Moody's takes rating actions on Argentinean financial institutions following update to country ceilings methodology

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today taken rating actions on five Argentinean financial institutions,
including the upgrade to Caa3 from Ca of all long-term foreign
currency deposit and foreign currency senior debt ratings assigned to
those entities. The rating actions were driven by changes in the
local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied
to the jurisdictions of the entities following the publication of Moody's
updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology
is available at this link: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225594.
ENTITIES AFFECTED
Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.
Banco Hipotecario S.A.
Banco Macro S.A.
Banco Santander Rio S.A.
Tarjeta Naranja S.A.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions on the five Argentinean financial institutions
were driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's updated
country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings indicate the highest
rating level that generally can be assigned to the financially strongest
obligations of issuers domiciled in a country.
The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the
typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings
are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings.
These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access
to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the
ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.
As a result of the methodology change, FC ceilings as applied to
long-term FC deposits have been raised in Argentina, resulting
in upgrades to Caa3 from Ca of the FC deposit ratings of Banco de Galicia
y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Hipotecario S.A.,
Banco Macro S.A. and Banco Santander Rio S.A.,
and upgrades to Caa3 from Ca of the FC senior debt ratings of Banco Hipotecario
S.A., Banco Macro S.A. and Tarjeta Naranja
S.A.. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.and
Banco Macro S.A.'s FC senior unsecured debt program
ratings were also upgraded to (P)Caa3 from (P)Ca.
The upgrade of the FC deposit ratings reflects the fact that they were
previously constrained by the country ceiling. In the case of FC
senior debt, despite being previously rated one notch lower than
the FC debt ceiling at Ca, the upgrades reflect our assessment that
the credit risk of debt obligations of Argentinean financial institutions
continue to be in line with that of FC deposits.
OUTLOOK
The rating outlooks for the entities affected by today's rating
action were not changed and remain stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Following the change in the FC country ceiling and the corresponding changes
to the entities' ratings, the FC ratings of Banco de Galicia
y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Macro S.A.,
Banco Santander Rio S.A. and Tarjeta Naranja S.A.
continue to be constrained by the ceiling and therefore an upward/downward
movement of the ceiling could exert upward/downward pressure on the ratings.
In the case of Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("Hipotecario"),
its FC rating are no longer constrained by the country ceilings and therefore
an upward movement of the ceiling would not lead to an upgrade of the
bank's ratings. However, because Hipotecario's FC deposit
rating is still placed at the level of the ceiling, a lowering of
the latter would lead to rating downgrades.
These entities' FC ratings, however, could also be affected
by changes in their respective standalone creditworthiness or their LC
deposit ratings. Upward movement on these issuers' ratings
is unlikely at this point and would be more dependent on an upgrade of
the Government of Argentina's Ca sovereign rating, which has
a stable outlook.
Negative pressures, however, could arise from a downgrade
of the Argentinean sovereign ratings, by further deterioration in
the country's operating environment, or a larger-than-expected
deterioration of the financial institutions' asset quality driven by the
operating conditions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.
....Long-term global foreign currency
deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains
stable
....Long-term global foreign currency
senior unsecured medium-term note program, upgraded to (P)Caa3
from (P)Ca
..Issuer: Banco Hipotecario S.A.
....Long-term global foreign currency
deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains
stable
....Long-term global foreign currency
senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook
remains stable
..Issuer: Banco Macro S.A.
....Long-term global foreign currency
deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains
stable
....Long-term global foreign currency
senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook
remains stable
....Long-term global foreign currency
senior unsecured MTN program, upgraded to (P)Caa3 from (P)Ca
..Issuer: Banco Santander Rio S.A.
....Long-term global foreign currency
deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains
stable
..Issuer: Tarjeta Naranja S.A.
....Long-term global foreign currency
senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca
METHODOLOGIES
The principal methodology used in rating Banco Santander Rio S.A.,
Banco Hipotecario S.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos
Aires S.A.U., and Banco Macro S.A.
was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
The principal methodology used in rating Tarjeta Naranja S.A.
was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
