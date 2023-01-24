Moody's takes rating actions on 7 banks in Uzbekistan

London, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today took rating actions on 7 Uzbek banks (see list of affected entities below). These follow the upgrade of Uzbekistan's sovereign rating to Ba3 (stable outlook) from B1 (positive outlook), and raising of the country's local and foreign currency ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively, on 20 January 2023. (Please see "Moody's upgrades Uzbekistan's rating to Ba3, outlook stable"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_472557).

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BANK-SPECIFIC FACTORS

-- Agrobank, Ipoteka Bank and National Bank of Uzbekistan (NBU)

The upgrade of the banks' long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba3 from B1 follows the sovereign rating action on Uzbekistan and reflects Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from the government of Uzbekistan resulting in two notches of uplift from the banks' b2 BCAs. The change of outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that these banks' credit profiles will remain broadly stable in the next 12-18 months, as well as the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

The upgrade of these banks' long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Ba3 from B1, and the upgrade of the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr) follow the change in country's local and foreign currency ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively.

-- Aloqabank JSC

The affirmation of the bank's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at B1 reflects Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from the government of Uzbekistan resulting in one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of b2. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains positive and is driven by the improving trends in the bank's standalone credit profile.

The upgrade of the bank's long-term local and foreign currency CRRs to Ba3 from B1, and the upgrade of the long-term CR Assessment to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr) follow the change in country's local and foreign currency ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively.

-- JSC Asakabank

The affirmation of the bank's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at B1 reflects Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from the government of Uzbekistan resulting in two notches of uplift from the bank's BCA of b3. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains positive and is driven by the improving trends in the bank's standalone credit profile.

The upgrade of the bank's long-term local and foreign currency CRRs to Ba3 from B1, and the upgrade of the long-term CR Assessment to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr) follow the change in country's local and foreign currency ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively.

-- JSCB Tenge Bank

The upgrades of the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating and the long-term foreign currency CRR to Ba3 from B1 follows the change in the country's foreign currency ceiling to Ba3 from B1. The change of outlook on the long-term foreign currency deposit rating to stable from positive reflects the change in country's foreign currency ceiling to Ba3 from B1 and Moody's view that the risks stemming from the bank's unseasoned business model and its very fast growth will be sufficiently counterbalanced by the liquidity and capital support from JSCB Tenge Bank's parent, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Baa2 stable, ba2). Thus, the likelihood of an upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings in the next 12-18 months is limited.

-- Qishloq Qurilish Bank (QQB)

The upgrade of the bank's long-term local and foreign currency CRRs to Ba3 from B1, and the upgrade of the long-term CR Assessment to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr) follow the change in country's local and foreign currency ceilings to Ba1 and Ba3 from Ba2 and B1, respectively.

The stable outlook on QQB's long-term deposit ratings continues to be driven by Moody's expectation that QQB's asset quality and profitability will gradually recover and that its capital, liquidity, and funding will remain stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An improvement in asset quality metrics coupled with sustainable robust profitability and capital levels could lead to an upgrade of the banks' BCA. This could result in positive pressure on the deposit ratings of all of the banks except for Agrobank, Ipoteka Bank, NBU, and JSCB Tenge Bank whose ratings are at the same level as Uzbekistan's Ba3 issuer rating.

Positive outlooks on the long-term deposit ratings of Aloqabank JSC and JSC Asakabank signal that rating downgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The rating outlooks could be changed to stable or negative if there were signs of erosion of the banks' financial fundamentals, namely asset quality, capitalisation and profitability. Concurrently, the ratings of Agrobank, Aloqabank JSC, JSC Asakabank, Ipoteka Bank, NBU and QQB could be downgraded, if the government of Uzbekistan appeared less likely to continue its support to these banks.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Agrobank

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: Aloqabank JSC

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Affirmations:

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed B1 POS

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed B1 POS

Issuer: Ipoteka Bank

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: JSC Asakabank

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Affirmations:

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed B1 POS

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed B1 POS

Issuer: JSCB Tenge Bank

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Stable(m)

Issuer: National Bank of Uzbekistan

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 STA from B1 POS

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: Qishloq Qurilish Bank

..Upgrades:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for Agrobank and Ipoteka Bank ratings is Lev Dorf, +971 (569) 947-121. The local market analyst for National Bank of Uzbekistan, JSC Asakabank, Aloqabank JSC, Qishloq Qurilish Bank and JSCB Tenge Bank ratings is Petr Paklin, 971 (569) 941-304.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

