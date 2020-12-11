Moody's takes rating actions on Argentinean financial institutions following update to country ceilings methodology

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today taken rating actions on five Argentinean financial institutions, including the upgrade to Caa3 from Ca of all long-term foreign currency deposit and foreign currency senior debt ratings assigned to those entities. The rating actions were driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of the entities following the publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology is available at this link: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225594.

ENTITIES AFFECTED

Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.

Banco Hipotecario S.A.

Banco Macro S.A.

Banco Santander Rio S.A.

Tarjeta Naranja S.A.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions on the five Argentinean financial institutions were driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's updated country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings indicate the highest rating level that generally can be assigned to the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country.

The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings. These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.

As a result of the methodology change, FC ceilings as applied to long-term FC deposits have been raised in Argentina, resulting in upgrades to Caa3 from Ca of the FC deposit ratings of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Hipotecario S.A., Banco Macro S.A. and Banco Santander Rio S.A., and upgrades to Caa3 from Ca of the FC senior debt ratings of Banco Hipotecario S.A., Banco Macro S.A. and Tarjeta Naranja S.A.. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.and Banco Macro S.A.'s FC senior unsecured debt program ratings were also upgraded to (P)Caa3 from (P)Ca.

The upgrade of the FC deposit ratings reflects the fact that they were previously constrained by the country ceiling. In the case of FC senior debt, despite being previously rated one notch lower than the FC debt ceiling at Ca, the upgrades reflect our assessment that the credit risk of debt obligations of Argentinean financial institutions continue to be in line with that of FC deposits.

OUTLOOK

The rating outlooks for the entities affected by today's rating action were not changed and remain stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Following the change in the FC country ceiling and the corresponding changes to the entities' ratings, the FC ratings of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Macro S.A., Banco Santander Rio S.A. and Tarjeta Naranja S.A. continue to be constrained by the ceiling and therefore an upward/downward movement of the ceiling could exert upward/downward pressure on the ratings.

In the case of Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("Hipotecario"), its FC rating are no longer constrained by the country ceilings and therefore an upward movement of the ceiling would not lead to an upgrade of the bank's ratings. However, because Hipotecario's FC deposit rating is still placed at the level of the ceiling, a lowering of the latter would lead to rating downgrades.

These entities' FC ratings, however, could also be affected by changes in their respective standalone creditworthiness or their LC deposit ratings. Upward movement on these issuers' ratings is unlikely at this point and would be more dependent on an upgrade of the Government of Argentina's Ca sovereign rating, which has a stable outlook.

Negative pressures, however, could arise from a downgrade of the Argentinean sovereign ratings, by further deterioration in the country's operating environment, or a larger-than-expected deterioration of the financial institutions' asset quality driven by the operating conditions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.

....Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

....Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note program, upgraded to (P)Caa3 from (P)Ca

..Issuer: Banco Hipotecario S.A.

....Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

....Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

..Issuer: Banco Macro S.A.

....Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

....Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

....Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program, upgraded to (P)Caa3 from (P)Ca

..Issuer: Banco Santander Rio S.A.

....Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca, outlook remains stable

..Issuer: Tarjeta Naranja S.A.

....Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, upgraded to Caa3 from Ca

METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Banco Santander Rio S.A., Banco Hipotecario S.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., and Banco Macro S.A. was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. The principal methodology used in rating Tarjeta Naranja S.A. was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcelo De Gruttola

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Latin America ACR

Ing. Butty 240

16th Floor

Buenos Aires City C1001AFB

Argentina

M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

