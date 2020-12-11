Moody's takes rating actions on banks in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay following update to country ceilings methodology

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today taken rating actions on eight banks domiciled in Bolivia,
Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay
and Uruguay, including the upgrade of the long-term foreign
currency deposit ratings of all of them. The rating actions were
driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC)
country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of the banks following the
publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7
December 2020. This methodology is available at this link:
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225594.
ENTITIES AFFECTED
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay
Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A.
Banco de Costa Rica
Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana
Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A.
Banco Nacional de Costa Rica
Banco Industrial S.A.
Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch)
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL437119
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions were driven by changes in country ceilings
under Moody's updated country ceilings methodology. Country
ceilings indicate the highest rating level that generally can be assigned
to the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country.
The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the
typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings
are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings.
These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access
to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the
ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.
BOLIVIA
As a result of the methodology change, the Bolivian FC ceiling as
applied to FC deposits and debt has been raised in relation to the previous
FC deposit ceiling and lowered in relation to the previous FC debt ceiling.
This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit rating of Banco Nacional
de Bolivia S.A. to B2 from B3, which was previously
constrained by the ceiling, and a downgrade of its foreign currency
counterparty risk rating to B2 from B1, which continues to be placed
at the level of the ceiling.
The rating outlook of Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A. was
not changed and remains stable.
COSTA RICA
The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Costa Rica.
This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco de Costa
Rica and Banco Nacional de Costa Rica to B2 from B3, as these ratings
were previously constrained by the ceiling.
The rating outlooks of Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Nacional de Costa
Rica were not changed and remain negative.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Dominican
Republic. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings
of Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana to Ba3 from B1,
as this rating was previously constrained by the ceiling.
The rating outlook of Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana
was not changed and remains stable.
GUATEMALA
The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Guatemala.
This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco Industrial
S.A. to Ba1 from Ba2, as this rating was previously
constrained by the ceiling.
The rating outlook of Banco Industrial S.A. was not changed
and remains negative.
PARAGUAY
The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Paraguay.
This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay and Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A.
to Ba1 from Ba2, as these ratings were previously constrained by
the ceiling.
The outlook of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay's ratings
was not changed and remains ratings under review.
The outlook of Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A's
FC deposit rating was changed to negative from stable. The previous
stable outlook was driven by the fact this entity's FC deposit ratings
was constrained by the country ceiling and therefore carried the outlook
of the sovereign, despite the negative outlook on its remaining
ratings.
URUGUAY
The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Uruguay,
along with the LC ceiling applied to deposits and debt. As a full
branch of Citibank, N.A. (Aa3 stable), Moody's
does not assign a standalone baseline credit assessment to Citibank,
N.A. (Uruguay Branch), and given its parent's
ratings, the Uruguayan subsidiary ratings remain constrained by
both the LC and FC country ceilings. Therefore, all of Citibank,
N.A. (Uruguay Branch)'s long-term ratings were
upgraded in line with the ceilings change, and its short-term
FC deposit rating was also upgraded due to the change on the corresponding
long-term rating.
The rating outlook of Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch)
was not changed and remains stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Following the change in the FC country ceiling and the corresponding changes
of the ratings of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay, Banco
Continental S.A.E.C.A., Banco
de Costa Rica, Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana,
Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A., Banco Nacional de
Costa Rica and Banco Industrial S.A., their ratings
are no longer constrained by the country ceilings and therefore an upward
movement of the ceiling would not lead to an upgrade of their ratings.
However, as these entities' FC ratings are still placed at
the level of the ceiling, a lowering of the latter would lead to
rating downgrades.
In the case of Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A., its
FC counterparty risk rating is constrained by the FC ceiling and therefore
an upward/downward movement of the latter would lead to an upgrade/downgrade
of the rating.
All Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch)'s ratings
continue to be constrained by both LC and FC ceilings, and therefore
an upward/downward movement of Uruguay's country ceilings would
lead to an upgrade/downgrade of the entity's ratings.
METHODOLOGIES
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL437119
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
