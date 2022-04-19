Moody's takes rating actions on 13 Navient FFELP securitizations

Approximately $2.2 billion of asset-backed securities affected

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of two classes of notes, and downgraded the ratings of eleven classes of notes issued in thirteen student loan securitizations sponsored, serviced and administered by Navient Solutions, LLC. The securitizations are backed by student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Collegiate Funding Services Education Loan Trust 2005-A

2005A-4, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2016 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: Collegiate Funding Services Education Loan Trust 2005-B

Cl. A-4, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: SLC Student Loan Trust 2005-2

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2016 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2003-11

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2004-2

Cl. A-6, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 6, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2004-5

Cl. B, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2017 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2004-8

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2007-5

Cl. A-6, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-1

Class A Notes, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2016 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-2

Class A Notes, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-2

Class B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 29, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-5

Floating Rate Class B Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6

Floating Rate Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2016 Confirmed at Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are primarily driven by the updated performance of the transactions and updated expected loss on the tranches across Moody's cash flow scenarios. Moody's quantitative analysis derives the expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights accorded to each scenario.

The rating actions consider the change in the weighted average remaining term for non-consolidation transactions. Due to the significant increases in forbearance previously, the weighted average remaining terms continue to rise for certain transactions reducing collateral pool amortization rates and increasing the risk of notes pay down by their legal final maturity dates. The downgrade actions of Class A notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-2, Class B notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-2, and Class B notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-5 reflect considerations of the continuing increase in their remaining term.

Additionally, Moody's considered Navient's willingness and ability to support and prevent their securities from defaulting at their legal final maturity dates. In addition to the 10% clean-up call, Navient can use other forms of liquidity support. The downgrade action of the Class A notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-1 is primarily due to the bonds' approaching maturity and the reliance on Navient's support to pay off the notes in full by its legal final maturity date in March 2025.

The rating actions also reflect the granularity of the collateral data Moody's receives. Generally, more granularity allows for a better understanding of the collateral characteristics important in evaluating performance and the likelihood of repayment by the bonds' final maturity dates. Given the low likelihood of our modeled assumptions persisting for an extended period of time, certain Navient notes with final maturity dates of more than five years are rated higher than indicated by the model output.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271436. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment, forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates, or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the ratings owing to a build-up in credit enhancement.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments, and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates, which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity date. In addition, because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government.

