Moody's takes rating actions on Notes issued by Business Mortgage Finance 4 and 5 PLC, a series of UK SME transactions

London, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has taken the following rating actions on Notes issued by Business Mortgage Finance PLC 4 (BMF 4) and 5 (BMF 5) series of UK SME transactions.

Issuer: Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4)

....GBP 41.25M (Current outstanding amount GBP 3.29M) Class M Notes, Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Feb 18, 2022 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 15M Class B Notes, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2022 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Business Mortgage Finance 5 PLC (BMF 5)

....GBP 27M (Current outstanding amount GBP 9.44M) Class M1 Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Oct 10, 2018 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

....EUR 36.5M (Current outstanding amount EUR 12.76M) Class M2 Notes, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Oct 10, 2018 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

....GBP 12M Class B1 Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Oct 10, 2018 Affirmed Ca (sf)

....EUR 11.5M Class B2 Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Oct 10, 2018 Affirmed Ca (sf)

Business Mortgage Finance 4 PLC (BMF 4) and Business Mortgage Finance 5 PLC (BMF 5) are a securitisation of non-conforming commercial mortgage loans originated and brought to market in 2006. The loans were originated by Commercial First Mortgages Limited (CFML) and Commercial First Business Limited and are secured on commercial, quasi-commercial or, in limited cases, residential properties located throughout the UK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect:

BMF 4:

The rating action on Class M Notes is prompted by the persistently high annualized service cost which are uncapped. As of November 2022, the annualized service costs increased to 5.7% of the pool balance compared with 4.3% in November 2021 and 2.2% in November 2020. BMF 4 has had to draw on its reserved fund in order to pay senior costs and interest on notes. The balance on the reserve fund as of November 2022 has reduced to Â£645.8k compared to Â£1.9M a year ago. Moody's note that there is a liquidity facility balance of Â£782.2k which can be utilize to pay senior costs and interest on notes. However, if the service cost remain high, the transaction may not have sufficient revenue to cover senior payment outflows. Moody's will monitor the evolution of senior costs and available revenue receipts during the review period, and we expect to conclude this review within 90 days.

The rating of the Class M Notes is constrained at Aa2 (sf) due to our assessment of the financial disruption risk present in the transaction. This is explained in the Counterparty Exposure section (below).

Moody's affirmed the rating of the Class B Notes as there is sufficient credit enhancement and liquidity to maintain current rating on the affected notes.

BMF 5:

The upgrade rating action is prompted by deal deleveraging resulting in an increase in credit enhancement (CE) for the affected tranches.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its expected loss (EL) assumptions for the portfolio, reflecting the collateral performance to date.

BMF 4:

Total delinquencies in the transaction have increased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 14.1% of the collateral pool in November 2022 compared to 13.2% in November 2021. Cumulative losses is at 12.94% of original pool balance, a marginal increase from 12.91% in November 2021. The credit enhancement (CE) for Classes M and B have stabilized. BMF 4 Class M CE now stands at 89.6% in November 2022 from 81.6% in November 2021, whilst for the Class B Notes the CE now stands at 30.9% from 30.8%. The calculation of the CE takes into account the current portfolio balance including delinquent loans.

Moody's has maintained its expected loss assumption on the current pool balance at 21.7% since the last rating action in February 2022.

BMF 5:

Total delinquencies have been broadly stable over the last year, with 90 days plus arrears as of November 2022 standing at 17.3% of current pool balance compared to 17.1% as of November 2021. Cumulative losses remains stable at 17.08% of original pool balance, compared to 17.07% in November 2021. The Reserve Fund in BMF 5 is completely depleted and losses flow directly to the PDL ledgers within the transaction. Nonetheless, the deleveraging and excess spread trapping have been sufficient to improve the CE levels on all rated Classes of Notes. Class M1 and M2 CE is calculated at 41.7% in November 2022 from 33.5% in November 2021, whilst Class B1 and B2 CE is negative (due to an uncleared PDL balance) and stands at -0.8% in November 2022 from -1.9% in November 2021.

Moody's has adjusted its expected loss on the current pool balance upwards to 34.4% since the last rating action in October 2018.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of servicer default. The Servicer (Special Servicer) is unrated and is also acting as cash manager and calculation agent. The ratings of the notes are constrained at Aa2 (sf) by the financial disruption risk. The assessment considered the likelihood of servicer disruption occurring, and the ease of transfer of duties such as servicer, cash manager and calculation agent.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) an increase in available liquidity to pay senior costs and interest on notes.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement, (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (5) deterioration in available liquidity to pay senior costs and interest on notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

