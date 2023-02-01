Moody's takes rating actions on 2 Armenian banks

Stockholm, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Armeconombank's (Armenian Economy Devt Bank) (AEB) B1 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, the bank's Ba3/NP long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and the Ba3(cr)/NP(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments).

Concurrently, Moody's affirmed IDBank's B2 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the bank's b2 BCA and Adjusted BCA, NP short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, the bank's B1/NP long-term and short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and the B1(cr)/NP(cr) long-term and short-term CR Assessments.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473265 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AEB

The affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at b1 and its B1 long-term deposit ratings was driven by the bank's demonstrated resilience through pandemic, lockdowns and thereafter as reflected in a sustained track record of sound control over credit risks, moderate profitability as well as solid liquidity. The change to stable from negative in the outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that AEB's credit profile, including asset quality, profitability, funding and liquidity, will remain broadly unchanged in the next 12-18 months.

Asset quality remains one of AEB's key credit strengths compared to local peers. Although its loan book is highly exposed to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and unsecured retail lending, which together account for around 40% of gross loans, it has consistently reported low problem loans of around 1% of gross loans over the last four years. As of 30 September 2022, problem loans (defined as Stage 3 lending) accounted for only 1.2% of gross loans slightly higher than 0.9% reported as of year-end 2021.

AEB has recently strengthened its profitability, reflecting a release of provisioning charges and extraordinary foreign currency trading gains. For the first nine months of 2022, AEB reported net profit of AMD4.4 billion which translated into annualised return on tangible assets of 1.5% (0.6% in full-year 2021 and 1.2% in 2020). However, this improving profitability trend will not likely be sustained in the next 12-18 months due to the expected normalisation of foreign currency trading gains amid lower volatility of the local currencies compared to last year. In Moody's central scenario AEB's return on tangible assets will hover around 1.0% in the next 12-18 months, which is compatible with the current rating level.

In recent years, AEB has materially increased its reliance on market funds to support its balance sheet growth. As of 30 September 2022, market funding accounted for 48% of the bank's tangible assets and mainly comprised loans from international financial institutions (IFIs), interbank loans and funding under repurchase agreements. Moody's estimates the average duration of AEB's market funds at two years while half (24% of tangible assets) will have to be refinanced in the next 12 months. At the same time, AEB's stock of liquid assets at 32% of tangible assets as of 30 September 2022 as well as expected amortisation of the loan portfolio at 16% of tangible assets in the next 12 months are considered as sufficient mitigants for market funds' refinancing risks in Moody's view.

In addition, the bank's standalone credit profile remains constrained by its moderate compared to local and regional peers' capital position with tangible common equity (TCE) /risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio at 11.0% as of 30 September 2022 (9.9% at the end of 2021).

-- IDBank

The affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at b2 and the long-term bank deposit ratings at B2, as well as the change of outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings to positive from stable, reflect improved quality of the loan portfolio and profitability through pandemic and lockdowns as well as expected improvement of the bank's standalone credit profile in the next 12-18 months.

Over the past three years IDBank has materially decreased the share of its problem loans and improved provisioning coverage thanks to partial repayments and write-offs of its legacy corporate portfolio. As a result, the problem loan ratio declined to 9.5% as of year-end 2021 from 15.4% at the end of 2020. In 2022 the bank wrote off entirely two large legacy loans, and Moody's estimates IDBank's problem loan ratio at 2.5%-3% at the end of 2022. In the rating agency's view the current loan portfolio is of robust credit quality and is largely focused on secured lending.

In 2022, IDBank reported extraordinary net income of AMD15.5 billion, which translated into a very strong annualised return on tangible assets of 4.9% up from 0.8% posted in 2021. This result was largely associated with increased foreign exchange volatility, which allowed the bank to gain material trading income, which Moody's estimates at AMD13 billion to AMD14 billion. In its central scenario the rating agency expects normalisation of foreign currency trading gains and lower provisioning charges given the now healthy loan book following problem loan write-offs in previous years. The bank's recurring revenue (excluding trading gains) will continue to improve thanks to stronger net interest margin and fees and commissions stemming from growing transaction business.

Strong capital adequacy remains one of IDBank's key credit strengths, providing a buffer against asset-quality weakness. As of year-end 2022 IDBank reported TCE/RWA ratio at 31.7% up from 27.3% at the end of 2021. Moody's expects rapid growth of the bank's loan book in the next 12-18 months given excessive liquidity and high capital cushion, favorable economic environment in Armenia and strong loan demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AEB's BCA and the long-term bank deposit ratings could be upgraded, or the outlook could be changed to positive if the bank materially strengthens its capital adequacy and significantly reduces its reliance on market funding. AEB's BCA and long-term bank deposit ratings could be downgraded, or the outlook could be changed to negative, if the bank's liquidity, capital adequacy or asset quality significantly deteriorate.

IDBank's BCA and long-term bank deposit ratings could be upgraded if there is a consistent improvement in the bank's recurring profitability and asset quality. The outlook on IDBank's long-term bank deposit ratings could be changed to stable if the bank fails to improve recurring revenues or contain credit risk stemming from rapid loan portfolio expansion.

