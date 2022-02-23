Moody's takes rating actions on 11 Taiwanese banks and four financial holding companies, changes Taiwanese banking system Macro Profile to "Strong"

Hong Kong, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has taken rating actions on 11 Taiwanese banks and four financial holding companies.

Moody's has upgraded the deposit ratings and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCAs) of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. and First Commercial Bank to A1 from A2 and baa1 from baa2 and the issuer ratings of their respective parents CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. to A3 from Baa1 and First Financial Holding Company, Ltd. (First FHC) to A2 from A3. The outlook on these two banks' deposit ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the deposit ratings and BCAs of eight Taiwanese banks. The outlook for two banks -- Mega International Commercial Bank (Mega ICBC) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co Ltd (Taipei Fubon Bank) - has been revised to positive from stable, the outlook for two other banks -- Bank of Taiwan and Land Bank of Taiwan - remains positive, while the outlook on four banks -- Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (Chang Hwa), DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (Hua Nan) - remains stable. Moody's has also affirmed the issuer rating of Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd (Mega Financial Holding) and changed its outlook to positive from stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the deposit rating of E. SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. (E.SUN) with a stable outlook and upgraded the bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2, and affirmed E.SUN Financial Holding Company Limited's (E.SUN FHC) issuer rating at A3 with a stable outlook.

Moody's has raised the Macro Profile for the Taiwanese banking system to "Strong" from "Strong-", reflecting the improvement in the island's economic strength with the tech-oriented manufacturing sector supporting greater resiliency and competitiveness of the Taiwanese economy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MACRO PROFILE CHANGE

Moody's has today raised its Macro Profile for the Taiwanese banking system to "Strong" from "Strong-". The Taiwanese economy has benefited from greater economic resilience and competitiveness, supported by its highly competitive electronic manufacturing sector, and this has been reflected in Moody's changing the economic strength assessment to "aa3" from "a1" in the Macro Profile. There has been a structural increase in demand for electronics products since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's expects to continue. The economic strength also reflects the domicile's high income and wealth, high education levels, and good quality of infrastructure.

Taiwanese banking system also benefits from operating in a jurisdiction with strong institutions, a track record of policy effectiveness and good rule of law. However, political risk remains a key source of event risk, reflecting deteriorating relations with mainland China over recent years. Moody's expects these tensions to persist, with potential occasional flare-ups, although the risk of an abrupt escalation is low. Moody's views this as a high-impact, low-probability occurrence.

The Macro Profile also takes into account the high level of domestic private-sector borrowing by the corporate and household sectors. The fragmented nature of the banking industry, coupled with ample market liquidity and moderate loan growth, have resulted in fierce competition, which weighs negatively on banks' profitability. The impact on incumbent banks from the entry of virtual banks has been limited as virtual banks have achieved very modest market share gains and the incumbent banks have advanced their digitization efforts in response to the new competition. The Macro Profile also reflects the banking industry's sound funding conditions.

CTBC Bank and CTBC Financial Holding

The upgrade of CTBC Bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2 and its deposit ratings to A1 from A2 reflects its strengthened asset quality and capitalization in recent years, which Moody's sees as sustainable under the more resilient economy and stronger bank operating environment. Moody's also expects the bank to maintain its current strong liquidity, above-peer profitability and strong funding. Moody's expects rising interest rates in 2022 to widen margins and improve profitability further, reversing the narrowing margin trend seen in 2020 and 2021. With the bank designated as a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB), Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to steadily improve to meet the higher regulatory capital requirement of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11% by 2025.

The upgrade of CTBC Financial Holding's issuer rating to A3 from Baa1 takes into account the upgrade of CTBC Bank's rating. CTBC Bank is the largest subsidiary of the group, and the group's issuer rating is positioned two notches below CTBC Bank's deposit rating, factoring in structural subordination of the holding company's liabilities relative to those of its operating subsidiaries, CTBC Financial Holding's high double leverage, and the weaker stand-alone credit profile of its life insurance subsidiary, Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. relative to that of the bank.

The stable outlook on both CTBC Bank and CTBC Financial Holding reflects expected good performance for the bank in terms of asset quality and profitability, as well as the bank's maintenance of strong capitalization and liquidity. CTBC Financial Holding's stable outlook also incorporates expectation that the company will hold steady double leverage on its balance sheet.

First Commercial Bank and First FHC

The upgrade of First Commercial Bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2 and its deposit ratings to A1 from A2 reflects the bank's improved financial profile, especially its enhanced capitalization and track record of strong asset quality, which will be sustainable under the more resilient economy and stronger bank operating environment. First Commercial Bank's strong asset quality has benefited from the bank's prudent underwriting and using credit guarantee funds to mitigate risks associated with its small and medium-size enterprises lending. The upgrade also factors in the bank's good profitability, solid funding profile and strong liquidity. Moody's expects the bank to sustain adequate capitalization as the bank is designated as a D-SIB and will need to meet a minimum CET1 ratio of 11% by 2025. The bank's CET1 ratio was 11.1% as of the end of June 2021. Moody's also expects the bank's net interest margins will widen as interest rates rise, supporting the bank's profitability.

The upgrade of First FHC's issuer ratings to A2 from A3 reflects the improved performance of its key subsidiary, First Commercial Bank, and the company's low double leverage ratio of 102% as of the end of June 2021. First FHC's issuer ratings are positioned one notch below First Commercial Bank's deposit ratings to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company's senior creditors to the bank's senior creditors.

The stable outlook on First Commercial Bank and First FHC incorporates expectation that the bank will maintain strong asset quality, adequate capitalization and good profitability over the next 12-18 months; and First FHC will maintain low double leverage ratio over the next 12-18 months.

Mega ICBC and Mega Financial Holding

The affirmation of Mega ICBC's baa1 BCA and A1 deposit ratings takes into account its good profitability and capitalization and strong liquidity. Moody's also expects rising interest rates in 2022 to widen margins and improve profitability further, reversing the narrowing margin trend seen in 2020 and 2021. The change in the bank's deposit rating outlook to positive takes into account our expectation that the bank's asset quality and profitability will benefit from expected strong economic performance given the bank has a larger USD loan book than peers. The positive outlook also takes into account the positive outlook on the government given that Mega ICBC is a government-controlled bank, with a 27% stake held by the government in its parent holding company Mega Financial Holding as of the end of September 2021.

We have affirmed the A2 issuer ratings of Mega Financial Holding and changed its outlook to positive, reflecting the positive outlook on Mega ICBC's deposit ratings and the former's stable level of double leverage, which stood at 113.5% as of the end of September 2021.

Taipei Fubon Bank

The affirmation of Taipei Fubon Bank's baa2 BCA and A2 deposit ratings reflects the bank's strong asset-quality metrics, good profitability, solid funding and strong liquidity. The bank's capitalization is moderate compared with other rated Taiwanese banks, constrained by its high loan growth. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to be supported by its good internal capital generation. The bank will need to gradually improve its capitalization to meet a minimum CET1 ratio of 11% by end of 2025 as it is designated as a D-SIB. The change in its rating outlook to positive takes into account the improvement in the bank's asset quality and good profitability which are supported by the improved operating environment as strong exports and domestic investments bolster economic growth.

Bank of Taiwan

The affirmation of Bank of Taiwan's baa1 BCA and Aa3 deposit ratings takes into account its strong asset quality, liquidity, and capitalization. The BCA also considers the bank's modest profitability. Moody's expects the bank to retain strong financial metrics in 2022 amid solid economic growth. Although the bank's profitability lags behind its rated peers, rising interest rates and a decline in high-cost preferential deposits for civil servants' pensions will lead to higher margins and overall profitability. The positive outlook on Bank of Taiwan takes into account potential improvement in the bank's standalone financial profile, including its profitability. It also takes into account very strong support from the government. The bank is fully owned by the government, and the positive outlook on the bank has been in place since February 2021, after the outlook on the government was changed to positive.

Land Bank of Taiwan

The affirmation of Land Bank of Taiwan's baa2 BCA and Aa3 deposit ratings takes into account its strong asset quality and liquidity. The BCA also takes into account the bank's modest profitability and capitalization. Moody's expects the bank to retain strong asset quality and improve its capitalization in 2022 amid strong economic growth. Although rising interest rates will contribute to improved profitability, Moody's expects the bank's profitability to continue to lag behind those of its peers. The positive outlook on Land Bank of Taiwan's deposit ratings takes into account very strong support from the government. The bank is fully owned by the government, and the positive outlook on the bank has been in place since February 2021, after the outlook on the government was changed to positive.

Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa , DBS Bank (Taiwan) and Hua Nan

The affirmation of the deposit ratings and BCAs of these banks and the stable outlooks reflect the banks' stable financial profile supported by the improved operating environment and their strong funding profile. Specifically, Cathay United Bank's baa1 BCA and A1 deposit ratings reflect its strong asset quality, adequate capitalization and good profitability; Chang Hwa and Hua Nan's baa2 BCA and A2 deposit ratings consider that these two banks recorded good asset quality, modest profitability and strong liquidity; DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s baa3 BCA and its A2 deposit ratings reflects its adequate asset quality and capitalization, modest profitability and good liquid resources. Moody's expects these four banks' asset quality performance will remain good in 2022 amid the strong domestic economic growth. These banks' profitability will moderately improve in the next 12-18 months, benefiting from wider net interest margins and low credit costs. Cathay United Bank and DBS Bank (Taiwan) have good diversification in their revenue mix due to contribution from their non-interest income businesses including wealth management and credit cards. Moody's also expects these banks to maintain adequate capitalization in 2022 due to their improved internal capital generation. That said, Hua Nan and Chang Hwa still have weaker internal capital generation compared to most rated Taiwanese bank peers, which constrain their capitalization.

The stable outlooks reflect Cathay United Bank will maintain strong asset quality, adequate capitalization and good profitability over the next 12-18 months; Chang Hwa and Hua Nan will maintain stable financial profile including good asset quality, modest profitability and strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months; and DBS Bank (Taiwan) will maintain adequate asset quality and capitalization and good liquid resources, and its parent's willingness and capacity to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

E.SUN and E.SUN FHC

The upgrade of the E.SUN's BCA to baa1 from baa2 takes into account the bank's improved asset quality and capitalization, which will be sustained amid the resilient economy and strong bank operating environment. E.SUN also has good profitability, strong funding and liquidity. Moody's expects E.SUN's profitability to improve moderately in 2022 benefiting from widening net interest margins. The affirmation of the bank's A2 deposit ratings takes into account two notches of uplift based on Moody's assumption of very high government support.

The affirmation of E.SUN FHC's A3 issuer rating considers the performance of its key subsidiary, E.SUN, and the company's low double leverage ratio of 103% as of the end of September 2021. E.SUN FHC's issuer rating is positioned one notch below E.SUN's deposit ratings to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company's senior creditors to the bank's senior creditors.

The stable outlook on E.SUN and E.SUN FHC reflect that E.SUN will maintain strong asset quality, good profitability and adequate capitalization over the next 12-18 months; and E.SUN FHC will maintain a low double leverage ratio over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's does not consider Taiwanese banks to operate under an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating these banks' liabilities. The Preliminary Rating (PR) Assessments of the banks' deposit are the same as their Adjusted BCAs. The PR Assessment of the banks' CRRs and CR Assessments are at one notch above the banks' Adjusted BCAs.

The ratings and CR Assessment of Bank of Taiwan and Land Bank incorporate government support uplift based on Moody's assumption of full government-backed support because of their significant market share, policy bank roles, and 100% government ownership. The ratings and CR Assessments of other eight banks, namely CTBC Bank, First Commercial Bank, Mega ICBC, Taipei Fubon Bank, Cathay United Bank, Chang Hwa, Hua Nan and E.SUN, incorporate government support uplift based on Moody's assumption of very high level of government support. DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings and CR Assessment do not incorporate any government support uplift, given the bank's small deposit market share.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CTBC Bank and CTBC Financial Holding

CTBC Bank's deposit rating will not likely be upgraded unless both the government rating and its own BCA are upgraded. Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if its asset quality improves, with its impaired loan ratio falling below 1%; or if the bank's capitalization improves, with its TCE/RWA rising above 13%.

Moody's could upgrade CTBC Financial Holding's issuer rating if CTBC Bank's ratings are upgraded, and the company maintains its double leverage ratio at around the same level without a significant deterioration in the life insurance subsidiary's credit profile.

Moody's could downgrade CTBC Bank's deposit rating if the government's rating is downgraded. Moody's could downgrade CTBC Bank's rating if its BCA is downgraded, for example, if its profitability deteriorates, with its net income falling below 0.5% of tangible assets; capitalization weakens, with its TCE falling below 10% of RWA; or asset quality deteriorates, with its impaired loan ratio exceeding 2.5%.

Moody's could downgrade CTBC Financial's issuer rating if the government's rating is downgraded, if there is a downgrade of CTBC Bank's rating, or if there is a sustained increase in the holding company's double leverage ratio, or a significant deterioration in Taiwan Life's credit profile.

First Commercial Bank and First FHC

Moody's could upgrade First Commercial Bank's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if it maintains strong asset quality, with its impaired loan/gross loan below 0.7%; its capitalization strengthens, with its TCE/RWA above 13% on a sustained basis; and it maintains adequate profitability, with net income/tangible assets above 0.8% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could upgrade First FHC's issuer ratings if First Commercial Bank's ratings are upgraded, and the company maintains a low double leverage ratio.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is downgraded. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its asset quality deteriorates materially, with impaired loan ratio/gross loans above 2.5%; or its capitalization weakens, with TCE/RWA below 10% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade First FHC's issuer rating if First Commercial Bank's ratings are downgraded; or the company's double leverage ratio increases substantially to above 115%.

Mega ICBC and Mega Financial Holding

Moody's could upgrade Mega ICBC's deposit ratings if the government's rating is upgraded and the bank's BCA is adjusted higher. Mega ICBC's BCA could be upgraded if its capitalization remains strong, with its TCE/RWA ratio above 13% on a sustained basis, or if the bank's profitability improves, with its net income/tangible assets remaining consistently above 0.6%.

Moody's could upgrade Mega Financial Holding's issuer rating if Mega ICBC's deposit rating is upgraded.

Mega ICBC's rating outlook could be revised to stable from positive if the outlook on the government's rating is revised to stable from positive; or if government support for the bank decreases, or if there is a material weakening in the bank's asset quality and capitalization.

Mega Financial Holding's rating outlook could be revised to stable if the likelihood of government support for the company and Mega ICBC decreases because of, for example, a reduction in government ownership.

A deterioration in Mega ICBC's financial profile or an increase in Mega Financial Holding's double leverage could also lead to a change in Mega Financial Holding's outlook being revised to stable from positive.

Taipei Fubon Bank

Moody's could upgrade Taipei Fubon Bank's ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded. Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if the bank maintains strong asset quality; strengthens its capitalization, with its TCE/ RWA consistently above 11% on a sustained basis; and improves its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets above 0.7% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could change the outlook back to stable if the bank fails to improve its capitalization, with its TCE/RWA falling below 10%; or there is significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality or profitability.

Bank of Taiwan

Bank of Taiwan's deposit ratings are at the same level as the government's rating and could be upgraded if the government's rating is raised. Its BCA could be upgraded if the bank's profitability improves significantly, such that its net income exceeds 0.4% of its tangible banking assets, it consistently maintains its CET1 ratio above 13%, and its asset quality remains strong with a problem loan ratio below 0.7%.

Because of the positive outlook, a downgrade of Bank of Taiwan's ratings and BCA is unlikely. However, if the government's outlook returns to stable, the bank's rating outlook could also return to stable.

Land Bank of Taiwan

Land Bank's deposit rating is at the same level as the rating of the government and could be upgraded if the government's rating is raised. Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if it improves its capitalization, with its TCE/RWA ratio rising to 11%; or if the bank's net income/tangible assets rises above 0.4% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Land Bank's rating is unlikely because of the bank's positive outlook. However, the bank's rating outlook could return to stable if the government's outlook returns to stable. Moody's may lower the bank's BCA if its asset quality deteriorates significantly and credit costs rise sharply, with problem loans rising to above 3% of gross loans; or its financial metrics deteriorate as a result of government-directed acquisitions.

Cathay United Bank

Moody's could upgrade Cathay United Bank's ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded. Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if it continues to maintain strong asset quality and good profitability, with its impaired loan ratio below 0.7% and net income/tangible assets above 0.8%; and maintains strong capitalization, with its TCE/ RWA above 13% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Cathay United Bank's ratings if the bank's BCA is downgraded. The rating agency could downgrade the bank's BCA if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with its impaired loans increasing above 2.5% of gross loans; capitalization weakens, with its TCE/RWA falling below 10%; profitability declines, with its net income/tangible assets falling below 0.5%; and reliance on market funds increases, such that its market funds/tangible banking assets rises above 7.5%.

Chang Hwa

Moody's could upgrade Chang Hwa's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded. Chang Hwa's BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset quality; strengthens its capitalization with its TCE/RWA above 11% on a sustained basis; and improves its profitability such that its net income/tangible assets increases at above 0.6% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Chang Hwa's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is downgraded. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with the impaired loan ratio rising above 3%; capitalization weakens, with the TCE/RWA falling below 9%, profitability declines, with net income/tangible assets below 0.35% and a reliance on market funds increase, with market funds/tangible banking assets above 7.5%.

DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd

Moody's could upgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS Bank Ltd.'s (Aa1 stable) capacity to support DBS Bank (Taiwan) strengthens, or its BCA is upgraded. DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains adequate asset-quality metrics and demonstrates sustained improvement in capitalization and profitability, with TCE/RWA rising above 10.5%, and net income/tangible assets at above 0.4% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS Bank Ltd.'s capacity or willingness to support DBS Bank (Taiwan) weakens. Moody's could downgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with its impaired loan ratio rising above 3.5%, the bank's capitalization weakens, such that its TCE/RWA falls below 8%; and if the bank fails to improve its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets at below 0.25%.

Hua Nan

Moody's could upgrade Hua Nan's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded. Hua Nan's BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset quality; strengthens its capitalization with its TCE/RWA above 11% on a sustained basis; and its profitability improves with net income/tangible assets above 0.6% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Hua Nan's deposit ratings if the bank's BCA is downgraded. Hua Nan's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with the impaired loan ratio rising above 3%; capitalization weakens, with the TCE/RWA falling below 9%; and reliance on wholesale funding increases, with market funds/tangible banking assets above 10%.

E.SUN and E.SUN FHC

E.SUN's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's BCA is upgraded or if its systemic importance increases. Moody's could upgrade E.SUN's BCA if the bank records a sustainable improvement in its capitalization, with its TCE/ RWA rising above 13%; maintains its impaired loan ratio below 0.7% and a good profitability, with net income/tangible assets above 0.8% on a sustained basis.

E.SUN FHC's issuer ratings could be upgraded if E.SUN's ratings are upgraded and the company maintains a stable double leverage ratio.

E.SUN's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's BCA is downgraded. E.SUN's BCA could be downgraded if its asset quality deteriorates, with impaired loans rising above 2.5% of gross loans, its capitalization declines, with TCE/RWA falling below 10% on a sustained basis and profitability weakens, with net income/tangible assets falling below 0.5%.

E.SUN FHC's issuer ratings could be downgraded if E.SUN's deposit ratings are downgraded; or there is a substantial increase in the company's financial leverage, with its double leverage ratio exceeding 115%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. and CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. are headquartered in Taipei. CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. reported total assets of TWD4.6 trillion (or USD 164 billion) as of 30 September 2021. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. reported total assets of TWD6.7 trillion (or USD242 billion).

First Commercial Bank and First Financial Holding Company, Ltd. are both headquartered in Taipei. First Commercial Bank reported total assets of TWD3.5 trillion (or USD 125.9 billion) as of 30 September 2021. First Financial Holding Company, Ltd. reported total assets of TWD3.6 trillion (or USD120.2 billion).

Mega International Commercial Bank and Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd are headquartered in Taipei. Mega International Commercial Bank reported total assets of TWD3.8 trillion (or USD 137 billion) as of 30 September 2021. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd reported total assets of TWD4.2 trillion (or USD151 billion).

Headquartered in Taipei, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co Ltd reported total assets of TWD3.6 trillion (or USD129.2 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, Bank of Taiwan reported total assets of TWD5.5 trillion (or USD198 billion) as of 30 June 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, Land Bank of Taiwan reported total assets of TWD3.2 trillion (or USD115 billion) as of 30 June 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd reported total assets of TWD3.4 trillion (or USD121.5 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank reported total assets of TWD2.4 trillion (or USD87.6 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd reported total assets of TWD447.9 billion (or USD16.1 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

Headquartered in Taipei, Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. reported total assets of TWD3.3 trillion (or USD118.6 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. and E.SUN Financial Holding Company Limited are headquartered in Taipei. E.SUN Commercial Bank reported total assets of TWD3.0 trillion (or USD108.5 billion) as of 30 September 2021. E.SUN Financial Holding Company Limited reported total assets of TWD3.1 trillion (or USD 109.6 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

