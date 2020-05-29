Moody's takes rating action on Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company unfunded credit default swaps

London, 29 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it has taken the rating action as detailed below on three tranches of an unexecuted unfunded credit default swap ("CDS") pertaining to Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company (Abbey National Treasury Services plc unfunded credit protection deed)("the transaction") between Santander UK plc ("Santander") as the credit protection buyer and Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company as the credit protection provider:

....GBP 962.50M (current balance GBP 10.2m) Tranche A Notes, Affirmed (P)Aaa (sf), previously on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP 118.75M Tranche B Notes, Upgraded to (P)Aaa (sf), previously on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 68.75M Tranche C Notes, Upgraded to (P)A3 (sf), previously on Dec 21, 2016 Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Grafton CLO 2016-1 Designated Activity Company (Abbey National Treasury Services plc unfunded credit protection deed) is a synthetic balance-sheet collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") transaction. Under the unexecuted CDS, Santander UK plc aims to transfer the mezzanine and senior credit risk (from 8.0% to 100%) of a GBP 1.25 billion reference portfolio to the credit protection provider.

The portfolio is currently static, having ended its replenishment period in December 2019. For most of 2019, the portfolio was amortising, but was being managed to an unchanged CDOROM based replenishment test which at closing was targeted to an aggregate portfolio amount of GBP 1.25 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action resulted from the significant amortisation of the portfolio since October 2019, leading to substantially increased credit enhancement for all the rated tranches. The April 2020 pool of performing assets has shrunk to GBP 294.5 million from GBP 510.2 million in October 2019, albeit the portfolio was being managed to a replenishment level of GBP 750.0 million of performing par at that time. There is one reported credit event where the final loss has been determined.

Moody's analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to Moody's forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around the forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under their ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's has analysed and modeled the portfolio on a static basis.

The default probability assumptions used in the analysis by Moody's are derived either from public ratings of the reference entities or through a rating mapping between Santander UK plc's internal rating categories for corporate obligors and Moody's rating scale. The mapping was refreshed in September 2019.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Corporate Synthetic CDOs Methodology" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214357. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Upward rating pressure will be dependent on evidence of an operating environment that will be supportive for the reference assets in the portfolio recording underlying performance in line with pre-coronavirus levels.

Negative rating pressure may arise in the event of the materially weaker credit metrics than currently anticipated.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raja Iyer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Javier Hevia Portocarrero

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

