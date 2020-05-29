Moody's takes rating action on Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company unfunded credit default swaps

London, 29 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it has taken
the rating action as detailed below on three tranches of an unexecuted
unfunded credit default swap ("CDS") pertaining to Grafton CLO 2016-1
Designated Activity Company (Abbey National Treasury Services plc unfunded
credit protection deed)("the transaction") between Santander UK plc ("Santander")
as the credit protection buyer and Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated
Activity Company as the credit protection provider:
....GBP 962.50M (current balance GBP
10.2m) Tranche A Notes, Affirmed (P)Aaa (sf), previously
on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP 118.75M Tranche B Notes,
Upgraded to (P)Aaa (sf), previously on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned
(P)Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 68.75M Tranche C Notes,
Upgraded to (P)A3 (sf), previously on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned
(P)Baa3 (sf)
Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company (Abbey National
Treasury Services plc unfunded credit protection deed) is a synthetic
balance-sheet collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") transaction.
Under the unexecuted CDS, Santander UK plc aims to transfer the
mezzanine and senior credit risk (from 8.0% to 100%)
of a GBP 1.25 billion reference portfolio to the credit protection
provider.
The portfolio is currently static, having ended its replenishment
period in December 2019. For most of 2019, the portfolio
was amortising, but was being managed to an unchanged CDOROM based
replenishment test which at closing was targeted to an aggregate portfolio
amount of GBP 1.25 billion.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action resulted from the significant amortisation
of the portfolio since October 2019, leading to substantially increased
credit enhancement for all the rated tranches. The April 2020 pool
of performing assets has shrunk to GBP 294.5 million from GBP 510.2
million in October 2019, albeit the portfolio was being managed
to a replenishment level of GBP 750.0 million of performing par
at that time. There is one reported credit event where the final
loss has been determined.
Moody's analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak
on the global economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of corporate assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to Moody's forecasts
in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to
be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
the forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under their ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's has analysed and modeled the portfolio on a static basis.
The default probability assumptions used in the analysis by Moody's are
derived either from public ratings of the reference entities or through
a rating mapping between Santander UK plc's internal rating categories
for corporate obligors and Moody's rating scale. The mapping was
refreshed in September 2019.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Corporate Synthetic
CDOs Methodology" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214357.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Upward rating pressure will be dependent on evidence of an operating environment
that will be supportive for the reference assets in the portfolio recording
underlying performance in line with pre-coronavirus levels.
Negative rating pressure may arise in the event of the materially weaker
credit metrics than currently anticipated.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raja Iyer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Javier Hevia Portocarrero
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
