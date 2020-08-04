Moody's takes rating actions in three Spanish RMBS transactions

Milan, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings
of two junior notes, affirmed the rating of six notes and confirmed
the rating of two notes in three Spanish RMBS transactions. Today's
action concludes the placing under review of these notes due to the economic
disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
RATINGS RATIONALE
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
• Person Approving the Credit Rating
The two downgrades reflect the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance
of mortgage loans in Valencia Hipotecario 3, FTA and RURAL HIPOTECARIO
XI Fondo de Titulización de Activos due to the economic disruption
following the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the structural features
in place in case of performance deterioration. Class C Notes is
the most junior tranche in each of the two deals.
Moody's has considered the structural features related to the priority
of payments and reserve fund amortisation, especially the triggers
in place if mortgages more than 90 days in arrears exceed certain percentages
of the outstanding portfolio amount. Especially, amortisation
of Class C Notes will stop if mortgages more than 90 days in arrears exceed
1% of the outstanding portfolio amount in any of these two deals.
The latest observation is 0.79% for RURAL HIPOTECARIO XI
Fondo de Titulización de Activos and 0.65% in Valencia
Hipotecario 3, FTA.
Moody's confirmed the ratings of Classes C and D Notes in IM CAJAMAR 4,
Fondo de Titulización de Activos that had sufficient credit enhancement
(CE) to maintain the current rating on the affected notes at 4.2%
and 2.5% respectively.
Moody's also affirmed the remaining six ratings in the three transactions
for those senior and mezzanine notes that had CE to maintain the current
ratings.
Moody's has maintained unchanged the expected loss assumption at 2.90%
and 2.95% of original balance for IM CAJAMAR 4, Fondo
de Titulización de Activos and RURAL HIPOTECARIO XI Fondo de Titulización
de Activos respectively, however it represents an increase in expected
loss over current portfolio balance.
In Valencia Hipotecario 3, FTA, Moody's has increased the
expected loss assumption to 2.57% from 2.53%
of original balance as a result of recently observed deterioration in
collateral performance.
Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumptions unchanged for the three
transactions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the Spanish economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating
for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
• Person Approving the Credit Rating
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Giovanni Ferretti
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Michelangelo Margaria
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Antonio Tena
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454