Moody's takes rating actions on 18 banks in the CIS region following update to country ceilings methodology

London, 10 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the long-term foreign currency bank deposit ratings of 18 banks in several countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, namely, in Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The rating actions are driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of the banks following the publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology is available at this link: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225594.

Today's rating actions cover: Ameriabank CJSC, Ardshinbank CJSC, BPS-Sberbank, OJSC Bank Eskhata, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, Privatbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Savings Bank of Ukraine, Sberbank PJSC, Ukreximbank, TASCOMBANK JSC, Bank Vostok PJSC, Agrobank, Aloqabank JSC, Asaka Bank, Ipoteka Bank, National Bank of Uzbekistan and JSCB Tenge Bank.

All other ratings and assessments of the banks are unaffected by today's actions.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL436955 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions on the 18 banks are driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's updated country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings indicate the highest rating level that can generally be assigned to the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country.

The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings and the typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings no longer distinguish between deposit and debt. These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.

FOREIGN CURRENCY CEILINGS

As a result of the methodology change, FC ceilings as applied to FC deposits were raised in Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, resulting in upgrades of FC deposits ratings of 18 banks.

OUTLOOKS

The outlooks on the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of two banks, Ameriabank CJSC and Ardshinbank CJSC, have been changed to negative from stable.

The outlooks on the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings for the other 16 banks affected by today's rating actions were maintained.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In Armenia

Ratings upgrades of Armenian banks (Ameriabank CJSC and Ardshinbank CJSC) are unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the unfavorable operating conditions in the country.

The affected banks' deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded if their solvency or liquidity were to deteriorate materially amid further weakening of the operating conditions.

In Belarus

BPS-Sberbank's ratings could be upgraded in the event of improvements in the Belarusian macroeconomic environment, leading to an upgrade of the sovereign rating and country ceilings. However, Moody's considers this to be unlikely, given the increased risks related to the coronavirus outbreak and domestic political instability.

A significant deterioration of BPS-Sberbank's liquidity or capital position would result in a downgrade of the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The bank's long-term deposit ratings could be downgraded in the event of a severe deterioration of its standalone credit profile or restrictions on customers' payments.

In Tajikistan

OJSC Bank Eskhata's long-term ratings' upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the negative outlook and the unfavorable operating landscape. However, the outlook could be returned to stable if the bank proves to be resilient and operating pressures ease.

The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded should the rating of the Government of Tajikistan (currently B3 negative) be downgraded or if the current economic turmoil results in higher credit losses eroding the bank's capital.

In Ukraine

For the majority of the affected banks (Bank Vostok PJSC, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, Privatbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Savings Bank of Ukraine, Sberbank PJSC, TASCOMBANK JSC and Ukreximbank), deposit or debt ratings are in line with that of the Government of Ukraine (currently B3 stable), therefore higher ratings are unlikely in the absence of an upgrade of the sovereign rating. At the same time, the affected banks' ratings or BCAs could be downgraded if their financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.

In Uzbekistan

The deposit ratings of the affected banks (Agrobank, Aloqabank JSC, Asaka Bank, Ipoteka Bank, JSCB Tenge Bank and National Bank of Uzbekistan) are in line with that of the Government of Uzbekistan (currently B1 stable), making positive rating actions unlikely in the absence of a higher sovereign rating. At the same time, the affected banks' ratings or BCAs could be downgraded if their financial fundamentals, notably asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

