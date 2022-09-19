Moody's takes rating actions on Czech covered bonds

Frankfurt am Main, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today:

- Upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the ratings of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Raiffeisenbank a.s.

- Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the ratings of the mortgage covered bonds issued by UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions follow Moody's decision to give benefit in its expected loss analysis to senior unsecured claims that covered bondholders may have against a defaulting Czech issuer should the cover pool be insufficient to repay covered bonds. Based on recent amendments to the Czech legal framework, Moody's has concluded that, if covered bonds cannot be fully repaid from cover pool assets, bondholders are highly likely to recover some of the shortfall from the issuer's insolvency estate.

Before the amendments, it was doubtful whether covered bondholders could register unsecured claims for (1) over-indebtedness relating to the cover pool that arises more than two months after the issuer's bankruptcy or (2) shortfalls resulting from market risks. Following the amendments, bondholders now have one year to register unsecured claim based on over-indebtedness. Additionally, unsecured claims can be registered whenever covered bonds are written down or asset sale proceeds are insufficient to fully repay covered bonds, without any time limitation.

Today's rating actions also follow Moody's decision to lower its refinancing margin assumptions for Czech mortgage covered bond programmes to reflect the reduced refinancing risk and the improved size and liquidity of the Czech covered bond market.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a Timely Payment Indicator ("TPI") framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for these programmes is the CR assessment plus 1 notch.

The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.

The cover pool losses of Raiffeisenbank a.s. - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 35.7%, with market risk of 31.5% and collateral risk of 4.2%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 6.3%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 306.9%, of which the issuer provides 10.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 rating is 17.5%. These numbers show that Moody's is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses of UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia - Mortgage Covered Bonds are 44.8%, with market risk of 28.7% and collateral risk of 16.1%. The collateral score for this programme is currently 24.0%. The over-collateralisation in this cover pool is 91.5%, of which the issuer provides 10.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa2 rating is 0.0%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a Timely Payment Indicator (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High, Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360326. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

The TPI assigned to Raiffeisenbank's Mortgage Covered Bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is 1 notch. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by 2 notches all other variables being equal.

The TPI assigned to Unicredit's Mortgage Covered Bonds is Improbable. The TPI Leeway for this programme is 2 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by 3 notches all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

