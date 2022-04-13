Moody's takes rating actions on Brazilian states and municipalities

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings and maintained the stable outlooks of the Brazilian States of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais. Also, Moody´s upgraded the rating of Municipality of Belo Horizonte to Ba2 from Ba3 as well its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1 and maintained the stable outlook.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

- Affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba3 and the Issuer Rating at Ba2 maintaining the stable outlook for the State of Sao Paulo;

- Affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at caa1 and Issuer Rating at B2, maintaining the stable outlook for the State of Minas Gerais;

- Upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1 and the Issuer Rating to Ba2 from Ba3 maintaining the stable outlook for the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.

Today's action follows Moody's action on April 12th in which Brazil's government bond rating was affirmed and maintained stable outlook. (For full details, please see https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Brazils-Ba2-ratings-maintains-stable-outlook--PR_463986.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmations for the State of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais reflect the close economic and financial linkages that exist between Brazil´s government and Brazilian sub-sovereigns as well as Moody's expectation that Brazil's economic growth will continue to support tax revenue for states and municipalities. Moody's expects that revenue growth will provide only limited relief to their fiscal position given that personnel expenses, in particular pension-related costs, will continue rising in coming years.

The Ba2 rating for Sao Paulo reflects the strong likelihood of the state receiving extraordinary support from the Brazilian government in the event of acute liquidity stress combined with its long-term record of positive financial outcomes underpinned by a solid institutional framework and a strong base of own-source revenue. Sao Paulo´s credit profile is also supported by conservative fiscal policies and a large and diversified economic base. While Sao Paulo is Brazil's largest state and contributes significantly to the country's GDP and national exports, the state's credit profile is constraint by its large debt-to-revenue levels and growing pension burden.

The B2 rating for Minas Gerais reflects he challenges faced by the state to rebalance its deteriorated fiscal position, with accumulated fiscal deficits over the last years, the large debt and pension burden in comparison with its peers, and the weak liquidity profile. On the other hand, the rating incorporates Minas Gerais' strong and diversified local economy that supports a strong own-source tax revenue base and the federal government's oversight, that would provide forthcoming support.

The upgrade of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte speaks to the relatively strong liquidity, resiliency and stability of operations during the covid pandemic and low leverage and supportive debt profile compared to Brazilian peers. Belo Horizonte's cash and investments cover 0.9x the municipality's net direct and indirect debt and nearly 0.4x total expenditures, providing sufficient buffer should the municipality's revenues face a negative shock. Additionally, the municipality improved its gross operating balance to 14.8% of operating revenue in 2020, from 12.8% in 2019 and is expected to improve further to 19.5% in 2021. Although Moody's forecasts a slowdown in economic activity for Brazil, with real GDP growth of 0.1% for 2022, the gross operating balance of Belo Horizonte should remain at 17-18% in the next 12-18 months. The rating also takes into consideration Belo Horizonte's increasing capital spending needs following years of historically low levels, exposure to foreign currency devaluation and significant revenue reliance on federal transfers in line with other Brazilian municipalities.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings is based on Moody's expectation that the credit quality of those issuers will continue broadly stable over the next 12 to 18 months and will remain supported by the strong institutional framework and the close oversight of Brazil's federal government on states and municipalities in the country. Moody's continues to view Brazil's institutional framework as supportive for states and municipalities relative to international peers.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rated Brazilian RLGs have highly negative exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-4 issuer profile scores mainly due to water management while we see moderately negative exposure in almost all the environmental categories. Also, the State of Minas Gerais has a significant exposure to the mining industry and our assessment of highly negative natural capital risk.

Social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) for the State of Minas Gerais and Belo Horizonte Municipality mainly reflecting risks related to health and safety as well as access to basic services that could be a potential source of social unrest. These are also risks for the State of Sao Paulo, however its exposure is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score) as social risks have not led to instability that has adversely affected Sao Paulo's economic or fiscal performance over the past 15 years.

Sao Paulo´s neutral to low governance score (G-2 issuer profile) is mainly due to the institutional framework compared to other Brazilian regional and local governments at the same time Belo Horizonte presents relatively low debt burden and good operating margins driving its G-2 issuer profile. On the other hand, the State of Minas Gerais' highly negative governance IPS (G-4 issuer profile) reflects the state's accumulated fiscal deficits, with high debt and pension burden combined with weak liquidity. Still, the governance risks for Brazilian RLGs are partly offset by the strong support given by the federal government that would provide forthcoming support should they face a scenario of more pronounced financial stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Brazil´s sovereign rating could exert upward pressure on the ratings. Also, sustained improvement in key financial metrics could exert upward pressure on their individual ratings. Minas Gerais´ improved liquidity or ability to timely service its debt could also trigger the state´s upgrade. Conversely, a downgrade of the sovereign rating, and/or a deterioration in the key financial metrics of each of these states and municipality could exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

