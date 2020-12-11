Moody's takes rating actions on banks in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay following update to country ceilings methodology

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today taken rating actions on eight banks domiciled in Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay, including the upgrade of the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of all of them. The rating actions were driven by changes in the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings applied to the jurisdictions of the banks following the publication of Moody's updated Country Ceilings Methodology on 7 December 2020. This methodology is available at this link: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225594.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL437119 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions were driven by changes in country ceilings under Moody's updated country ceilings methodology. Country ceilings indicate the highest rating level that generally can be assigned to the financially strongest obligations of issuers domiciled in a country.

The updated ceilings methodology has unified deposit ceilings with the typically higher debt ceilings, whereby LC and FC country ceilings are no longer distinguished between deposit and debt ceilings. These changes reflect Moody's view that the risks that affect access to bank deposits are not materially different from those that affect the ability of banks and non-banks to service their debt obligations.

BOLIVIA

As a result of the methodology change, the Bolivian FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits and debt has been raised in relation to the previous FC deposit ceiling and lowered in relation to the previous FC debt ceiling. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit rating of Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A. to B2 from B3, which was previously constrained by the ceiling, and a downgrade of its foreign currency counterparty risk rating to B2 from B1, which continues to be placed at the level of the ceiling.

The rating outlook of Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A. was not changed and remains stable.

COSTA RICA

The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Costa Rica. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Nacional de Costa Rica to B2 from B3, as these ratings were previously constrained by the ceiling.

The rating outlooks of Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Nacional de Costa Rica were not changed and remain negative.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Dominican Republic. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana to Ba3 from B1, as this rating was previously constrained by the ceiling.

The rating outlook of Banco de Reservas de la República Dominicana was not changed and remains stable.

GUATEMALA

The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Guatemala. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco Industrial S.A. to Ba1 from Ba2, as this rating was previously constrained by the ceiling.

The rating outlook of Banco Industrial S.A. was not changed and remains negative.

PARAGUAY

The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Paraguay. This resulted in an upgrade of the FC deposit ratings of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay and Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A. to Ba1 from Ba2, as these ratings were previously constrained by the ceiling.

The outlook of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay's ratings was not changed and remains ratings under review.

The outlook of Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A's FC deposit rating was changed to negative from stable. The previous stable outlook was driven by the fact this entity's FC deposit ratings was constrained by the country ceiling and therefore carried the outlook of the sovereign, despite the negative outlook on its remaining ratings.

URUGUAY

The FC ceiling as applied to FC deposits has been raised in Uruguay, along with the LC ceiling applied to deposits and debt. As a full branch of Citibank, N.A. (Aa3 stable), Moody's does not assign a standalone baseline credit assessment to Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch), and given its parent's ratings, the Uruguayan subsidiary ratings remain constrained by both the LC and FC country ceilings. Therefore, all of Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch)'s long-term ratings were upgraded in line with the ceilings change, and its short-term FC deposit rating was also upgraded due to the change on the corresponding long-term rating.

The rating outlook of Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch) was not changed and remains stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Following the change in the FC country ceiling and the corresponding changes of the ratings of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay, Banco Continental S.A.E.C.A., Banco de Costa Rica, Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana, Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A., Banco Nacional de Costa Rica and Banco Industrial S.A., their ratings are no longer constrained by the country ceilings and therefore an upward movement of the ceiling would not lead to an upgrade of their ratings. However, as these entities' FC ratings are still placed at the level of the ceiling, a lowering of the latter would lead to rating downgrades.

In the case of Banco Nacional de Bolivia S.A., its FC counterparty risk rating is constrained by the FC ceiling and therefore an upward/downward movement of the latter would lead to an upgrade/downgrade of the rating.

All Citibank, N.A. (Uruguay Branch)'s ratings continue to be constrained by both LC and FC ceilings, and therefore an upward/downward movement of Uruguay's country ceilings would lead to an upgrade/downgrade of the entity's ratings.

