Rating Action:

Moody's takes rating actions on 4 Uzbek banks

27 Jan 2023

London, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Hamkorbank's long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to B1 from B2, the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b1 from b2; upgraded Kapitalbank JSCB's (Kapitalbank) long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to B2 from B3, the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3; and changed the outlooks on the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of both banks to stable from positive.

Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Ipak Yuli Bank's (IYB) B2 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, the bank's b2 BCA and Adjusted BCA; affirmed InFinBank's (IFB) B2 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings and the bank's b2 BCA and Adjusted BCA; and changed the outlooks on the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IYB and IFB to positive from stable.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473147 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- Hamkorbank

The upgrade of Hamkorbank's BCA to b1 from b2 and its long-term bank deposit ratings to B1 from B2 was driven by the bank's demonstrated resilience through the pandemic, lockdowns and thereafter as reflected in a sustained track record of strong profitability, sound control over credit risks, robust loss absorption capacity as well as solid liquidity cushion.

The bank continues to demonstrate robust performance as reflected in a very high return on tangible assets of 4% in 2021 and 4.6% during the first half of 2022. This is supported by strong pre-provision income, lower credit costs and robust cost efficiency, with a cost to income ratio of 48% in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, Moody's says that it expects that the bank's return on tangible assets will not fall below 4% in the next 12-18 months.

The bank also materially improved its asset quality in 2021-2022 following the pandemic. The share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 lending) decreased to 3.1% as of mid-2022 from 7% at the end of 2020. Problem loan coverage by reserves however remained modest at 47% as of mid-2022. Moody's expects that Hamkorbank will maintain strong control over its asset quality amid ongoing economic growth in Uzbekistan, with a problem loan ratio falling below 3% over the next 12-18 months.

Despite rapid loan book growth Hamkorbank's capital buffer remains robust, with a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) to Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio of 12.9% as of mid-2022.

Hamkorbank's reliance on market funding remained high at 42% of tangible banking assets as of mid-2022. Refinancing risks are limited with about 25% of market funds (11% of tangible assets) due within next 12 months. The bank continues to maintain a healthy liquidity cushion with liquid assets exceeding 20% of total assets as of mid-2022. The bank's liquidity is supported by a well-diversified and granulated customer base coupled with the relatively short duration of its loan portfolio (about half of loans due within next 12 months).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the key credit metrics such as profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy will be maintained at current levels over the next 12-18 months.

-- Kapitalbank

The upgrade of Kapitalbank's BCA to b2 from b3 and its long-term bank deposit ratings to B2 from B3 was driven by the bank's demonstrated resilience through the pandemic, lockdowns and thereafter as reflected in (1) its robust and improving profitability, (2) the bank's focus on secured retail lending which will support its asset quality and (3) ample liquidity.

The bank continues to demonstrate robust performance as reflected in a high return on tangible assets of around 3.7% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2021. This is supported by its robust pre-provision income driven by strong fee and commission generating capacity and the bank's rapid lending growth with increasing focus on high yielding retail loans.

Moody's expects the bank's capital adequacy to remain broadly stable with TCE/RWA ratio at around 10% in the next 12 months. Despite the bank's strong internal capital generation capacity, its capital adequacy will remain suppressed by rapid growth in risk weighted assets.

Kapitalbank has gradually improved its asset quality indicators in recent years following the pandemic. The share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 lending) decreased to 3.7% in 2021 from 4% in 2020 and 6% in 2019. Moody's expects that Kapitalbank's problem loan ratio will remain below 3% over the next 12-18 months, supported by the bank's increasing focus on secured car loans which accounted for over 60% of its loan portfolio.

At the same time Kapitalbank's BCA remains constrained by governance weaknesses, evidenced by its continuing aggressive growth strategy, which indicates the bank's elevated risk appetite and could be detrimental for Kapitalbank's credit profile in the long term.

The stable outlook reflects balanced risks to the ratings and Moody's expectations that the bank's key credit fundamentals will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months.

-- IYB

The affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at b2 and long-term bank deposit ratings at B2, as well as the change of rating outlook to positive from stable, reflects sustained quality of the loan portfolio and profitability through pandemic and lockdowns as well as Moody's expectation of further improvement of the bank's standalone credit profile in the next 12-18 months.

IYB's profitability remains a relative strength compared to local peers. In the first half of 2022 IYB's posted net income of UZS231 billion, which translated into 4.2% annualised return on tangible assets compared with 4.3% return for the full year 2021. Credit losses declined to 1.7% of average gross loans in the first half of 2022 from 3.8% for the full year 2021. Moody's expects that strong net financial result to be maintained in the next 12-18 months amid gradual improvement of the bank's loan book quality.

As of mid-2022 the bank's problem loans (defined as Stage 3 lending) stood at 6.1% of gross loans, broadly in line with 5.9% reported at the end of 2021 and 6.4% at the end of 2020. The coverage of problem loans (PL) by loan-loss reserves remained strong at 69% as of mid-2022. Moody's expects that problem loan ratio to steadily decline to 4%-5% by the end of 2023 amid ongoing problem loan workouts, write-offs, and the favorable economic environment in Uzbekistan.

Despite rapid loan book growth over the recent years IYB has managed to maintain robust capital adequacy thanks to strong profitability and limited dividend payouts. As of mid-2022 IYB reported TCE/RWA ratio at 12.8%.

-- IFB

The affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at b2 and the long-term bank deposit ratings at B2, as well as the change of rating outlook to positive from stable, reflects resilient asset quality and profitability over the recent years and Moody's expectation of further strengthening of the bank's standalone credit profile in the next 12-18 months.

Although IFB has material exposure to SME lending, its loan portfolio performed well in 2021. The bank's share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 lending) was at 2.8% of gross loans as of year-end 2021 (the latest available data). This is largely attributed to IFB's moderate risk appetite as well as exposure to sectors less affected by lockdowns, for example the textile industry, agriculture and food production and processing. The share of sub-standard loans of III-V risk groups which Moody's considers as a leading indicator for asset quality declined to 0.6% as of year-end 2022 from 1.7% as of year-end 2021 based on local GAAP reports.

The bank reported a net income of UZS131 billion in 2021, which translates into a return on tangible assets of 2.4%, compared with 1.6%-1.8% in the previous three years. In 2022 the bank posted net profit of UZS202 billion or 2.7% return on tangible assets based on local GAAP. Moody's expects that strong profitability will be maintained in the next 12-18 months.

IFB reported TCE/RWA ratio at 11.0% as of year-end 2021 amid 17% gross loan book growth and solid profitability during the pandemic. In 2022 the loan book expanded by 27% given the improved operating environment. Moody's estimates TCE/RWA ratio at 11.5% at the end of 2022 and expects that it will fall within the 11%-12% range in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the banks' BCAs and the long-term ratings could emerge with significant improvement in banks' asset quality and profitability maintaining strong capital and liquidity buffers.

Downwards pressure on the banks' long-term ratings could materialise owing to a material deterioration in the operating conditions that could lead to weakening of banks' asset quality, profitability and/or capitalization.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for InFinBank, Hamkorbank and Ipak Yuli Bank ratings is Petr Paklin, +971 (569) 941-304. The local market analyst for Kapitalbank, JSCB ratings is Lev Dorf, +971 (569) 947-121.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.  Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473147 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsment Status

• UK Endorsment Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Henry MacNevin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com