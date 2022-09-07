Moody's takes rating actions on 12 Vietnamese banks

Singapore, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today taken rating actions on 12 Vietnamese banks following the earlier announcement that it has upgraded Vietnam's sovereign rating to Ba2 from Ba3.

Moody's has upgraded the long-term local (LC) and foreign currency (FC) deposit and issuer ratings of 8 banks by 1 notch and the LC and FC Counterparty Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessment of 7 banks by 1 notch because of an increase in the number of notches of uplift due to government support.

The banks impacted are: (1) An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABB), (2) JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), (3) JSC Bank for Investment & Development of Vietnam (BIDV), (4) Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Lien Viet), (5) Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), (6) Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), (7) Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank), (8) Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), (9) Vietnam Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (Agribank), (10) Vietnam International Bank (VIB), (11) Vietnam JSC Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and (12) Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB).

The rating outlook of ABB, Lien Viet and MSB remains stable.

The rating outlooks of Agribank, BIDV, OCB, SeABank, TPBank, VIB, Vietcombank and Vietinbank have been changed to stable from positive. The rating outlook of SHB remains positive.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL469160 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the banks follow Moody's upgrade of Vietnam's sovereign rating to Ba2 from Ba3 on 6 September 2022, and change on the same date of the sovereign rating outlook to stable from positive. For more information on the sovereign credit rating action, please refer to the Government of Vietnam issuer page on www.moodys.com.

Vietnam's credit strength is a key input in Moody's deposit and debt ratings for financial institutions in the country. The upgrade in bank's ratings reflect the stronger ability of the government to provide support to banks in times of stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Vietcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV and Agribank's deposit and issuer ratings is unlikely because they are at the same level as Vietnam's Ba2 sovereign rating.

An upgrade of TPBank, OCB, SeABank and VIB's deposit and issuer ratings is also unlikely because it requires a multi-notch upgrade of their standalone credit strength or Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

MSB, ABB, Lien Viet and SHB's deposit and issuer ratings could be upgraded if their standalone credit strength improves leading to an upgrade of their BCAs.

Moody's could downgrade Agribank, ABB, BIDV, Lien Viet, MSB, OCB, SeABank, SHB, TPB, VIB, Vietcombank and Vietinbank's issuer and deposit ratings if Vietnam's sovereign rating is downgraded or if the rating agency assesses that government support for the banks has weakened.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABB), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND121 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND1,415 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

JSC Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND1,762 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Lien Viet), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND289 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND184 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND507 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND212 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND293 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Vietnam Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (Agribank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND1,696 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Vietnam International Bank (VIB), headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND310 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

Vietnam JSC Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND1,532 trillion as 31 December 2021.

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB), headquartered in Hanoi, reported total assets of VND204 trillion as 31 December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL469160 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chong Jun Wong

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

Alka Anbarasu

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

