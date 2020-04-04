Moody's takes rating actions on South African corporates following sovereign downgrade

DIFC - Dubai, April 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today taken rating actions on nine South African corporates. The
rating actions follow Moody's decision on 27 March to downgrade South
Africa's government issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3 while maintaining a
negative outlook.
Details of the South African sovereign rating action can be found here:
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420630.
Moody's downgraded the ratings of the following companies to Ba1 from
Baa3 to reflect credit linkages with the South Africa sovereign:
• Barloworld Limited
• Growthpoint Properties Limited
• Redefine Properties Limited
• Telkom SA SOC Limited
• The Bidvest Group Limited
• Transnet SOC Limited
The rating outlook for the above entities is negative in line with the
sovereign outlook except for Transnet for which the ratings were placed
on review for downgrade.
As a result of the downgrades, Moody's has withdrawn the issuer
ratings where applicable and assigned corporate family ratings (CFR) to
the above corporates, in line with the rating agency's policy for
non-financial corporates with non-investment grade ratings
downgraded from investment grade ratings. Please refer to the Moody's
Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available
on its website, www.moodys.com. Where applicable,
Moody's has also revised the National Scale Ratings (NSR) to reflect
the updated mapping of Global Scale Ratings to NSR due to the downgrade
of the sovereign rating.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited's Baa3 issuer rating was affirmed and
the outlook remains stable. Gold Fields Limited's Baa3 issuer
rating was affirmed and the outlook was changed to negative in line with
that of the sovereign rating. MTN Group Limited's Ba1 CFR
was affirmed and the outlook remains negative.
Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found
at the end of this press release.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL422175
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions on these corporates is a direct consequence of the
sovereign rating downgrade. The weakening macroeconomic environment
has translated into depressed consumer and business confidence which will
lead to lower growth prospects for corporates that have material exposure
to the domestic operating environment. The rating agency expects
GDP growth of -2.5% in 2020 and 1.1%
in 2021. Downside risks to growth are both immediate and longer
term, relating to heightened uncertainty about the economic impact
of the coronavirus pandemic and persisting domestic impediments to growth.
Moody's expects credit quality will deteriorate in most cases,
especially for those companies facing reduced revenues (such as the REITs),
margins and disrupted supply chains. These corporates have adequate
to good liquidity profiles (with the exception of Transnet whose ratings
are under review) over the next 12 to 18 months with added flexibility
to cut capex and dividend payments to strengthen liquidity.
BARLOWORLD LIMITED
Barloworld Limited, headquartered in South Africa, is a leading
distributor and after-sales support provider of heavy equipment
and motor vehicles for leading international brands across southern African
markets and Russia. It also provides integrated rental, fleet
management, product support and logistics solutions. The
downgrade to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects the fact that Barloworld Limited is
intrinsically linked to the macro environment of South Africa with close
to 75% of revenue and operating profit derived in the country.
Moody's has also revised the long-term national scale issuer rating
to Aa2.za from Aa1.za.
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Growthpoint Properties Limited is the largest Real Estate Investment Trust
(REIT) by gross assets in South Africa. The downgrade reflects
Growthpoint Properties' significant exposure to the real estate market
in South Africa, with 64.8% of assets and 75.7%
of EBIT derived from properties within the country, as of 31 December
2019. Moody's recognizes that Growthpoint Properties Limited's
exposure outside of South Africa, both from a cash flow generation
and asset exposure, as well as currently good credit metrics reduce
the degree of rating linkage to Government of South Africa's rating.
However, Moody's do not consider this to be sufficient to warrant
a delinking from the sovereign rating. Moody's has also revised
the long-term national scale issuer rating to Aa1.za from
Aaa.za.
REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Redefine Properties Limited is one of the largest REITs listed on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects
Redefine Properties Limited's operational concentration to South Africa
with 76% of property value derived from South Africa, as
of 31 August 2019. Whilst Redefine benefits from some diversification
into Poland (A2 stable) and property investments in the United Kingdom
and Australia, at this point, this is not sufficient to delink
Redefine Properties Limited's ratings from the sovereign rating.
Moody's has also revised the long-term national scale issuer rating
to Aa2.za from Aa1.za.
TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED
As the dominant South African fixed-line operator and the fourth
incumbent mobile operator, Telkom has 100% operational concentration
in South Africa. Moody's classifies Telkom as a Government-Related
Issuer because it is 40.5% owned by the government.
The rating downgrade to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects the fact the company is
exposed to the risks associated with the political, social and economic
environment in the South Africa. Moody's has affirmed the long-term
national scale issuer rating at Aa1.za.
Moody's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 reflects
Moody's view of Telkom's overall strong credit metrics, with Moody's
adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x as of 30 September 2019,
which provides a degree of headroom to the company's operating and competitive
challenges faced in South Africa. The strong linkage between Telkom
and the Government of South Africa are captured by Moody's assumptions
of "high" default dependence reflecting the rating agency's view
that both the South African government and Telkom's performance are highly
correlated to the general business cycle in South Africa and "moderate"
support from the South African government.
THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
As a service-orientated and business-focused company that
predominately operates in South Africa, the trends in Bidvest's
credit profile are correlated with the developments in the South African
economy, in particular, with the trends in business sentiment
and economic growth. As such, the rating downgrade to Ba1
from Baa3 reflects Moody's view that the company is exposed to risks associated
with the political, social and economic environment in South Africa,
and consider Bidvest's rating to be closely correlated with the credit
profile of South Africa. Moody's has affirmed the long-term
national scale issuer rating at Aa1.za.
TRANSNET SOC LTD.
Transnet owns and operates South Africa's national freight rail
network, eight commercial seaports, 16 port terminals and
the multi-product hydrocarbon pipeline network of the country.
The company is wholly-owned by the Government of South Africa and
is classified by Moody's as a Government-Related Issuer.
The decision to downgrade Transnet's rating to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects
the credit linkages that exist between the creditworthiness of the sovereign
and Transnet. The company's BCA has been similarly downgraded
to ba1 from baa3. The strong links between Transnet and the Government
of South Africa is reflected by Moody's assumptions of 'very high' default
dependence with the Government of South Africa and 'strong' extraordinary
support from the government. Moody's has also revised Transnet's
national scale senior unsecured MTN (Medium-Term Note) rating to
Aa2.za from Aa1.za and placed it under review for downgrade.
The review for downgrade reflects in Moody's view of a heightened
liquidity risk because Transnet's liquidity profile relies upon
debt rollovers and refinancing activities over the next 12--18 months.
Refinancing risk is heightened in the current environment where the macroeconomic
outlook is deteriorating and the sovereign is under greater fiscal pressure.
The review will focus on Transnet's refinancing activities in order
to address the significant debt maturities due in the next 12 to 18 months
as well as in the next several years. Transnet is in the process
of securing several long-term facilities which will help improve
liquidity profile in the near-term.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
AngloGold is the third largest gold producer globally and produced 3.3Moz
of gold in 2019 through 14 operations across nine countries. The
affirmation of the Baa3 rating with the stable outlook remaining unchanged
reflects Moody's view that the company's credit linkages to
the South Africa sovereign are limited, particularly in light of
AngloGold's announcement in February that it has agreed to sell
its remaining South African mining operations. Despite that,
AngloGold's headquarter and domicile in South Africa creates some
credit linkages to the sovereign and therefore it is unlikely at this
stage that the company's rating can be more than two notches above
that of the sovereign.
Moody's will continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
on AngloGold's credit profile. While some mine operations
have been suspended to date, the company's geographic and
asset diversification, healthy credit metrics and good liquidity
provide some buffers. The currently high gold prices will also
help to offset temporary production losses.
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
Gold Fields is a global gold mining company with a 2.2Moz of gold-equivalent
production in 2019 through nine mine operations across four countries.
The affirmation of Gold Fields' Baa3 rating reflects the company's
geographic diversification, healthy credit metrics and good liquidity.
However, the outlook was changed to negative from stable to mirror
the negative outlook on the South Africa sovereign rating. Along
with having headquarters and being domiciled in South Africa, the
company has operational linkages to the country through its South Deep
mine.
In 2019, South Africa contributed 10% of group revenues and
3% of EBITDA. This contribution is not very significant
because South Deep has a high cost structure and historically has been
loss making, but the mine constitutes 60% of the company's
attributable gold reserves. A successful and sustainable restructuring
of the mine could lead to South Africa being a more material contributor
to group revenues and EBITDA. Conversely, exposure to country
specific risks such as that related to regulations, domestic politics
and labour issues, as well as taxation could lead to further challenges
and cash losses at South Deep. Given these credit linkages to South
Africa, Gold Fields' rating is unlikely to exceed more than
one notch above the sovereign rating at this stage. However,
Moody's will continue to assess the company's geographical
diversification over time and linkages with the sovereign.
Moody's will also continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on Gold Fields' credit profile. While some mine
operations have been suspended to date, the company's geographic
and asset diversification, healthy credit metrics and good liquidity
provide some buffers. The currently high gold prices will also
help to offset temporary production losses.
MTN GROUP LIMITED
MTN is the largest African-based mobile telecommunications operator
in terms of subscriber base and revenues. South Africa is MTN's
home market and constituted 33% of group revenues and 27%
of group EBITDA in 2019. The decision to affirm MTN's Ba1
CFR reflects Moody's view that the company's healthy credit
metrics and good liquidity will help to absorb the deterioration in the
domestic macroeconomic environment. Moody's has also revised MTN's
national scale CFR to Aa2.za from Aa3.za to reflect the
updated mapping of Global Scale Ratings to NSR due to the downgrade of
the sovereign rating.
The negative outlook remains unchanged and reflects exposure to weakening
sovereign credit quality in some of MTN's key markets such as South
Africa (Ba1 negative) and Nigeria (B2 negative). Moody's
will continue to assess the near-term pressures that are building
in these markets as the operating environment deteriorates and particularly
related to the amount of hard-currency dividends that can be up-streamed
from international operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
BARLOWORLD LIMITED
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the Government of South Africa's
rating is changed to stable. Subject to an upgrade of the South
African government bond rating, an upgrade could be considered if:
- Barloworld is able to grow in size and geographic diversification
- Debt/EBITDA were to fall below 2.5x
- EBIT/interest increases above 3.5x
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the
Government of South Africa's rating. Negative pressure on the ratings
would also develop if:
- Debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x
- EBIT/interest expense falls below 2.0x
- The company's liquidity risk profile deteriorates
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the Government of South Africa's
rating is changed to stable. Subject to an upgrade of the South
African government bond rating an upgrade could be considered if:
Any positive rating action would further depend on strengthening financial
metrics such that:
- Total debt/gross assets remains below 40% on a sustained
basis
- Fixed charge coverage ratio remains above 2.5x on a sustained
basis
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the
Government of South Africa's rating although Moody's will continue
to monitor the company' geographical diversification. Growthpoint's
rating would also come under downward pressure if:
- The company's liquidity risk profile deteriorates
- Total debt/gross assets exceeds 45% on a sustained basis
- Fixed charge coverage ratio trends below 2.0x
REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the Government of South Africa's
rating is changed to stable. Subject to an upgrade of the South
African government bond rating, an upgrade could be considered if:
- Total debt/gross assets remains sustainably below 40%
- Fixed charge coverage ratio remains above 2.5x on a sustained
basis
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the
Government of South Africa's rating. Moody's would also consider
a downgrade if one or a combination of the following occurs:
- Total debt/gross assets exceeding 45% on a sustained basis
- Fixed charge coverage ratio trending below 2.0x
- A deterioration of the liquidity risk profile
TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
Subject to an upgrade of the South African government bond rating,
Moody's would consider an upgrade if:
- Telkom is successful in its turnaround strategy to diversify
the business away from the structural decline in voice revenue
- Telkom right sizes its cost base and demonstrates that its mobile
business remains profitable
- Leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, is below 2.0x
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the
Government of South Africa's rating. Negative pressure on Telkom's
rating could also result from:
- Higher-than-expected competitive threats or execution
challenges in its mobile offering or bundled services
- EBITDA margin falling and remaining below 20%
- Leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, increasing
towards 3.0x
- retained cash flow/total debt falling below 25% on a sustained
basis as a result of higher debt levels or dividend distribution
- a deteriorating liquidity risk profile
THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the Government of South Africa's
rating is changed to stable.
Subject to an upgrade of the South African government bond rating,
Moody's would consider an upgrade if:
- Bidvest is able to grow in size and increase its geographical
diversification
- Gross debt/EBITDA is under 3.0x on a sustained basis
- EBITA/interest expense is well above 3.5x
- It maintains positive free cash flow on a sustained basis
The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the
Government of South Africa's rating. Moody's would also consider
a downgrade if:
- There is an erosion in the group's operating performance or higher
debt levels, such that its EBITA/interest expense remains below
3.0x on a sustained basis
- The group's gross debt/EBITDA trends above 3.5x on a sustained
basis
- The liquidity risk profile deteriorates
TRANSNET SOC LTD.
Transnet's rating is constrained by the rating of the Government
of South Africa and therefore upward rating pressure is unlikely in the
near-term. The ratings could be downgraded should Moody's
conclude in its review that Transnet's liquidity profile continues
to be weak, particularly in the context of the current deteriorating
operating environment.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
AngloGold's rating is unlikely to be more than two notches above
that of the sovereign because of a degree of credit linkage through the
company's domicile. Notwithstanding this, an upgrade
would require AngloGold to have a sustainably lower cost profile such
that AISC is nearer to $800/oz as well as a lower exposure to high
risk jurisdictions. In addition, an upgrade would require
AngloGold to continue to maintain its strong financial discipline such
that:
- Gross debt/EBITDA is sustainably less than the 2.0x under
our forecast assumptions
- (CFO-dividends)/gross debt exceeds 40% on a sustainable
basis
- AngloGold can sustainably generate positive free cash flow
- Liquidity is robust
Downward pressure on AngloGold's ratings would likely arise in the
event of heightened risks to any of its operating assets that leads to
a sustained and material deterioration in its operating performance or
if AngloGold's cost profile weakens. The ratings could be
downgraded if:
- Gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x
- (CFO-dividends)/gross debt falls below 35%
- Its liquidity profile weakens materially
Downward pressure on South Africa sovereign rating could lead to downward
pressure on AngloGold's ratings should there be more than two notch
differential between the ratings.
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED
The rating outlook could change to stable if the outlook on the sovereign
is changed to stable. An upgrade to Baa2 is unlikely in the near-term
given that the rating is constrained by South Africa's sovereign
rating. Notwithstanding this, considerations for the rating
to be upgraded to Baa2 include:
- Adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 1x
- CFO less dividends/debt being sustained above 45%
- Further diversification of production into low-risk mining
jurisdictions
- AISC sustainably below $800/oz
Considerations for a rating downgrade include:
- Any potential increased liquidity risk
- Adjusted gross debt/EBITDA trending above 2.75x
- CFO less dividends/debt trending below 30%.
A downgrade of South Africa's rating could lead to a downgrade of
Gold Field's rating given credit linkages.
MTN GROUP LIMITED
In the absence of improving sovereign ratings within the major markets
in which MTN operates (particularly South Africa and Nigeria), MTN's
ratings are unlikely to be upgraded to Baa3. In addition to an
improvement in country risk exposure, an upgrade would require debt
to EBITDA on a consolidated or at MTN Holdings level to trend towards
1.5x. MTN Holdings is the holding company under MTN Group
which directly or indirectly is the shareholder of all of MTN's
operating companies.
The ratings could be downgraded following (1) lower up-streaming
of hard-currency dividends or cash flows from MTN's non-South
African operations which might result in higher leverage and weaker liquidity
developing at the MTN Holdings level on a sustained basis; or (2)
weakening of sovereign ratings or greater degree of regulatory risk in
key markets. Quantitatively, downward pressure would arise
if:
- MTN's consolidated EBITDA margin was sustained below 35%
- External debt to EBITDA on a consolidated basis or in MTN Nigeria
or at MTN Holdings level were to trend towards 3.5x.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Barloworld Limited
Assignments:
..Issuer: Barloworld Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Barloworld Limited
....Short Term NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed
P-1.za
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Barloworld Limited
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Downgraded
to NP from P-3
....NSR Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Aa2.za from Aa1.za
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Barloworld Limited
....Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Barloworld Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Transnet SOC Ltd.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
Ba1-PD; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Downgraded
to NP from P-3
....Other Short Term, Downgraded to
(P)NP from (P)P-3
....NSR Subordinate MTN, Downgraded
to A1.za from Aa3.za; Placed Under Review for further
Downgrade
....NSR Senior Unsecured MTN, Downgraded
to Aa2.za from Aa1.za; Placed Under Review for further
Downgrade
....Subordinate MTN, Downgraded to (P)Ba2
from (P)Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Downgraded
to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Short Term Senior Unsecured Commercial
Paper, Downgraded to NP from P-3
....Short Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)NP from (P)P-3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.
....NSR Other Short Term, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently P-1.za
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Transnet SOC Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
Telkom SA SOC Limited
Assignments:
..Issuer: Telkom SA SOC Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Telkom SA SOC Limited
....NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1.za
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Telkom SA SOC Limited
....Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Telkom SA SOC Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Bidvest Group Limited, The
Assignments:
..Issuer: Bidvest Group Limited, The
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bidvest Group Limited, The
....NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1.za
....Short Term NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed
P-1.za
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Bidvest Group Limited, The
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Downgraded
to NP from P-3
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Bidvest Group Limited, The
.... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bidvest Group Limited, The
....Outlook, Remains Negative
MTN Group Limited
Upgrades:
..Issuer: MTN Group Limited
....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Aa2.za from Aa3.za
Affirmations:
..Issuer: MTN Group Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Ba1-PD
..Issuer: MTN (Mauritius) Investments Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MTN (Mauritius) Investments Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: MTN Group Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Growthpoint Properties International
Assignments:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....Short Term NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed
P-1.za
....Short Term NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed P-1.za
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties International
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....NSR Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Aa1.za from Aaa.za
....Short Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)NP from (P)P-3
....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to Aa1.za from Aaa.za
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
....Short Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to NP from P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Downgraded
to NP from P-3
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties International
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Growthpoint Properties Limited
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated P-3
....Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
Redefine Properties Limited
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Redefine Properties Limited
....NSR Issuer Rating, Downgraded to
Aa2.za from Aa1.za
....Senior Secured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....Short Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)NP from (P)P-3
....NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to Aa2.za from Aa1.za
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3
....Short Term Issuer Rating, Downgraded
to NP from P-3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Redefine Properties Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Redefine Properties Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Redefine Properties Limited
....Short Term NSR Issuer Rating, Affirmed
P-1.za
....Short Term NSR Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed P-1.za
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Redefine Properties Limited
....Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3
AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc
Affirmations:
..Issuer: AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: AngloGold Ashanti Limited
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: AngloGold Ashanti Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Gold Fields Limited
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Gold Fields Limited
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Limited
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gold Fields Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The local market analyst for Redefine Properties Limited and Growthpoint
Properties Limited ratings is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.
The local market analyst for Transnet SOC Ltd., AngloGold
Ashanti Limited, Gold Fields Limited and MTN Group Limited ratings
is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.
