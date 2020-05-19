Moody's takes rating action on 10 PTCs issued by nine Sansar Trust ABS transactions

Singapore, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (" Moody's "), has downgraded and maintained on review
for downgrade the ratings of six Pass Through Certificates (PTCs);
maintained on review for downgrade the ratings of two PTCs; and confirmed
the ratings of two PTCs issued by nine Sansar Trust asset-backed
securities (ABS) transactions. These transactions are sponsored
and serviced by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (Shriram).
The rating downgrades are prompted by an increase in the transactions'
operational risk given the deterioration in the credit quality of Shriram.
Today's rating action also concludes the review on all PTCs that
were placed on review for downgrade on 24 December 2019 due to the risk
of payment default upon the bankruptcy of the sponsor. Please refer
to this rating action on 24 December 2019 for more information:
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-PTCs-from-four-Indian-ABS-sponsors-on-review--PR_415523
Moody's notes that nine of the 10 PTC ratings in today's rating
action have been under review for downgrade since 1 April 2020 because
of the increased risk of loan performance deterioration and reduced loan
collections caused by the lockdown in India, and the payment moratorium
for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India. Please refer
to this rating action on 1 April 2020 for more information: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-maintains-19-PTCs-under-review-for-downgrade-places-two--PR_421549.
Today's rating action also concludes the review for downgrade initiated
in April 2020 for Series A3 PTCs issued by Sansar Trust March 2019.
On 17 May 2020, the Indian government announced that the lockdown
will be extended to 31 May 2020. As the risk of loan performance
deterioration persists due to the extension of lockdown and the payment
moratorium, Moody's has maintained the remaining eight PTC
ratings on review for downgrade. Moody's understands from
Shriram that it is planning to amend the PTC payment schedule so that
the temporary drop in loan collections will not cause an event of default
under the terms of the PTCs. During the review period, Moody's
will monitor the performance of the PTCs and the impact on the cash reserves
in the transaction. Should a transaction restructuring take place,
Moody's will evaluate the updated transaction structure.
Shriram is a non-bank financial institution in India. The
transactions are backed by static pools of commercial vehicles and passenger
vehicle loans.
The complete list of rating actions is as follows:
Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2017 II
....Series A Pass Through Certificates,
Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 24, 2019 Baa2 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust December 2017 II
....Series A2 PTCs, Baa2 (sf) Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 1, 2020
Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust Mar 2018
....Series A PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2018 II
....Series A2 PTCs, Baa3 (sf) Remains
On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Apr 1, 2020
Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust September 2018 III
....Series A PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust Nov 2018 II
....Series A PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust March 2019
....Series A3 PTCs, Confirmed at Baa2
(sf); previously on Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review
for Possible Downgrade
....Series A4 PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust May 2019 II
....Series A PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2019 IV
....Series A PTCs, Downgraded to Baa3
(sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on
Apr 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of six PTC ratings to Baa3 (sf) is prompted by an increase
in the transactions' operational risk given the deterioration of
Shriram's credit quality. The deterioration is driven by
the rising stress on Shriram's assets and liabilities. A
sharp contraction in India's economic activity will hurt borrowers'
incomes, leading to higher loan delinquencies and defaults.
Also, tight funding conditions will hurt Shriram's ability
to raise new funding, leading to pressure on its liquidity.
Shriram is the sponsor and servicer of the Sansar Trust ABS transactions.
The performance of these transactions is heavily dependent on the servicing
of the underlying asset pools as servicing involves the collection of
loan payments in person from borrowers, with payments predominantly
made in cash. Therefore, any disruption to Shiram's
servicing operations would adversely impact loan collections and therefore
the transactions' performance. The deterioration in Shriram's
credit profile increases the risk of servicer disruption arising from
a potential default of Shriram.
The confirmation of the Baa2 (sf) rating on PTCs issued by Sansar Trust
June 2017 II and Series A3 PTCs issued by Sansar Trust March 2019 takes
into consideration the high level of credit enhancement available to these
PTCs, which mitigates the increased operational risk and the exposure
to a deterioration in the performance of the underlying asset pool due
to the extended lockdown in India. PTCs issued by Sansar Trust
June 2017 II have 82% credit enhancement that can cover over 12
months of principal and interest payments due on the PTCs, assuming
no loan collections over the period. Series A3 PTCs issued by Sansar
Trust March 2019 are fully covered by the cash collateral available in
the transaction.
Moody's has maintained on review for downgrade the Baa2 (sf) rating
on PTCs issued by Sansar Trust December 2017 II and the Baa3 (sf) rating
on PTCs issued by Sansar Trust June 2018 II, given the ongoing risk
of loan performance deterioration due to the extension of the lockdown.
The PTCs issued by Sansar Trust December 2017 II have 37% credit
enhancement that offsets the increased operational risk arising from Shriram's
riskier credit profile. The Baa3 (sf) rating of PTCs issued by
Sansar Trust June 2018 II is consistent with the higher operational risk.
Today's rating action also concludes review for downgrade initiated
in December 2019. This is prompted by the change in the ownership
of the cash collateral used as credit facilities, which provide
credit enhancement and liquidity to the PTCs.
The cash collateral in each transaction has been moved to a bank account
in the name of the securitization trust. The trustee will be able
to draw on it in a timely manner when the securitization trust account
is insufficiently funded to cover the required payments on the PTCs.
Prior to the change in cash collateral ownership, the bank accounts
holding the cash collateral were in the name of the sponsor. Even
though the cash collateral was held in trust for the benefit of the trustee
and the lien over the bank account was in favor of the trustee,
in the event of a bankruptcy of the sponsor, the ability of the
trustee to draw on the cash collateral in a timely fashion could have
been hindered by the administrator's verification process to ensure the
cash collateral belongs to the transaction trustee.
Moody's analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak
on the Indian economy and the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of the commercial vehicle loans.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to Moody's forecasts
in the event that the pandemic is not contained, and lockdowns have
to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration
in the credit quality of the sponsor, a deterioration in loan portfolio
performance, a substantial decrease in collections, and a
substantial decrease in available credit enhancement.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement
in the credit quality of the sponsor, an improvement in loan portfolio
performance, and a significant build-up in credit enhancement
available to the PTCs.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is
publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
