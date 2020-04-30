Moody's takes actions on $13.4 Million of US RMBS Issued in 2006

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the rating of Cl. M-1 from RAAC 2006-SP2 Trust transaction backed by S&D loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: RAAC 2006-SP2 Trust

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jan 30, 2018 Upgraded to B1 (sf)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423767 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the CUSIP identifier and the underlying collateral loss.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action results from the correction of a prior error. In the prior rating action in 2018, the structural mechanism for the Class M-1 bond to recoup unpaid interest was incorrectly assessed as being weak, with such interest recoverable only from excess cashflows if available. As a result, the 2018 action on this bond reflected the incorrect assumption that potential future interest shortfalls would not be recouped. The rating has now been corrected to reflect the strong structural mechanism that allows for unpaid interest to be reimbursed at the same seniority as monthly accrued interest. The action also reflects the recent performance of the transaction as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pool.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects of the announced government measures which were put in place to contain the virus. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. On March 25th, we revised our baseline growth forecast and now expect real GDP in the US to contract by 2.0% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. We expect unemployment rate to peak in the second quarter and to average anywhere between 8.8% and 16.2%, and decline thereafter with a slow pace of rehiring, resulting in an unemployment rate of around 6.5% by the end of 2020. However, there is significant uncertainty around this forecast and risks are firmly to the downside. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's attempted but was not able to disclose the draft rating action press release to the rated entity or its designated agent(s). The rating action press release was issued with no amendment.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

