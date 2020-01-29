Moody's takes action on two Spanish RMBS transactions

Milan, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the rating of one note and downgraded the ratings of two
notes in two Spanish RMBS transactions. The rating action reflects:
- Better than expected collateral performance on BANKINTER 8,
FTA
- The increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes
on BANKINTER 8 FONDO DE TITULIZACION DE
ACTIVOS (BANKINTER 8, FTA)
- The deterioration in the levels of credit enhancement for the
affected notes on AyT GÉNOVA HIPOTECARIO X, FTH
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain the current rating on the affected notes.
BANKINTER 8, FTA
....EUR1029.3M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Affirmed Aa1
(sf)
....EUR21.4M Class B Notes, Affirmed
Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
....EUR19.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
AyT GÉNOVA HIPOTECARIO X, FTH
....EUR787.5M Class A2 Notes,
Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Affirmed Aa1
(sf)
....EUR15.75M Class B Notes,
Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded
to Aa3 (sf)
....EUR11.55M Class C Notes,
Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded
to Baa2 (sf)
....EUR14.7M Class D Notes, Affirmed
at Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2018 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)
Maximum achievable rating is Aa1 (sf) for structured finance transactions
in Spain, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling
of the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by:
- Decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio
Expected Loss (EL) assumptions on BANKINTER 8, FTA due to better
than expected collateral performance
- An increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches in
BANKINTER 8, FTA
- A decrease in credit enhancement for the affected tranches in
AyT GÉNOVA HIPOTECARIO X, FTH
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of BANKINTER 8, FTA has continued to improve since
the last rating action. Total delinquencies have decreased increased
in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at
0.52% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults
currently stand at 0.48% of original pool balance,
only marginally up from 0.46% in June 2018.
Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption for BANKINTER 8,
FTA to 0.44% as a percentage of original pool balance from
0.49% due to the improving performance. The expected
loss assumption for AyT GÉNOVA HIPOTECARIO X, FTH remained
unchanged.
Variation in Available Credit Enhancement
Downgrades in AYT GÉNOVA HIPOTECARIO X, FTH are driven by
the decrease in credit enhancement. The level of available credit
enhancement for Class B, Class C and Class D tranches on AyT GÉNOVA
HIPOTECARIO X, FTH decreased to 7.07%, 4.87%
and 2.07%, respectively, from 9.39%,
6.34% and 2.47%, respectively,
since the last rating action (June 2018), mainly due to the amortizing
reserve fund and the repayment of mezzanine and junior notes ahead of
the senior notes to reach the ratios (percentages of outstanding notes)
contemplated in the documentation. This has happened because a
trigger linked to the reserve fund reaching its target level has been
fulfilled in September 2019 after being breached for several interest
payment dates in the past.
Non-amortizing reserve fund led to the increase in the credit enhancement
available in BANKINTER 8, FTA. For instance, the credit
enhancement for Class C tranche on BANKINTER 8, FTA increased to
7.85% from 6.25% since the last rating action.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement,
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Giovanni Ferretti
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Yuval Toledano
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
