Moody's takes rating actions on Transsec 3 (RF) Limited and Transsec 4 (RF) Limited, following downgrade of South Africa's sovereign ratings

Madrid, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the global
scale ratings (GSRs) of 11 notes in Transsec 3 (RF) Limited (Transsec
3) and Transsec 4 (RF) Limited (Transsec 4), and placed them under
review for further downgrade. Moody's has also placed other
5 GSRs under review for downgrade, including one short-term
rating, and affirmed one short-term GSR. In addition,
Moody's has affirmed the national scale rating (NSRs) of 12 notes,
including one short-term rating, and placed under review
for downgrade the NSRs of 5 notes, including one short-term
NSR, as a result of the corresponding GSRs being also under review
for further downgrade and the revisions to the NSR map following the downgrade
of the sovereign debt rating of the Government of South Africa.
Additionally, Moody's has also placed under review for downgrade
the ratings in these two transactions given the negative effect due to
the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Issuer: Transsec 3 (RF) Limited
....ZAR 179M Class A2 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 166M Class A3 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 74M Class A4 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 173M Class A6 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 104M Class A7 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 90M Class B (2017) Notes, Baa3
(sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Aa1.za (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 13,
2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf) / Upgraded Aa1.za (sf)
....ZAR 84M Class B Notes, Baa3 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Aa1.za (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Jan 13,
2020 Upgraded to Baa3 (sf) / Upgraded to Aa1.za (sf)
Issuer: Transsec 4 (RF) Limited
....ZAR 107M Class A1 Notes, Affirmed
P-3 (sf) / Affirmed P-1.za (sf); previously
on Oct 29, 2019 Affirmed P-3 (sf) / Affirmed P-1.za
(sf)
....ZAR 300M Class A2 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 221M Class A3 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 92M Class A4 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf) / Affirmed
Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 88M Class A5 Notes, P-3
(sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / P-1.za
(sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct
29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned P-3 (sf) / Assigned P-1.za
(sf)
....ZAR 270M Class A6 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf) / Assigned Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 81M Class A7 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf) / Assigned Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 62M Class A8 Notes, Downgraded
to A3 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Affirmed Aaa.za
(sf); previously on Oct 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf) / Assigned Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR 160M Class B Notes, Ba1 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Aa3.za (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 29,
2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf) / Affirmed Aa3.za (sf)
....ZAR 102M Class B2 Notes, Ba1 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade / Aa3.za (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Oct 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf) / Assigned Aa3.za (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions are prompted by the lowering of the South Africa local-currency
country ceiling to A3 from A2. Today's rating action follows the
downgrade of South Africa's sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3 on 27 March
2020 as a result of the weakening of the South African government's credit
profile (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420630).
The rating actions are also prompted by the NSR map following the downgrade
to the sovereign debt rating for the Government of South Africa.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the South African economy as well
as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to
contain the virus, will have on the performance of small businesses.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
Moody's has also placed under review for further downgrade the ratings
in these two transactions given the increased uncertainties due to the
lockdown of South Africa. The securitised assets are made up of
instalment sale agreements extended by SA Taxi Holdings (Pty) Ltd (SA
Taxi) through Potpale Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd to obligors located in
South Africa. The obligors are minibus taxi operators classified
as commercial small, medium- and micro-sized enterprises.
The South African government's lockdown for 21 days to slow the spread
of the coronavirus will constrain these operators' abilities to repay
their credits.
Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the short-term
ratings of Class A5 notes in Transsec 4 (P-3 (sf) / P-1.za
(sf)) taking into consideration the potential impact on available liquidity
as a result of the lockdown. Moody's has affirmed Class A1
rating in Transsec 4 (P-3 (sf)/P-1.za (sf)) given
enough cash flow expected, together with the liquidity facility
size, for total repayment at maturity date on April 2020.
Increased Country Risk
The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of the long-term issuer
and senior unsecured ratings of the Government of South Africa to Ba1
from Baa3. The outlook remains negative. South Africa's
long-term local currency bond and deposit ceilings were lowered
to A3 from A2. As a result, the maximum achievable ratings
for structured finance transactions backed by South African receivables
is lowered to A3 (sf) from A2 (sf).
For additional information on the sovereign action, please refer
to the related announcement "Moody's downgrades South Africa's
ratings to Ba1, maintains negative outlook" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420630),
published on 27 March 2020.
Counterparty Exposure
Today's rating action also took into consideration the notes' exposure
to The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited as liquidity provider,
account bank or swap provider.
On 31 March 2020, Moody's downgraded to Ba1 (negative outlook) from
Baa3, the long-term local- and foreign-currency
deposit ratings of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, key
counterparty in the two transactions, following the downgrade of
the sovereign rating. For additional information on the South African
banks' action, please refer to the related announcement "Moody's
downgrades the ratings of five South African banks following downgrade
on the South African sovereign. The outlook is negative,"
(http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_421431),
published on 31 March 2020. As a result, Moody's incorporated
current counterparty ratings in its analysis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111163.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
