Ba3 follows the affirmation of the rating of its support provider, the Government of South Africa (Ba2 stable). The agency is 100% owned by national government, represented by the department of transport as the sole shareholder. The national government guarantees 81% of SANRAL's total debt and has a cross default clause on the 19% non-guaranteed debt, with the agency's operating and capital requirements being largely dependent on national government grants. SANRALs ratings are therefore derived from the application of Moody's approach to Government Related Issuers (GRIs) rated solely on support. The one notch differential reflects potential delays in the provision of government support. Decisions about the future of funding the open road tolling, which is currently running significant operational deficits, have yet to be announced. Although the national government has in the interim approved the open road tolling funding from non-toll cashflows, and from national treasury's transfers, these arrangements are typically not implemented in a timely manner which creates uncertainty about whether the agency will be able to meet its obligations on time.

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADING THE RATINGS OF CITY OF EKURHULENI

The downgrade of the city of Ekurhuleni's rating to Caa1 from B3 reflects the city's fragile liquidity position in the context of weaker operating performance, its weak budget and management practices, and a relatively complex debt structure, which raises credit risks. The city's GOB to operating revenue was relatively low at 1.3% in 2021, because of the city's declining revenue collections. The city's short-term liquidity declined by 51% to ZAR1.7bn in fiscal year 2021, from ZAR3.5bn in fiscal year 2020. Ekurhuleni faces a bond redemption of ZAR800million during fiscal 2022, with a structured deposit sinking fund to cover this payment amounting to ZAR667million, as of 30 June 2021 (latest available data), which Moody's expects to further weigh down on liquidity.

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADING ERWAT'S RATINGS

The rationale for downgrading ERWAT's ratings reflects its close operational and financial linkages with its support provider, the city of Ekurhuleni (Caa1 negative). Its ratings are derived from the application of Moody's approach to Government Related Issuers (GRIs) rated solely on support. ERWAT is 97% owned by the City of Ekurhuleni and its debt is largely guaranteed by its support provider, which also approves its operating and capital budgets.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks of City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg, Steve Tshwete Municipality and South African National Roads Agency Ltd mirror the drivers of the stable outlook for South Africa (Ba2 stable). Moody's expects a relatively resilient operating environment, to lead to moderate revenue collections for the RLG sector, resulting in moderate but stable operating performances during the next three years.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality's negative outlook has been maintained to reflect the city's continued fragile liquidity profile, which carries the risk of further deterioration when the city is no longer under central government administration.

The City of Ekurhuleni's outlook has been maintained as negative, to reflect downside risks posed by the continued weakness in operating performance and liquidity, whilst that of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company has also been maintained as negative, in line with that of its support provider, City of Ekurhuleni (Caa1 negative).

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rated South African RLGs have highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-4 issuer profile scores. This mainly relates to physical climate risk and water management. Drought is the most frequent environmental constraint that directly affects issuer revenues. This challenge is managed through partnerships between the central government's department of water and the RLGs. However, some of the financial burden of implementing and maintaining diverse water sources is borne by the RLGs.

Moody's rated South African RLGs have highly negative exposure to social risks, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile scores (Mangaung S-5, as the city has greater exposure), mirroring the high labor & income risk and as well as high exposure to health and safety risks. The RLGs have high unemployment rates, which directly affects the ability residents to pay for services and increases the number of households that are entirely dependent on the RLGs for basic services. In addition, South Africa has one of the highest inequality rates in the world, and this also filters through to local governments, giving rise to risks of social unrest. We also view the pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the impact on public health and safety.

Cape Town and Johannesburg's governance issuer profile scores (IPS) are neutral to low (G-2 issuer profile score). The cities continue to demonstrate good budget management, with realized numbers having small deviations from budget numbers. Data transparency is high, with all financial statements, along with medium-term budgets, published publicly on the city's and National Treasury's websites. Steve Tshwete's moderately negative governance IPS (G-3 issuer profile) reflects the moderately negative exposure assigned to the institutional structure in South Africa. Against this backdrop Moody's recognizes the municipality's sound governance and management practices and a very high level of transparency and disclosure. Ekhuruleni has a highly negative governance IPS (G-4 issuer profile) reflecting the metropolitan municipality's weak budget management. Mangaung's very highly negative governance IPS (G-5 issuer profile) reflects the metro's very weak budget and management practices, illustrated in the metro's history of missed payments on its debt obligations and its qualified audit opinions for the past three fiscal years.

In the case of SANRAL, the materiality of ESG factors to its credit profile is as follows: Environmental considerations are not material for SANRAL. SANRAL is exposed to some social risks, in particular the ability of users to pay toll fees. Nevertheless, these risks have limited credit impact, given SANRAL's strategic role, as reflected in the support it receives from the central government. Governance risks are material to SANRAL's ratings. The governance framework is intrinsically intertwined with its supporting government, which exerts strong oversight and ultimately takes key decisions.

In the case of ERWAT, the importance of ESG factors to its credit profile is as follows: Environmental considerations are material to ERWAT's credit profile. The company is 97% owned by the City of Ekurhuleni and is exposed to similar water shortages that affect its support provider. Moreover, 78% of ERWAT's operating revenue, which is derived from the City of Ekurhuleni, could be affected in case of severe water shortages resulting from droughts. Social considerations are material to ERWAT's credit profile. ERWAT is exposed to some social risks, which are mainly related to its support provider, the City of Ekurhuleni. Governance risks are material to ERWAT's credit profile. Its governance framework is intrinsically intertwined with that of its supporting regional and local government, the City of Ekurhuleni, which exerts strong oversight and ultimately takes key decisions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For issuers with stable outlooks, Moody's will consider changing the individual ratings if the issuers demonstrate consistently strong operating performance and robust liquidity. A ratings upgrade is unlikely for Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, City of Ekurhuleni and ERWAT, given the negative outlooks. Moody's will consider changing the individual ratings if the issuers demonstrate structurally strong and robust operating performance and liquidity. A sovereign upgrade would also exert positive pressure on the ratings.

Moody's will consider downgrading the individual ratings if they experience deteriorations in operating performances and liquidity positions that would position them outside their rating categories. While unlikely in the near term, given the recent outlook stabilization, all issuer ratings would come under pressure in case of a Sovereign downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Cape Town, City of

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed Aa3.za

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

Downgrades:

....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to B2.za from Ba3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Issuer: Ekurhuleni, City of

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP.za

Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa1 from b3

....LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....NSR Issuer Rating, Downgraded to B2.za from Ba3.za

....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to B2.za from Ba3.za

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....NSR Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2.za from Ba3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Issuer: Johannesburg, City of

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1.za

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed A1.za

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa2

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed B2.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Issuer: South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The)

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: Steve Tshwete Municipality

Affirmations:

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed B1

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in rating Johannesburg, City of, Cape Town, City of, Steve Tshwete Municipality, Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality and Ekurhuleni, City of was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. The principal methodology used in rating South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) and Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

Credit Rating: A Credit Rating is an opinion from Moody's Investors Service (MIS) regarding the creditworthiness of an entity, a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, or of an issuer of such a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, issued using an established and defined ranking system of rating categories.

Affirmation: An Affirmation is a public statement that the current Credit Rating assigned to an issuer or debt obligation, which is not currently under review, continues to be appropriately positioned.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: This includes Cash and short-term investments

Debt: Long term debt (including liability for capital leases) plus short-term debt plus current portion of long term debt. May also be adjusted to include other long-term obligations, such as leases and pensions.

Global Scale Long Term Credit Rating: Long-term ratings are assigned to issuers or obligations with an original maturity of one year or more and reflect both on the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default.

Global Scale Ratings: Ratings assigned on Moody's global long-term and short-term rating scales are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities.

Global Scale Short Term Credit Rating: Short-term ratings are assigned to obligations with an original maturity of thirteen months or less and reflect the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments.

GRI (Government-Related Issuer): GRI is an entity with full or partial government ownership or control, a special charter, or a public policy mandate from the national, regional or local government. Moody's generally uses 20% as the minimum government ownership level before considering an issuer to be a GRI.

Issuer Rating: Issuer Ratings are opinions of the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts.

National Scale Long Term Rating: Moody's long-term National Scale Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries; rather, they address relative credit risk within a given country.

National Scale Short Term Rating: Moody's short-term NSRs are opinions of the ability of issuers in a given country, relative to other domestic issuers, to repay debt obligations that have an original maturity not exceeding one year. Short term NSRs in one country should not be compared with short-term NSRs in another country, or with Moody's global ratings.

Operating Expenditures: Recurrent spending needed to support core operations. For regional and local governments, this would include wages, supplies or costs of public services. For corporations, this would include the costs of goods sold and general and administrative expenses.

Operating Revenue: For regional and local governments, this represents recurrent income such as taxes and central government transfers, used for government's core operations. For corporations, this represents income received from the sale of goods and services.

Outlook: An Outlook is an opinion regarding the likely direction of an issuer's rating over the medium term.

Rating Outlook: A Moody's rating outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term. Rating outlooks fall into four categories: Positive (POS), Negative (NEG), Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV). Outlooks may be assigned at the issuer level or at the rating level.

Rating Review: A rating review indicates that a rating is under consideration for a change in the near term. A rating can be placed on review for upgrade (UPG), downgrade (DNG), or more rarely with direction uncertain (UNC). A review may end with a rating being upgraded, downgraded, or confirmed without a change to the rating. Ratings on review are said to be on Moody's "Watchlist" or "On Watch".

For further information on these definitions or on Moody's ratings symbols, please consult the Rating Symbols and Definitions document on www.moodys.com

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The rating for 820595946, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 18 Jan 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595946, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 16 Jul 2010 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000054982, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 15 Jan 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820960280, NSR LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 21 May 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000068719, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 08 Apr 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000075995, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 12 Mar 2010 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 822471425, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was initially assigned on 11 May 2011 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595939, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 18 Jan 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595939, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 16 Jul 2010 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000127358, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 17 Jun 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000105669, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 13 May 2013 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000145384, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 14 Jul 2017 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000145194, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 04 Jul 2017 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000094848, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 24 Apr 2012 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000115148, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 Apr 2014 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 822158922, NSR LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 16 Jul 2010 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595948, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 14 May 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595948, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 23 Mar 2012 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000137571, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 13 Jun 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000054339, NSR Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 27 May 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 825092055, NSR LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 13 June 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820965396, NSR LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 27 May 2008 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 824341396, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality was initially assigned on 14 Apr 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 824341396, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality was initially assigned on 14 Apr 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 01 Feb 2007 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 01 Feb 2007 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 868039183, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Steve Tshwete Municipality was initially assigned on 23 Feb 2022 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 23 Feb 2022.

The rating for 820595946, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595946, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000054982, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820960280, LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000068719, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000075995, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Cape Town, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 822471425, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni Water Care Company was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595939, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595939, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000127358, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000094848, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000105669, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000145384, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 14 Jul 2017 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000145194, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 04 Jul 2017 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000115148, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 822158922, LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Ekurhuleni, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595948, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820595948, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000137571, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 13 Jun 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for ZAG000054339, Senior Unsecured, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 820965396, LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 825092055, LT Senior Unsecured MTN, SOUTH AFRICAN MTN PROGRAM, ZAR of Johannesburg, City of was initially assigned on 13 Jun 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 19 Nov 2021.

The rating for 824341396, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 824341396, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 27 Aug 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 27 Aug 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 27 Aug 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 820031729, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING of South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) was initially assigned on 27 Aug 2009 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 25 Nov 2020.

The rating for 868039183, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING, ZAR of Steve Tshwete Municipality was initially assigned on 23 Feb 2022 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 23 Feb 2022.

Only credit rating actions issued by Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd are considered for the purpose of this disclosure.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer page on www.moodys.com for additional rating history details. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality, South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) and Ekurhuleni, City of were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entities. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. On this basis, these rated entities or their agent(s) are considered to be participating entities. The rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of their ratings process.

The main assumptions underlying the methodology used to determine the credit ratings for Johannesburg, City of, Cape Town, City of, Steve Tshwete Municipality, Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality and Ekurhuleni, City of are:

1) Expected future economic trends and operating environment of the relevant sector are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss.

2) Expectations for institutional framework and management's capabilities and approach to financial risks are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss.

3) Indicators for financial position and performance are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate.

4) Indicators for leverage and debt coverage are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate.

5) Expectations for legal, regulatory, liquidity, and financial market risks, integrity and transparency of financial reporting, governance, financial performance of counterparties and the likelihood and nature of support by a government or financial party are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default/expected loss.

The main assumptions underlying the methodology used to determine the credit ratings for South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) and Ekurhuleni Water Care Company are:

1) Expected future trends for the relevant industry(ies) structure, competitive dynamics, supply & demand, regulatory environment, and technology are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss.

2) Expectations for competitive/market position and management's capabilities and approach to business and financial risks are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss.

3) Indicators for profitability, interest coverage, and asset quality are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate.

4) Indicators for cash flow generation, leverage, and debt coverage are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate.

5) Expectations for legal, regulatory, liquidity, and financial market risks, mergers/acquisitions and recapitalization events, integrity of financial reporting, corporate governance, and the likelihood and nature of support or weakening influence from a parent, affiliate, government or financial party are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default/expected loss.

Information sources used to prepare the ratings are the following: parties involved in the rating, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the ratings include the following: Financial data, Economic and demographic data, Public information, and Moody's information.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable, including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The information available and considered in determining the credit rating is of appropriate quality relative to that available for similar obligors, securities or money market instruments.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public dissemination.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Credit ratings are Moody's current opinions of the relative future credit risk of entities, credit commitments, or debt or debt-like securities rated by Moody's. Moody's defines credit risk as the risk that an entity may not meet its contractual, financial obligations as they come due and any estimated financial loss in the event of default. Credit ratings do not address any other risk, including but not limited to: market liquidity risk, market value risk, or price volatility. Credit ratings are not statements of current or historical fact. Credit ratings do not constitute investment or financial advice, and credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, sell, or hold particular securities. Credit ratings do not comment on the suitability of an investment for any particular investor. Moody's issues its credit ratings with the expectation and understanding that each investor will make its own study and evaluation of each security that is under consideration for purchase, holding, or sale.

The volatility for the credit ratings for Johannesburg, City of, Cape Town, City of, Steve Tshwete Municipality, Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality and Ekurhuleni, City of are:

1) Fundamental elements to economic performance are typically based on slow moving factors, such as demographic shifts or transformational changes to technology. Economic growth and wealth forms an important basis of the financial foundation of a government and is expected to remain stable over extended periods of time. Moderate, short-term swings in economic trends are not likely to lead to rating volatility. Unexpected/severe downgrades/shocks to economic trends are more likely to result in a higher degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch rating changes. Sustained improvements in economic trends may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch.

2) The institutional framework, which is established by a set of legislative acts, and management's capabilities and approach to financial risks tend to be stable over time. Changes to the institutional framework typically occur at a slow pace, providing ample time for an administration to adopt new policies and procedures to minimize the potential financial impacts. Jurisdictions where staff turnover is high may lead to greater volatility in the assessment of management's abilities. Sudden unpredictable changes can lead to institutional instability. Rating levels are sensitive to the authority's capability to formulate and implement cohesive policy. Material deterioration in the capability to effectively formulate and implement policy can lead to a multi-notch downgrade / downside rating pressure. Sustained improvements in the capability to effectively formulate and implement policy may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch.

3) Sustained positive / negative trends in financial position and performance, impacting a variety of financial indicators such as cash from operations and borrowing requirements, can lead to positive/negative ratings changes over the rating horizon. Changes in these financial indicators may lead to changes in debt burdens which impacts the probability of default. Short-term fluctuations, especially when not accompanied by a defining trend, would generally not impact the rating level itself and not necessarily lead to rating changes. Systemic changes in financial position and performance are more likely to result in a higher degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch rating changes. Sustained improvements in financial position and performance may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch.

4) Rating levels are sensitive to leverage and debt coverage metrics. Material increase in leverage ratios are more likely to lead to negative rating pressure while improvements in debt coverage are more likely to lead to positive rating pressure. Combined severe deterioration in debt burden and debt affordability are likely to lead to a multi-notch downgrade / downgrade rating pressure. Sustained improvements in these factors may generally lead to upward movement in ratings by one-notch.

5) A rapid deterioration in political stability, government and external liquidity position, or banking system health over a short period of time are usually associated with multi-notch downward rating moves. Sustained improvements in these factors may lead to upward rating movements, usually confined to one notch.

The volatility for the credit ratings for South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) and Ekurhuleni Water Care Company are:

1) An entity's competitive position is expected to be stable over the 18 ? 24 month rating horizon and generally will not lead to rating volatility. Unexpected changes in technology, regulation, market participants or consumer preferences that negatively (or positively) impact an entity's competitive position within its market, may lead to multiple notch ratings changes during the course of the ratings horizon.

2) Operating strategy effectiveness is typically evidenced by an entity's performance metrics over the medium to long term, typically beyond the rating horizon, and generally will not lead to rating volatility. Changes in performance metrics during the 18-24 month rating horizon will not generally lead to high degrees of rating volatility (more than 1 rating notch). Sustained improvement or deterioration in performance metrics beyond Moody's expectations could lead to multi notch rating changes.

3) Rating levels are highly sensitive to financial strategy. Material changes to financial strategy which increase or decrease financial risk and liquidity may change the entity's ability to weather financial and business cycles. A change in appetite for financial risk may lead to multi-notch downward rating changes. Changes in financial strategy which reduce risk are likely to lead to single notch upward rating changes during the rating horizon.

4) Rating levels can be sensitive to changes in assumptions about an entity's financial position. Metrics that measure financial position tend to vary within a range of expected levels during the course of an 18 ? 24 month rating horizon, and modest variances are not expected to lead to multi-notch rating changes. Large, unexpected changes to assumptions regarding financial position, including measures related to financial leverage, liquidity, and resources available to meet financial obligations, may trigger multi-notch rating changes over the ratings horizon.

5) Rating levels can be greatly impacted by changes in governance structure. Enterprise governance is expected to be stable during and beyond the rating horizon, and therefore not cause volatility in ratings. Material changes in governance, ownership structure, or support to or from other entities are likely to lead to multi notch rating changes.

The sensitivity to assumptions for the credit ratings for Johannesburg, City of, Cape Town, City of, Steve Tshwete Municipality, Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality and Ekurhuleni, City of are:

1) Moody's expects economic factors and the operating environment to remain stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Ratings are sensitive to significant changes in assumptions of the future economic trends and the operating environment over an extended period of time. If economic trends are significantly weaker over a sustained period of time, ratings could face a one-notch downgrade. For example, a temporary recession followed by a return to typical growth levels would likely not result in a rating downgrade, but a permanent decline in a key sector of the economy resulting in a material decline in GDP per capita could result in a downgrade.

2) Moody's expects the institutional framework within which local and regional governments operate to be stable over the rating horizon. Changes in the institutional framework tend to be infrequent and modified on a slow pace. Ratings are sensitive to changes to these assumptions. For example, a constitutional change that allows for greater flexibility of revenue generation would result in a ratings upgrade. The sensitivity of the rating change would be relative to the change in the institutional framework.

3) Moody's assumes a local or regional government's financial position and performance metrics are stable over the 12-18 month horizon. The rating is weakly sensitive to short-term changes in these assumptions and more sensitive to changes in the multi-year trend. For example, a single year surplus matched with a moderate increase in revenue growth may not result in a rating change, while a significant deficit matched by a significant decrease in revenue, with multiple years of smaller deficits planned, could result in a multi-notch downgrade. A change in an entity's fiscal target could also result in a ratings change. For example, a focus on lower revenue growth, which threatens the recurrent achievement of balanced budgets, could result in a single notch downgrade.

4) Moody's expects assumptions for leverage and debt coverage to be stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Metrics that measure leverage and debt coverage tend to vary within a narrow range of expected levels during a 12-18 month period and modest variances are not expected to lead to multi-notch rating changes. Significant changes to these levels could result in multi-notch ratings. For example, a doubling of an entity's leverage within a 12 month span could result in a one or more notch downgrade. If actual results are materially different from assumptions, this could also result in multi-notch rating changes. For example, an entity's change in debt policy which results in a material decrease in debt coverage, as opposed to an assumption of stable debt coverage, could result in a one or more notch downgrade relative to the size of the change from assumptions.

5) Moody's assumes that the legal, regulatory and financial market risks are stable over the medium-term. Rating levels are sensitive to rapid changes in these factors. If these elements are strengthened and/or enforcement is increased, this could result in a one-notch upgrade. For example, if courts increase the enforcement of legal provisions in contracts, thereby increasing bondholder protection, this would be seen as a strengthening of the legal and regulatory framework, and may result in a one or more notch upgrade. If financial market risks deteriorate, such as a change in a Central Bank's policy towards foreign exchange markets, for example the fixing of the exchange rate to an artificially low level compared to market fundamentals, this could result in a one or more notch downgrade.

The sensitivity to assumptions for the credit ratings for South African National Roads Ag. Ltd (The) and Ekurhuleni Water Care Company are:

1) Moody's assumptions about the entity's competitive position within its business sector are presumed to remain stable over our rating horizon (18-24 months). Factors that can affect the entity's competitive position include changes in market share over time; disruptive pricing affecting either a) customer demand or b) the cost of supplying goods or services; new market entrants; barriers to entry of new competitors; or product substitution. If Moody's assumptions of competitive position are inaccurate, and the entity experiences forces which are expected to lead to sustained improvement or degradation in competitive position for the longer term, this may cause ratings to move upwards or downwards, depending on the speed of change and the entity's ability to react to the change. Examples include changes in energy or commodity prices, reduced demand for a facility do to a change in service level, or less demand for an enterprise due to slowing economic conditions. Examples include a spike in the price of a commodity that a power plant relies on to generate its power or the loss of connecting passenger service at a hub airport.

2) Moody's assumes that an entity's business profile, which incorporates its operating strategy, will evolve slowly, and is therefore unlikely to lead to rating changes over the 18 ? 24 month rating horizon. Business profile captures fundamental differences between entities in the same sector. An entity's overall business profile incorporates expectations of volatility in revenue and earnings; the perceived strength of the entity's position in its market; and characteristics of its product offering, such as differentiation with competitive offerings and proven adoption by customers. Operating strategy encompasses decisions regarding the entity's supply chain and distribution channels; decisions regarding outsourcing production versus operating production facilities; directing growth capital towards acquisitions rather than internal development; or divesting a stable but mature business for one which is believed to offer greater future growth at the cost of higher near-term investment. Ratings are sensitive to differences in business profile. For example, higher levels of product, segment or geographic diversification are generally a positive factor which is likely to reduce volatility in sales and earnings. The entity's degree of vertical integration has mixed considerations for ratings; vertical integration provides greater control over sourcing and distribution, but also creates a higher level of fixed costs which may be a burden during periods of cyclical declines. An entity's business profile will change slowly, generally due to strategic decisions which are executed in the long term, and therefore will rarely be the source of short term rating changes. If there is an unexpected change in business profile, such as a decision to add or divest business segments or enter new markets within a short period of time, it could result in rating changes of one or more notches to reflect the new view of risk and opportunities over the rating horizon.

3) Moody's ratings include assumptions about financial strategy and financial policy over the next 18 ? 24 months. Assumptions include management's appetite for debt incurrence and financial leverage; planning for debt maturities; management's decisions regarding deployment of capital; and deployment of profits (shareholder returns vs. investment in the business). Examples of changes to financial policy may be in the form of a shift in dividend policy; a change in how to finance seasonal working capital or manage timing of payables; or decisions of how much cash to hold in reserves to soften the impact of business cycles. Financial strategy is generally stable over the rating horizon. Unanticipated changes to a company's financial strategy, which may be accompanied by significant changes in financial leverage or capitalization, may lead to rating changes of one or more notches upwards or downwards.

4) Moody's assumptions about the entity's governance structure within its market(s) are generally stable over our rating horizon (18-24 months). Factors affecting governance include changes in ownership or control of the entity's operational and strategic decision making; support provided to, or received from, other corporate or government entities; the strength and independence of management; and participation in mergers, acquisitions or divestitures. Changes to an entity's governance are rare but could result in multi-notch rating changes as it could positively or negatively impact the entity's future operating strategy and financial position. Governance changes are common at the time of a sale or leveraged buy-out of a company, due to a change in financial policies which are expected to be adopted by the new owners. For example, expectations are that a sale to a financial buyer will be accompanied by financial policies which are associated with a higher risk profile. These types of transactions generally result in ratings being lowered by multiple notches at the time of the transaction. Conversely, a sale to a buyer (either company or investor) or an initial public offering of stock is associated with more benign financial policies, and may lead to an upgrade of one or more notches at the time of the sale.

5) Moody's ratings include assumptions about this entity's financial position, as measured by financial metrics, over the next 18 ? 24 months. Assumptions include the entity's anticipated earnings levels, operating expenses, interest rates paid on debt, and cash flow generation, all of which contribute to an entity's financial metrics. These measures may be impacted by unanticipated expenses, changes to interest rate levels, tax changes or business decisions that change expenditure or capital levels. Modest changes to financial metrics over short periods are typical within most companies and industries. Ratings are not generally sensitive to modest changes in financial metrics which are due to expected business cycles or economic cycles and which are not seen as affecting an entity's long term viability or business profile. However, expectations that an entity's financial metrics are likely to change meaningfully (either positively or negatively) for a longer term could lead to rating changes of one or more notches upwards or downwards. Examples that are common among all industries include one-time debt-funded share buybacks of significant size, which increase debt and cause leverage ratios to remain at higher levels than previously expected into the future. Rating downgrades of one or more notches are common in response to these scenarios.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Moody's credit ratings are opinions of the relative credit risk of financial obligations translating into an ordinal ranking of issuers and financial obligations across asset classes and geographies. As such, no absolute probability of default nor expected loss given default is assigned to each individual credit rating. Please refer to the following link for an index of Moody's default studies. https://www.moodys.com/Pages/GuideToDefaultResearch.aspx

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the time horizon in which a credit rating action may be expected after a review or outlook action took place.

I hereby attest, as a person who has responsibility for these Credit Rating Actions, that to the best of my knowledge:

1. No part of these Credit Ratings were influenced by any other business activities;

2. The Credit Ratings were based solely on the merits of the obligor, security, or money market instruments being rated; and

3. The Credit Ratings were an independent evaluation of the credit risk of the obligors, securities, or money market instruments.

Massimo Visconti, VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camngca Mda

Associate Lead Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg,

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg,

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

