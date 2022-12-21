Moody's takes rating action on preferred shares of five closed-end funds managed by PIMCO

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of Auction Rate Preferred Shares (ARPS) issued by PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to A1 (sf) from A2 (sf). Moody's also downgraded the ratings of ARPS issued by PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to A1 (sf) from Aa3 (sf). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the ratings of ARPS issued by PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) at A2 (sf).

The actions on PHK, PCN, PFL and PFN reflect trends in the funds' risk-adjusted asset coverage metrics and the evolution of their sector exposures over the past two years, which has led to a general convergence of the funds' credit profiles at a level that supports their A1 (sf) rating. In contrast, the rating on PTY's ARPS was affirmed at A2 (sf), one-notch below the other funds' ARPS, mainly due to its relatively higher leverage.

The following ratings were affected:

Upgrades:

-- PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) - Series M, T, W, TH and F for $58.050 million of Auction Rate Preferred Shares -- Ratings upgraded to A1 (sf) from A2 (sf)

Downgrades:

-- PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) - Series M, T, W, TH and F for $23.525 million of Auction Rate Preferred Shares -- Ratings downgraded to A1 (sf) from Aa3 (sf)

-- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) - Series T, W, and TH for $45.200 million of Auction Rate Preferred Shares -- Ratings downgraded to A1 (sf) from Aa3 (sf)

-- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) - Series M, T, W, TH and F for $87.425 million of Auction Rate Preferred Shares -- Ratings downgraded to A1 (sf) from Aa3 (sf)

Affirmations:

-- PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) - Series M, T, W, TH and F for $212.65 million of Auction Rate Preferred Shares (ARPS)— Ratings affirmed at A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The five PIMCO closed-end funds invest in multiple asset classes, including corporate bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, equities, preferred securities, and residential mortgage and other asset-backed securities. Although the portfolios are very well diversified, by sector and issuer, Moody's evaluates the portfolios' asset profiles as being weak, in as much as they have medium to low average credit quality and liquidity. In consideration of the overarching similarity of the funds' investment characteristics and strategies, Moody's has aligned the funds' ARPS ratings at A1 (sf) , with the exception of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, whose ARPS continue to be rated A2 (sf), reflecting this fund's persistently higher leverage compared with its peers.

Throughout the period of low interest rates and credit spreads in the period following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020, leverage levels of the five PIMCO funds rose significantly. Subsequently, as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates in response to rising inflation beginning in late 2021, asset risk increased, credit spreads widened, and the funds all experienced net asset value erosion.

Since Q1 2022, the cost of the funds' ARPS, which are benchmarked to short-term rates, and reverse-repo leverage increased significantly, putting some pressure on the funds' fixed charge coverage ratios. The funds do hold a large allocation of bank-loan participations and other floating-rate securities, which have benefited from rising rates, mitigating the effect of the higher cost of leverage. Directionally, we have noted pressure on the net interest income earned by the funds, and a reduction of the coverage of the funds' financing cost.

In response to these pressures, PIMCO has reduced the funds' absolute levels of leverage, which have helped maintain their asset coverage ratios, but leverage levels remain higher than in the pre-COVID period.

Overall, Moody's assesses the funds' risk-adjusted asset coverage ratios as quite strong. The funds tend to have strong portfolio diversity, with the asset quality metric ranging between above average and weak, depending on the portfolio mix at any time. Their fixed charge ratios tend to be very strong, benefitting from the variable cost of leverage and the higher yielding nature of their portfolios.

For each of these funds, non-preferred shares leverage (mainly from reverse repurchase agreements) accounts for more than two-thirds of the funds' total leverage. Therefore, Moody's considers these funds' ARPS (less than one-third of total leverage) to be deeply subordinate to their other leverage, and they have been and will continue to be rated two notches below their respective funds' senior credit profiles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings on the ARPS of PIMCO's multi-sector funds could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) the funds employ lower leverage on a sustained basis, 2) the funds' assets are deemed to be of generally higher credit quality and greater liquidity, and 3) the non-preferred share leverage of the funds represents a lower fraction of their capital structure, which would reduce the subordinate position of the ARPS.

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if the following occurs: 1) leverage is increased on sustained basis, 2) portfolio credit quality and liquidity deteriorates, and 3) the net interest coverage of the funds' cost of liabilities declines significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Closed-End Funds Methodology published 8 December 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Closed-End-Funds-Methodology--PBC_1327419. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PIMCO, located in Newport Beach, CA, serves as the investment manager of the funds. PIMCO managed approximately $1.69 trillion in assets, including $1.35 trillion in third-party client assets, as of 30 September 2022.

The last rating action on PIMCO's closed end funds was on 1 April 2021 when Moody's affirmed the preferred-share ratings of five PIMCO multi-sector closed end funds

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

