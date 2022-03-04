Moody's takes rating action on three Russian RMBS transactions following downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings

London, 04 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the ratings of three notes in Closed Joint Stock Company
Mortgage Agent of AHML 2013-1, Closed Joint Stock Company
Mortgage agent of AHML 2014-1 and Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage
Agent of AHML 2014-2, and placed the ratings on review for
further downgrade. The rating actions are prompted by the lowering
of Russia's local-currency country ceiling to B2 from Baa1
and the high uncertainty relating to continuity of note payments in case
of operational disruption.
Today's rating action follows the multi-notch downgrade and maintaining
the review for further downgrade of the Government of Russia's ratings
on 3 March 2022. For additional information on the sovereign action,
please refer to the related rating action published on 3 March 2022:
'Moody's downgrades Russia's ratings to B3; ratings remain
on review for further downgrade' (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_463447).
Issuer: Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent of AHML 2013-1
....RUB4978M Class A2 Notes, Downgraded
to B2 (sf) and Placed On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Feb 14, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage agent of AHML 2014-1
....RUB6323M Class A3 Notes, Downgraded
to B2 (sf) and Placed On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Apr 13, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent of AHML 2014-2
....RUB6459M Class A3 Notes, Downgraded
to B2 (sf) and Placed On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously
on Apr 13, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by the lowering of Russia's local-currency
country ceiling to B2 from Baa1 and the high uncertainty relating to continuity
of note payments in case of operational disruption.
Increased Country Risk
The government of Russia's long-term issuer (local- and
foreign-currency) and senior unsecured (local- and foreign-currency)
debt ratings were downgraded to B3 on 3 March 2022 and remain on review
for further downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's lowered Russia's
local- currency country ceiling to B2 from Baa1. The one-notch
gap between the local-currency ceiling and the sovereign ratings
at B3 reflects the increasing unpredictability of the government's actions
and high political risk following the invasion of Ukraine that could affect
all Russian issuers.
As a result, the maximum rating that Moody's can assign to a domestic
Russian issuer under its methodologies, including structured finance
transactions backed by Russian receivables, is B2 (sf).
Other Factors:
Moody's notes the high uncertainty relating to continuity of note
payments, in case of operational disruption affecting key transaction
counterparties. During the review period Moody's will reassess
the exposure of the transactions to the various counterparties.
The performance of the transactions has been stable since the last review
in December 2021. However there remains significant uncertainty
around the future performance of mortgage loans in the transactions due
to the negative financial impact on the borrowers following the imposition
of sanctions. During the review period Moody's will reassess the
impact on expected loss as well as MILAN CE assumptions in consideration
of uncertainties posed by the current macroeconomic environment.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The person who approved these credit ratings is Ifigenia Palimeri.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
