Moody's takes rating action on North Dock No.1 Limited RMBS

GBP 2,425 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans

London, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by North Dock No.1 Limited:

....GBP435M Class A1 Notes, Affirmed to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP1,670M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....GBP160M Class B1 Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP160M Class B2 Notes, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated GBP 475M Class C Subordinated Notes due October 2057.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the implementation of proposed changes in the transaction structure and Moody's review of its asset portfolio assumptions.

The original tranches of North Dock No.1 Limited RMBS are upsized and the revolving period is extended by two years. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to purchase additional GBP 1,000 million residential mortgage loans. Credit positive changes in the transaction structure include amendments of portfolio covenants, which effectively reduce the borrower concentration and the introduction of Class C Notes principal deficiency ledger. Credit negative changes in the transaction structure include lower credit enhancement for the rated classes of Notes, lower excess spread due to increased interest rates on Class A1 and Class B1 Notes and amendments of portfolio covenants, which effectively lower the expected portfolio yield.

Moody's has lowered the portfolio lifetime expected loss to 2.0% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") to 17.0%, because of better-than-expected performance of the asset portfolio to date. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 2.0%: This is higher than the UK prime RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of the loans originated to date by Barclays Private Bank, a private bank division of Barclays Bank PLC (A1/P-1), as provided by the originator and observed in the previously securitised portfolio; (ii) the prime credit quality and relatively low loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 58% of the underlying pool; (iii) the inclusion of non-resident borrowers and corporate borrowers without personal guarantees in the pool; and (iv) the current macroeconomic environment and our view of the future macroeconomic environment in the UK.

MILAN CE of 17%: This is higher than the UK prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 58% which is better than the sector average; (ii) potential deterioration of asset quality due to replenishments, product switches and further advances; (iii) the above-average level of borrower and regional concentration in the pool; (iv) the inclusion of non-resident borrowers and corporate borrowers without personal guarantees in the pool.

The Notes are backed by a 2-year revolving pool of UK prime residential mortgage loans originated by Barclays Private Bank, a private bank division of Barclays Bank PLC. The loans have been granted to prime borrowers, high net worth individuals and their corporate entities, secured over properties predominantly located in London and south-east England. The upsized portfolio consists of loans extended to 842 borrowers with a total principal balance of GBP 2.8 billion as of 11 January 2022 pool cutoff date. In addition, the transaction will have GBP 100 million of cash available to purchase new loans during the revolving period. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 27.4%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as strong transaction performance and low LTV ratios. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit challenges such as borrower and regional concentration, corporate entities, non-resident borrowers and lack of swap to hedge the fixed-to-floating and basis risk mismatch between the assets and the liabilities.

Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a liquidity facility of GBP 58 million (2.0% of the aggregate notes balance) extended by Barclays Bank PLC, as well as a performance trigger which will end the revolving period if the sum of the cumulative losses and the percentage of loans more than 180 days in arrears are above 2.0% of the aggregate collateral balance. The structure also includes a series of portfolio tests preventing the deterioration during this period, including a maximum 65% current LTV limit. Product switches are allowed after the end of the revolving period but are subject to the same portfolio conditions. We have taken in consideration the risk of assets and liabilities interest rate mismatch into our cash flow analysis.

Refinance risk and deposit set-off risk: The issuer is potentially exposed to contingent portfolio losses relating directly to the solvency of the originator. 90% of the loans in the portfolio are interest only and 91% of the loans have a current balance above GBP 1 million. If the originator is not able to refinance the loans as they mature, borrowers may find it difficult to refinance elsewhere, particularly in a time of general market stress. Furthermore, in an originator bankruptcy scenario the issuer could be exposed to deposit set-off risk. We have modelled additional stresses related to these risks when modelling the transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) the underlying mortgage loan pool performs better than expected; and (ii) credit enhancement increases as the mortgage loan pool amortises.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) the underlying mortgage loans performs worse than expected; and (ii) the credit quality of the transaction counterparties deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

