Moody's takes rating actions on South African RMBS and ABS, following downgrade of South Africa's sovereign ratings

London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the global scale ratings (GSRs) of 49 notes in 12 South African RMBS and auto loan ABS, and affirmed the GSRs of 47 notes, including two short term ratings, in 12 transactions. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the national scale rating (NSRs) of 77 notes, upgraded the NSR of 11 notes and downgraded the NSRs of 8 notes as a result of revisions to the NSR map following the downgrade of the sovereign debt rating of the Government of South Africa.

The rating actions are prompted by the lowering of the South Africa's local-currency country ceiling to A3 from A2. Today's rating action follows the weakening of the South African government's credit profile, as captured by Moody's downgrade of the sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3 on 27 March 2020 (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420630).

Moody's also took into consideration the downgrade of the counterparties' long term deposit rating and CR assessment, as well as the impact in the eligible investment caps following the revisions to the NSR map as a consequence of the downgrade to the sovereign debt rating for the Government of South Africa.

Moody's has affirmed the GSR of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating level on the affected notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Government of South Africa to Ba1 from Baa3, and the outlook remains negative. South Africa's long-term local currency bond and deposit ceilings were lowered to A3 from A2. As a result, the maximum achievable ratings for structured finance transactions backed by South African receivables is lowered to A3(sf) from A2(sf).

For additional information on the sovereign action, please refer to the related announcement "Moody's downgrades South Africa's ratings to Ba1, maintains negative outlook" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420630), published on 27 March 2020.

The increase in sovereign risk is also reflected in Moody's quantitative analysis for mezzanine and junior tranches. Moody's Individual Loan Analysis Credit Enhancement (MILAN CE) for RMBS transactions, and the portfolio credit enhancement (PCE) for an ABS transaction represent the required credit enhancement under the senior tranche for it to achieve the country ceiling. Lowering the maximum achievable rating for a given MILAN CE or PCE alters the loss distribution curve and implies increased probability of high loss scenarios which may impact the rating of mezzanine and junior notes as well.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions also took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, liquidity provider, account banks or swap providers.

On 31 March 2020, Moody's downgraded to Ba1 (negative outlook) from Baa3, the long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, ABSA Bank Limited, Nedbank Limited and FirstRand Bank Limited, key counterparties in the affected transactions, following the downgrade of the sovereign rating. For additional information on the South African banks' action, please refer to the related announcement "Moody's downgrades the ratings of five South African banks following downgrade on the South African sovereign. The outlook is negative," (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_421431), published on 31 March 2020. As a result, Moody's incorporated current counterparty ratings in its analysis.

Moody's has taken into consideration in its analysis the existing definition of eligible investment in these transactions which allow the issuer to invest cash such as the reserve fund and collections, in debt instruments with a maturity no longer than three months. These instruments must have a minimum national scale rating (NSR), as defined on each specific transaction. Following the recalibration of NSRs, these minimum NSRs now correspond to lower GSRs. Moody's has assessed the impact of the use of cash in these transactions. In the specific case of SuperDrive Investments (RF) Limited, the issuer can invest the excess available cash on the issuer account into various securities with a minimum rating of Aa3.za or P-1.za. Following the recalibration of NSRs, this limits the achievable ratings for the senior notes at Baa1 (sf).

In the case of GreenHouse Funding 5 (RF) Limited, the notes are issued prior to transfer of the assets. This "pre-funding" period for subsequent issuances could last up to six months, in order to allow sufficient time for delays which can occur in registering the cession of the assets at the deeds registry. Consequently, funds from the notes issuance will initially be paid into the GIC account instead of immediately being applied to pay for the assets. The application of 100% of subsequent issuances to the GIC account substantially increases account bank risk, and there is limited mitigation from the required rating of the account bank which needs to be rated A3.za, which corresponds to a GSR of Ba3. Furthermore, significant cashflows may be accumulated in the account bank for the purpose of repaying notes at their scheduled maturity. As a result of the high exposure to the account bank (Nedbank Limited; Ba1/ P-3) the ratings of the notes are currently capped at Ba1 (sf).

In the case of Nqaba Finance 1 (RF) Limited ("Nqaba"), today's downgrades in senior and junior notes to Ba1 (sf) and Ba3 (sf) respectively reflects the increased sovereign risk and how continued uncertainties for the governance in the transaction impact the credit quality of the transaction going forward.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The person who approved Nqaba Finance 1 (RF) Limited, Nitro Program (RF) Limited - Transaction and GreenHouse Funding 5 (RF) Limited credit ratings is Masako Oshima, Associate Managing Director, Structured Finance Group, 0207-772-1022. The person who approved SuperDrive Investments (RF) Limited, The Thekwini Fund 13 (RF) Limited, The Thekwini Fund 14 (RF) Limited, The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited, Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing, Amber House Fund 5 (RF) Limited, Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing, The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited, and Amber House Fund 6 (RF) Limited credit ratings is Rismondo, Barbara, Senior Vice President/Manager, Structured Finance Group, 0207-772-5448.

