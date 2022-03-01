Moody's takes actions on four Ukrainian corporates following sovereign rating being placed on review for downgrade

London, 01 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today taken action on four Ukrainian corporates. The rating actions follow Moody's decision on 25 February to place Government of Ukraine's B3 foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings on review for downgrade. Ukraine's local- and foreign-currency ceilings remain unchanged at B2.

Details of the Ukraine sovereign rating action can be found here: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633.

Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 and placed on review for downgrade the corporate family ratings (CFRs) of the following companies to reflect credit linkages with the Ukraine sovereign:

MHP SE (MHP)

B3 CFR, B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on review for downgrade from B2 stable, B2-PD

Baa2.ua national scale rating (NSR) on review for downgrade from A2.ua

Ferrexpo plc (Ferrexpo)

B3 CFR, B3-PD PDR on review for downgrade from B2 negative, B2-PD

Metinvest B.V. (Metinvest)

B3 CFR, B3-PD PDR on review for downgrade from B2 stable, B2-PD

Baa2.ua NSR on review for downgrade from A1.ua

Moody's has placed on review the corporate family ratings (CFRs) of the following company to reflect credit linkages with the Ukraine sovereign:

DTEK Energy B.V. (DTEK Energy)

Caa3 CFR, Caa3-PD PDR on review for downgrade from Caa3 stable, Caa3-PD

The outlooks of the above entities have been changed to ratings under review.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_209009 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

The rating actions on these corporates were triggered by Russia's (Government of Russia, Baa3 on review for downgrade) further military operation in Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022. These events represent a significant further elevation of the geopolitical risks. An extensive conflict could pose a risk to the Ukraine's government's liquidity and external positions given the country's sizeable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its economy on foreign-currency funding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RATIONALE FOR PLACEMENT ON REVIEW

The affected corporates are exposed to Ukraine's political, legal, fiscal and regulatory environment to varying degrees. Three of them, namely MHP SE, Ferrexpo plc, Metinvest B.V. were downgraded to the sovereign rating level from the country ceiling level, to reflect in particular concerns over these companies' ability to continue operating uninterruptedly in the midst of the military conflict and geopolitical crisis in Ukraine, have access to the necessary infrastructure to enable them to freely export their goods and meet debt service requirements in the currently extraordinarily stressed circumstances.

Metinvest announced that it put some equipment of Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal in a suspension mode on 24 February for seven days until further notice. This decision was made by Metinvest's crisis response center to ensure the safety of its employees and preserve the equipment.

MHP put out an update on the effects of the military action on its operations. Because of the ceased trade channels the company has encountered difficulties with its supply chain and is currently unable to export any Ukrainian produce. Inevitably, this is causing the company to incur significant unplanned losses. MHP has declared that it will not cease production in order to ensure the National Food Security of Ukraine. Moody's notes that MHP has sizeable cash reserves that should allow it to service short-term debt, while the bulk of its debt payment obligations is deferred until 2024 and beyond when its eurobonds mature.

Ferrexpo has issued force majeure notices to certain customers given that the ability to transport via rail and through ports remains unclear. Ferrexpo also decided to delay the publication date of its 2021 full year results, which were previously scheduled for 16 March 2022, given that management attention is focused on the current situation. However, Ferrexpo is also in a net cash position with only limited trade financing liabilities outstanding.

DTEK Energy B.V.'s Caa3 rating was placed on review, reflecting the risk that its weak liquidity could be exacerbated by payment delays from customers or reduced electricity output, which could result from damage to transmission networks or to DTEK Energy's own assets. Further depreciation of the hryvnia could also reduce cash flows relative to the company's US dollar-denominated debt.

The review period will allow Moody's to assess how the current geopolitical tensions develop and their scale, duration and spillover effects on the affected corporates' credit profiles, and the extent to which these tensions and a possible extensive conflict will lead to physical damage to assets and a sustained economic damage. In particular, Moody's will examine the potential negative implications for the companies' liquidity amid heightened borrowing costs and a sustained depreciation of the hryvnia, especially in the event of sustained foreign investor outflows. Moody's will look to conclude the review when these credit implications are more evident, particularly as the impact of the conflict becomes clearer.

Further downgrade could be driven by 1) sovereign downgrade and 2) evidence of a weakening in the companies' credit profiles as a result of pronounced physical damage to assets, market and logistics disruptions, cash flow generation and impaired liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Metinvest B.V. was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. The principal methodology used in rating MHP SE was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. The principal methodology used in rating Ferrexpo plc was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. The principal methodology used in rating DTEK Energy B.V. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

COMPANY PROFILES

MHP SE (MHP), domiciled in Cyprus, is one of Ukraine's leading agro-industrial groups. The company's operations include the production of poultry and sunflower oil, and the production and sale of convenience foods. The company is vertically integrated into grain and fodder production, and has one of the largest land banks in Ukraine. For the 12 months that ended 30 September 2021, the company's total revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA amounted to $2.1 billion and $625 million, respectively. MHP's controlling beneficiary shareholder, with a stake of around 60%, is Yuriy Kosyuk, the company's founder and CEO. The company has traded on the London Stock Exchange since its May 2008 IPO.

Metinvest B.V. (Metinvest), registered in the Netherlands, is the holding company of a vertically integrated steel and mining group, Metinvest, with assets in Ukraine, the European Union (EU), the UK and the US. The company produces finished flat and long steel products, pipes, rails, semifinished steel products (slabs), pig iron and coke products, iron ore and coking coal concentrate, and iron ore pellets. In 2020, Metinvest reported revenue of $10.5 billion (2019: $10.8 billion) and its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA was $1,715 million (2019: $1,141 million). Metinvest's major shareholders are System Capital Management (71.24%) and SMART group (23.76%).

Headquartered in Switzerland and incorporated in the UK, Ferrexpo plc (Ferrexpo) is a mid-sized iron ore pellet producer with mining and processing assets located in Ukraine. The company engages in the mining, processing and selling of iron ore pellets. It exports all of its production abroad, with around 45% of last twelve months ending June 2021 revenue of $2.3 billion generated in Asia, 42% in Europe and the rest primarily in Turkey and MENA. Ferrexpo is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with 50.3% of its shares held by Fevamotinico S.a.r.l, a Luxembourg based holding company owned by Kostyantin Zhevago, with the remaining shareholding representing free float.

DTEK Energy B.V. (DTEK Energy) is Ukraine's largest private power generator. As of January 2022, the group operated eight thermal power generation plants with total installed capacity of 13.3 gigawatts, three coal processing plants, nine coal mines and two coal-related machinery manufacturers. DTEK Energy accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total generated electricity in 2021 and 60% of Ukrainian coal production, all of which was consumed in the company's thermal power plants. DTEK Energy is indirectly owned by DTEK B.V., which also operates electricity distribution and supply, renewable energy, gas production and commodity trading businesses in Ukraine. DTEK B.V. is fully owned by the financial and industrial group System Capital Management, whose 100% shareholder is Rinat Akhmetov.

