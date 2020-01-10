Moody's takes actions on $579.5 Million of US RMBS Issued from 2004 to 2007

New York, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings of 21 tranches from 10 RMBS transactions, backed by Subprime and Prime loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2007-HE1

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2018 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Issuer: Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2007-RFC1

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2018 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Mar 27, 2018 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Issuer: CSFB Home Equity Asset Trust 2006-1

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on May 31, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2018 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: CSFB Home Equity Asset Trust 2006-3

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2017 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: CSFB Home Equity Asset Trust 2006-4

Cl. 1-A-1, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 23, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. 2-A-4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 20, 2017 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: CSFB Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2018 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2004-4

Cl. B-1, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2017 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust, Series 2004-BC1

Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Mar 4, 2011 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 5, 2017 Upgraded to B3 (sf)

Issuer: Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2018 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-3 Trust

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-3, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2019 Upgraded to Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrades are primarily due to improved underlying collateral performance and increased credit enhancement available to the bond. Most of the bonds that have been upgraded in transactions have benefited from the failure of performance triggers that divert principal payments from subordinate bonds to the senior bonds. In addition, higher levels of prepayment have deleveraged the upgraded tranches. Both of these factors have accelerated the buildup of credit enhancement for the upgraded bonds. The actions also reflect the recent performance as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in Februay 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in November 2019 from 3.7% in November 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the 2020 year. Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions.

A list of these actions including CUSIP identifiers and the associated pool losses may be found at:

Excel: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF486379

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donald Lee

AVP-Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karandeep Bains

VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

