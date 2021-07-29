Moody's takes rating actions on 12 Navient FFELP securitizations

Approximately $1.8 billion of asset-backed securities affected
New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the rating of one class of notes, and downgraded the ratings of
twelve classes of notes issued in twelve student loan securitizations
sponsored and administered by Navient Solutions, LLC. The
securitizations are backed by student loans originated under the Federal
Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government
for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2014-1
Floating Rate Class A-3 Notes, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf);
previously on Oct 1, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: SLC Student Loan Trust 2007-2
Cl. A-3, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Oct 1, 2020 Confirmed at A1 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2003-11
Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 6,
2019 Downgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2004-1
Cl. A-5, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Aug 6, 2019 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 6,
2019 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-5
Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 6,
2019 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-9
Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 2,
2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-5
Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 1,
2016 Downgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2007-2
Cl. A-4, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on
Nov 1, 2016 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2007-3
Cl. A-4, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on
Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2008-6
Cl. B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Apr 23,
2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-2
Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Oct 1,
2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-2
Class B, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 1,
2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions are primarily driven by the updated performance
of the transactions and updated expected loss on the tranches across Moody's
cash flow scenarios. Moody's quantitative analysis derives the
expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights
accorded to each scenario.
The rating actions consider the change in the weighted average remaining
term for non-consolidation transactions. Due to the significant
increases in forbearance previously, the weighted average remaining
terms continue to rise for certain transactions reducing collateral pool
amortization rates and increasing the risk of notes pay down by their
legal final maturity dates. The downgrade actions of Class A notes
of SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-2, Class B notes of SLM Student
Loan Trust 2013-2, and Class A-3 notes of Navient
Student Loan Trust 2014-1 reflect considerations of the continuing
increase in their remaining term.
The rating actions also reflect the granularity of the collateral data
Moody's receives. Generally, more granularity allows for
a better understanding of the collateral characteristics important in
evaluating performance and the likelihood of repayment by the bonds' final
maturity dates. Given the low likelihood of our modeled assumptions
persisting for an extended period of time, certain Navient notes
with final maturity dates of more than five years are rated higher than
indicated by the model output. The downgrade actions of Class B
notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-9 and Class B notes of SLM
Student Loan Trust 2006-5 reflect considerations of the collateral
data granularity in relation to the remaining time to the bonds' respective
maturities.
Additionally, Moody's considered Navient's willingness and ability
to support and prevent their securities from defaulting at their legal
final maturity dates. In addition to the 10% clean-up
call, Navient can use other forms of liquidity support. The
downgrade actions of Class A-4 notes of SLM Student Loan Trust
2007-2 and SLM Student Loan Trust 2007-3 are primarily due
to the bonds' approaching maturities. The maturities for these
tranches are between January 2022 and July 2022.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271436.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool
increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment,
forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates,
or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan
collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the ratings owing to a build-up
in credit enhancement.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool
declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments,
and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates,
which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity
date. In addition, because the US Department of Education
guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted
loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the notes if it were
to downgrade the rating on the United States government.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natallia Birukova
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jinwen Chen
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653